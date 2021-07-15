Keselowski To Depart Penske In 2022

Team Penske announced on Thursday morning that beginning in 2022, Brad Keselowski is out and Austin Cindric is in as driver of the No. 2 Penske Ford.

“Austin is a champion and has proven his abilities both on and off the track.” team owner Roger Penske said in a press release. “The Cup Series is a big step for any rookie but making this move now, in conjunction with the introduction of the new NextGen car, makes sense. He has gained valuable experience this year competing in a handful of races at the Cup level and he has shown that he belongs out there.”

Cindric, the defending NASCAR Xfinity Series champion and current series points leader, is the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric.

“Throughout my NASCAR career, I’ve grown a lot as a driver and an individual,” Cindric said. “There are so many individuals within the walls of Team Penske that have elevated me to a level that matches this opportunity. The support towards my development from Roger, Team Penske, and all of our partners has been the leading factor towards race wins and a championship.

“The No. 2 car is iconic to this sport and is a number that represents the foundation of this team. It is a great honor and a great responsibility to continue that role.”

Keselowski, 37, was the 2012 Cup champion and the winner of 35 Cup races.

Other Keselowski achievements include “crown jewel” victories in the 2018 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis, the 2018 Southern 500 at Darlington and the 2020 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

Keselowski has earned 67 race victories Penske, making him the organization’s all-time wins leader.

Team owner Penske made clear that Keselowski jumped and was not pushed.

“We’d expected to get Brad in for another two or three years based on the term that he probably wanted to race. Unfortunately, and good for him, quite honestly, he wanted to have ownership. The way we’re structured it just wasn’t available at Team Penske. But when you think about Brad and what he’s done for us, together with Xfinity and Cup he’s got over 75 race wins. He’s the leader in the clubhouse from a team perspective.”

In a statement issued Thursday, Keselowski said “making the decision to part ways with Team Penske to embrace a new opportunity and challenge was a difficult one, and one I did not take lightly.

“I know I am leaving in a good place though and I am both excited and eager to share the details of what’s next for me soon.”

His future plans were not revealed on Thursday morning but rumors have persisted that the Michigan native would be moving to Roush Fenway Racing with an an ownership stake in that organization.

Cindric was scheduled to jump from the Penske Xfinity program to the Wood Brothers Racing team – which has an operating agreement with Penske – next year. But in recent months, rumors of Keselowski’s departure have made headlines.

Moving up to the Wood Brothers ride – currently occupied by Matt DiBenedetto – will be Harrison Burton.

“For me, it’s humbling, it’s exciting,” Burton, son of former Cup driver Jeff Burton, said. “How can you not be excited? I’ve worked for this my whole life. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs in my career. I’ve enjoyed some success in the Xfinity Series and I’ve really worked hard to get here and I’m just really proud of the fact I was able to get to a spot like the Wood Brothers with the alliance with Team Penske. Those two organizations together is such a strong combination and you add Ford Performance on top of that, it’s gonna be an exciting opportunity for me.

(This story will be updated shortly)