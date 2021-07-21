Keselowski Evolves Into NASCAR Team Owner

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Brad Keselowski grew up in racing, but the one-step-at-a-time Michigan native never envisioned himself as a NASCAR Cup team owner until after claiming a championship and helping build a winning company at Team Penske.

Now, Keselowski believes it’s time to take that next step in the evolution of his career with Roush Fenway Racing.

On Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Roush Fenway Racing and Keselowski confirmed what had been rumored since March when the deal was “ultimately consummated.” The 37-year-old Keselowski will acquire minority ownership in the Concord, N.C.-based team and drive the No. 6 Ford Mustang beginning in 2022.

Team owners discussed increasing Roush Fenway’s stable to three full-time cars for next year in order to keep Ryan Newman as a driver, but decided to remain at two. It was announced in May that Chris Buescher would return next year as the No. 17 Ford driver. Newman has been offered a part-time ride with Roush Fenway, starting in 2022.

“I’ve talked to Ryan regularly, as recently as yesterday, and we’ve talked to him about whether he’d be interested in a part-time role with us, kind of what he wants to do next year,” Roush Fenway Racing President Steve Newmark said. “I think it’s fair to say he’s still trying to make that decision on what’s his best path and what his best course is. I don’t think he has a timeline on deciding when he’s gonna kind of solidify his plans for 2022.”

Jack Roush, 79, said Tuesday’s announcement didn’t signal his retirement, but rather “passing my baton to him (Keselowski)” with one hand on it.

“I’m not gonna give up completely for a while,” Roush said. “I intend to keep going to the race tracks the way I have and to be as much of a nuisance and distraction as I have been to my drivers and crew chiefs in the past. Over a period of time Brad will earn his independence and he will gain a significant position of ownership in the team.”

In addition to driving the team’s iconic No. 6 Ford and assuming an ownership role, Keselowski will head the team’s competition committee. In discussing his decision, Keselowski noted the Roush Fenway Racing deal contained four key components.

The ability to have a long-term driving contract.

To be in a leadership role in order to have more control over his overall destiny in competition related matters.

An ownership position.

Provides him with a role in the sport when his driving days conclude.

“There were a lot of opportunities that were thrown at me, whether it be by Team Penske or other teams, but not one of them held a candle to this one,” Keselowski said. “It was nothing short of a no-brainer for me to take this opportunity. It’s scary to leave something where you know you can be successful to go to a new opportunity. ”

Keselowski is no stranger to team ownership or management responsibilities. His parents fielded a team in NASCAR’s Truck Series 1999-2006 as did he, 2008-2017. In 2019, Keselowski opened Statesville, N.C.-based Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, which develops custom solutions for several industries, including aerospace, defense, energy, automotive and performance motorsports. Keselowski’s ownership of KAM in addition to a race team is similar to Roush’s career path.

The Covington, Ky., native founded Roush Industries Inc. in 1976 as Jack Roush Performance Engineering. While building that company into an international operation serving aerospace, alternative fuels, transportation, defense, entertainment, and oil and gas, Roush fielded teams in sports car and drag racing before entering NASCAR.

“When I look at Brad I think about the things I went through and the years he’s put in so far, and I see a lot of similarity in the way he’s accepted the challenge in the things that he’s motivated to do,” Roush said. “For 10 years I’ve watched Brad as he came into this sport and had to struggle and fight prejudice sometimes. He figured out what he needed to do to be a factor.

“I started my Roush Industries business in 1976 and that was years before I started my NASCAR business in 1988. People asked me why I was going NASCAR racing when I was 46 years old … and I said because I thought I could. I think the reason Brad is wanting to grab a hold of this tiger’s tail and whip it into shape is that he thinks he can.”

Since Roush began his NASCAR operation, he has captured eight championships, including back-to-back Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. He also possesses the distinction of being the first NASCAR owner to amass 300 victories.

Keselowski has recorded 35 NASCAR Cup victories while qualifying for the playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons. He provided Team Penske with its first NASCAR Cup Series championship in 2012 and finished inside the top 10 in eight of the last 10 seasons, including second last year. Overall, Keselowski owns 75 NASCAR victories and has led more than 14,000 laps.

During Keselowski’s tenure as a NASCAR Truck series owner, he consistently fielded championship-contending entries while helping launch the NASCAR careers of Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Hemric, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric.