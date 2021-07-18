There Was No Shortage Of Winners In Nashville SRX

By Jeff Hood | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Winners from Saturday night’s SRX Series season finale at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, which saw defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott make a late-race pass for the lead around his father, Bill Elliott, then fend off Camping World SRX champion Tony Stewart to win in front of an overflow crowd at the historic 5/8th mile track in Music City:

10. CBS Sports – Hungry for programming on a night that is generally difficult to attract viewers, the six-race inaugural season of the SRX Series easily averaged an audience of more than a million per event. The series originated on six unique short tracks around the nation and featured a variety of intriguing storylines each week. The blend of hall of famers and legends from various forms of racing pitted against up-and-coming drivers made the series attractive to multiple generations.

9. The Format – In today’s high-tech world, sports fans generally have a short attention span. That’s why it was important to condense each SRX race into a tidy, two-hour window (8 p.m. until 10 p.m. eastern) each week. After reviewing criticism from fans and competitors from the season opener at Stafford Motor Speedway that the heat races were too long, series officials responded quickly to shorten the qualifying races. And to ensure a driver doesn’t run away from the field during the main event, the caution flag was displayed after a set number of green flag laps to tighten the field.

8. James Hinchcliffe – Working alongside seasoned motorsports broadcaster Allen Bestwick, the racing world was introduced to the exquisite color commentating skills of 34-year-old IndyCar Series driver James Hinchcliffe. Accustomed to open wheel cars, the Canadian showed his depth of knowledge on stock cars, each track and race strategy in general, while also offering insight on the competitors. Most importantly, he clicked with Bestwick and exhibited the ability to effectively communicate with both diehard and casual fans of the sport.

7. Crew Chiefs – The decision to find a way to recognize crew chiefs should come as no surprise, since series co-founder, Ray Evernham is among the elite in the history of NASCAR when it comes to turning wrenches, chassis setup and calling the shots atop a pit box. A host of “celebrity” crew chiefs were featured throughout the SRX season. The crew chiefs were responsible for three different cars each weekend. Jeff Hammond, Tony Eury Jr., Mike Beam and Todd Parrott were among the mix of crew chiefs chosen to participate.

6. In-race Interviews – SRX dived into an area that has normally been off-limits in motorsports – conduct a live interview while the cars are at full speed. Hinchliffe spoke with Stewart as he challenged for the lead earlier this season at Eldora Speedway. “Hinch” chatted with Stewart and, later, longtime IndyCar competitor Paul Tracy during Saturday night’s Nashville broadcast as they zipped around the historic paved oval.

5. The Weekly Local Heroes – All six races featured a driver who had ties to that weekend’s stop. Track champion Doug Coby set the tone early by winning the SRX season opener at his home track, Stafford Motor Speedway on June 12th. Kody Swanson nearly duplicated the feat two weeks later when he finished second to Stewart at Eldora. Local favorite Luke Fenhaus appeared to be en route to victory last weekend at Slinger Speedway, but was forced to settle for the runner-up position after losing the lead late to IndyCar’s Marco Andretti. Though he hails from Georgia, 2013 All-American 400 winner Chase Elliott was pegged as this weekend’s Local Hero for Nashville. Honoring the local champions each week was a class act by series co-founder Stewart, who owns Eldora Speedway and has a passion for the grassroots of racing.

4. Bill Elliott – After struggling during the first five races and injuring his wrist at Eldora, 1988 NASCAR Cup Series champion Bill Elliott turned back the clock on Saturday night by leading the most laps to earn his first podium finish of the season. “I don’t know what got into him tonight,” race winner Chase Elliott said in victory lane, when asked about his 65-year old father. A frequent site at Cup races alongside his son, the elder Elliott competes in a handful of races each season, typically in vintage cars.

3. Chase Elliott – NASCAR’s current “line up and race on Sunday” policy allowed the sport’s most popular driver the opportunity to race against his father and support the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Chase, who boarded a jet bound for New Hampshire after Saturday night’s event, will start third in Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 in Loudon. Despite starting deep in the 12-car field for Saturday night’s feature, he quickly carved his way to the front, much to the delight of the capacity crowd.

2. Motorsports – Chase was asked at Atlanta Motor Speedway last weekend if he viewed SRX as a rival or threat to NASCAR. The 25-year-old driver, a three-time most popular driver in NASCAR, countered by saying he viewed his appearance in Nashville as a positive for racing overall. Stewart echoed that sentiment during a teleconference on Wednesday by noting that racing fans have been clamoring for motorsports entertainment following the pandemic in 2020. The view here is that SRX co-founders Stewart, Evernham, George Pyne and Sandy Montag are to be commended for hatching a series which clearly was created to put racing in the national spotlight in a positive manner in an effort to grow the sport’s fan base.

1. Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway – The future appeared uncertain for the popular speedway in 1984 when NASCAR moved its Cup dates to other venues. Teetering on closing off-and-on during the past decade, the facility has persevered by hosting Late Model races and the famous All-American 400 each fall. A year ago, it appeared Speedway Motorsports was on the cusp of acquiring or leasing the speedway with hopes of bringing NASCAR back to downtown Nashville. With politics involved, there is no guarantee we will ever see another NASCAR race staged at the track which first opened in 1905. However, solid racing in front of a sold out grandstand and national television audience at Saturday night’s SRX finale might just provide the boost needed to restore the national prominence richly deserved by Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.