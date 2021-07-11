Notes: Busch Brothers Offer Post-Race Contrasts

HAMPTON, Ga. – In the movie Moneyball, Brad Pitt portrays Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane and famously says “I hate to lose. I hate losing more than I even want to win.”

That same philosophy resonates with NASCAR driver Kyle Busch.

After throwing his best punches at brother Kurt Busch, the younger Busch could only watch as the Chip Ganassi Racing No. 1 Chevrolet drove away during the final five laps to capture Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

While Kurt Busch celebrated his fourth victory at Atlanta with a celebratory burnout, Kyle sulked as he stood on pit road and repeatedly showed his disdain for finishing second.

Kurt’s winning move came with 24 laps remaining when he drove underneath his brother.

“We came off pit road with the lead on the final stop and thought we had it, but I just gave it away,” said Kyle Busch, who neglected to offer congratulations to his brother as he chatted with the media.

Busch was also fuming over what he viewed as a block by his brother’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate, Ross Chastain, who was told to maintain the high lane as the two Busch drivers raced side-by-side for the lead with just under 10 laps remaining.

“It’s racing,” a sarcastic Kyle Busch said. “You can do whatever the hell you want. But it’s just going to come back on (Chastain).”

Kurt, meanwhile, seemed delighted to needle his younger brother.

“He did stop by victory lane and do the Kyle Busch grumpy,” Kurt said with a sly smile.

“It’s little brother syndrome and I’m not trying to push his button. The (career) stats are stacked in his favor, but I’m having fun with it.”

While Hendrick Motorsports has dominated the Cup Series since the Coca-Cola 600 in May, Kyle Busch has shown he has found the speed needed to be a legitimate championship contender.

“It was pretty fun to run up there and be contenders all day long,” said Busch, who led 91 laps. “But It just sucks to finish second. You got a goal in mind and you finish second. That ain’t helping your goal.”

After meeting with the press, Kurt Busch was awarded a chunk of the asphalt from the racing surface by AMS officials. Construction on redesigning and repaving the oval is scheduled to begin this week.

###

Martin Truex Jr. easily won the award for passing the most cars on Sunday.

Slated to start fifth, Truex was forced to start at the rear of the field after his No. 19 Toyota failed inspection multiple times. After carving his way through the pack and climbing the leaderboard, contact with Kevin Harvick’s Ford on pit road sent the Joe Gibbs Racing driver to the rear a second time.

“(Statistically), we started fifth and finished third,” Truex said. “It was just one of those days. We passed a lot of cars.”

As the Busch brothers staged a frantic dash for the win including two side-by-side battles, Truex was posting faster laps times and closing on the brothers as the laps wound down.

Ultimately, he ran out of time to challenge for the victory.

“We were very fast at the end,” Truex said. “I was hoping they would battle a little harder and rub some so I could get there. If we could have got there, we had enough car.”

###

In less than a week, defending NASCAR Cup champion Chase Elliott will race against his Hall of Fame father, Bill Elliott, for just the third time.

The father-son duo will battle in the series finale of the SRX Series on Saturday night at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

When the possibility of the younger Elliott competing in SRX came up during a conversation with Series co-founder Ray Evernham, the Georgia native jumped at the opportunity. Bill Elliott has been competed in all five SRX races this season.

“(Ray) asked where I might want to run if we could put this deal together,” said Elliott, whose other battles against his dad came at a short track near Richmond, Va. in a Denny Hamlin charity race two years ago and a Pro Late Model race at South Alabama Motor Speedway nearly a decade ago.

“I told him the Fairgrounds, obviously. I think that is a race track we need to support in a very large way right now, if we’re ever going to have a way (for NASCAR) to race there again.

Kyle Busch indicated he also had interest in competing in at least one SRX race during their abbreviated first season.

Busch confirmed on Sunday afternoon that Cup team owner Joe Gibbs gave a thumbs down to the idea.

However, Elliott was able to get approval from his team owner, Rick Hendrick, and NASCAR.

“I went straight to (NASCAR officials) and we had conversations,” Elliott said. “I told them ‘I have an interest in this. I don’t think this is in any way hurting NASCAR. If anything, it’s helping. We should all be racers at the end of the day.

“And I also have a chance to race against my dad. I told those guys whether I was going to make people mad or not, it was going to be really hard for me to turn down a chance to race against my dad. They completely understood. Honestly, I don’t know if there’s been negativity or not. But no one indicated to me that they were upset or mad or blamed me for wanting to do it.

One of the unique aspects during SRX’s infant season has been the inclusion of a local racing hero to compete.

After Elliott was added to the Nashville lineup last week, he was asked if he had been adopted by the city of Nashville as the “local hero” for next weekend.

“I’m not sure what my title is,” said a stumped Elliott. “We’ll have to ask Ray. But I’m happy to be (the local hero) as long as I get to race.”

Saturday night’s race will also be a rare opportunity for him to race without a spotter.

“Dirt guys run around the country with no mirrors and no spotters. And we race with mirrors and spotters,” he said. “I think this is going to be great.”