Venerable Atlanta Headed For A Major Facial

By Jonathan Ingram

Senior Writer | RacinToday.com

HAMPTON, Ga. – The Atlanta Motor Speedway is one of stock car racing’s legacy superspeedways. Together with Daytona and Charlotte, the Atlanta oval helped established “Big Bill” France’s NASCAR series as the place to race. Even those not interested in racing began taking notice once these three tracks increased speeds on high banks in major markets in the Southeast.

Now, they’re getting ready to tear up the 1.54-mile oval in Atlanta, still one of NASCAR’s largest metropolitan markets, one more time. In place of the “high, wide and handsome” expanse of asphalt in the corners, which survived the first makeover, a two-lane superspeedway with an additional four degrees of banking will be installed. Will it help re-shape the NASCAR of the future?

Everybody involved should be worried about a future where TV money is likely to decline and a dependence upon attendance is likely to increase. This dilemma is driving more experimentation by NASCAR with its schedule, such as more road circuits and a slam-bang appearance by the Camping World Truck Series on the dirt of Knoxville Speedway. And it’s been driving Speedway Motorsports to race on dirt at Bristol and add road races in Charlotte and Texas. Given the declines in attendance and the loss of TV ratings at all of NASCAR-affiliated tracks, there’s little to lose with relatively radical moves.

When a longtime committed racer like Chip Ganassi elects to sell his NASCAR Cup team and focus on his deals with Honda in IndyCar and Cadillac in IMSA at likely at Le Mans, it tells you that tough sledding is ahead for stock car racing when it comes to revenue. (One assumes that Ganassi decided the value of a NASCAR team is at its peak given that the current TV contract, which pays 25 percent of prize money, is scheduled to end in 2024.) While the pandemic has already suggested ways to slash budgets with shorter race weekends and fewer traveling crew, only so much can be accomplished on the savings side.

Speedway Motorsports and COO Marcus Smith are committed to the long haul and the legacy of Smith’s father Bruton, the CEO. One of those rival series promoters that France pushed aside by building Daytona, Bruton Smith responded by building the Charlotte Motor Speedway and eventually the first successful publicly traded speedway conglomerate. A hard-driving racing entrepreneur, when faced with a worker strike during the construction in Charlotte, Smith famously held the hired help at gunpoint so that the track could open on time in 1960, the same year as Atlanta and one year after Daytona.

Currently, NASCAR’s drivers that are the ones being held hostage by changing financial prospects. As evidenced by the race on an extra-wide dirt surface at the Bristol Motor Speedway, drivers would likely have requested a configuration that gives them more leeway. But the track owners have decided less leeway is needed in Atlanta, despite the highest speeds in NASCAR absent restrictions used at Daytona and Talladega.

Since the new pavement was put down in 1997, when the pole speed exceeded 197 mph, the time-worn surface and the wide-open spaces in the high banks have drawn high praise from drivers. They like the challenge of finessing more speed and better tire wear from their cars through driver inputs. The new layout will be less finesse, more split-second decision making and, inevitably, more crashing. Newer school in place of the current old school.

As usual, driver input through traditional and social media will have an influence. It remains to be seen what configuration of NextGen cars will be race in Atlanta when it comes to horsepower and aerodynamics.

It’s not as if they’ve been showing up in droves lately to see races on the current oval. A smattering of fans looked on from the cavernous grandstands to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race, well known to be the last in the series for Kyle Busch, which surely should have been a draw. But the current situation is merely another low point for a track with a star-crossed history, including one bankruptcy. In the 1960s and 1970s, the track was unofficially known as the Atlanta International Rainway due to so many weather problems. In 2005, it became one of the few Cup Series tracks to be hit by a tornado.

But the track has always been resilient. Despite the pandemic, for example, the Atlanta Motor Speedway has never been busier than in the last 12 months thanks to Legends racing, drag racing, high school graduations, open-air car shows and a second Cup date.

Not incidentally, Atlanta has been the scene of outstanding racing. In the go-go years of the 1960s, Atlanta had only five races decided by a margin of one lap out of 21 events during an era when races were often won by more than a lap. Seven of those races in the 1960s were won by five seconds or less. This goes back to the wide-open high banks that allow drivers to find speed behind the wheel, a tradition that continued despite cars that became more sophisticated and considerably faster.

The 1992 season finale where Alan Kulwicki and Bill Elliott fought for the Winston Cup championship was a classic duel on the Atlanta high banks. Watched by an overflow crowd, it still ranks as NASCAR’s greatest race in the minds of many, emblematic of the influence of drivers’ individual efforts on the outcome of a race and a narrowly decided championship.

But when the Great Recession hit a decade and a half later, no track lost more fans than Atlanta, whose following was generally older legacy fans. Younger people in Atlanta, meanwhile, lived in a metropolitan area with burgeoning entertainment options. The diehard fans were soon alienated when Smith decided to move one of the two annual dates to other tracks in his empire. (That decision was hastened by the fact Smith didn’t have a mortgage to pay at the Atlanta track after buying it for a relative pittance—$20 million—a decade ahead of the bidding wars that raised prices at tracks hosting Cup races to more than $100 million per date.)

The first time Atlanta’s “true oval” with four distinct turns was reconfigured came in 1997, when a bend was put into the former back straight to create a so-called “quad oval” dogleg. That enabled Smith to install a huge new array of grandstands, put in a grassy area between the front straight and pit road for pre-race shows and to build signature condos. In effect, Smith recreated the same configuration he first established in Charlotte. This time, under his son Marcus, iRacing and other computer-based models were consulted for the new layout to be installed after this weekend’s Xfinity and Cup Series races in preparation for next season.

Forcing drivers to work around each other on a narrow racing surface at high speed—in place of using various lanes and lines on the high banks—is far more consistent with the experience of younger people interested in racing on computers before they even have a driver’s license. It’s also consistent with the racing at Daytona or Talladega, two tracks that continue to draw fans from Atlanta.

Speedway Motorsports is gambling the future for stock car racing on intermediate superspeedways will first appear in Atlanta. Given the success of an added emphasis on road racing first introduced in Charlotte, I wouldn’t bet against the Smith family’s latest gambit. It if works, look for similar changes elsewhere.

