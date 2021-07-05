Newgarden Hangs On For First 2021 Victory

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

On a Sunday meant for waving the flag, Josef Newgarden seemed destined to stand tall in Victory Lane with the Stars and Stripes.

Newgarden scored the first _ and arguably overdue _ victory of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season for himself and Team Penske Sunday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Starting on-pole, Newgarden led a massive 73 of 80 laps before being forced to hold off the late-race charge from Sweden’s Marcus Ericsson to win The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the HPD Ridgeline.

Newgarden snapped a stretch of nine races without a win for himself and Team Penske, the winningest team in INDYCAR history. In addition, Newgarden’s 19th career victory made him the winningest-active American driver in the series.

“Look, I’m very proud to be from America. I don’t get too caught up in that,” said Newgarden, a 30-year-old resident of Nashville, Tenn. “I said this before, the great thing about INDYCAR racing is we tend to attract the best of the best from around the world. If we didn’t have that, I don’t think it would be special to be an American in this championship.

“You know you’re competing against the best in the world. Scott Dixon from New Zealand, people from all across Europe, Takuma Sato from Japan. If these people weren’t in this sport, it wouldn’t mean as much.

“I’m proud to be an American. It’s an eclectic group, the best of the best. You want to be the outright best, regardless of your nationality.”

Newgarden and Team Penske prevailed for the first time since the 2020 season finale last October at St. Petersburg, Fla., while ending a streak of two straight heartbreaking race results. Newgarden now has won the NTT P1 Award at the last three races, including this visit to Mid-Ohio. But he lost the lead late in the final three laps at both Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit on June 13 and the REV Group Grand Prix presented by AMR on June 20 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

“Yeah, I mean, you can’t predict what the racing gods are going to do. It is what it is,” said Newgarden, driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet. “It’s like the light is not shining on you correctly for the day. Sometimes it’s a little dark, it doesn’t like you.

“It’s been good today. I think the performance has been there. I can’t predict what’s going to happen every weekend, if something is going to go right or wrong. If I look at just the facts of what we’re doing, what’s in our control as an organization, what people are doing around us, everyone’s doing their job.

“We’ve been in the fight literally every weekend. It wasn’t bothering me. I knew it wasn’t working out. Of course at some point you keep doing this, it’s going to turn around, things are going to shine on us differently. Today was the today.”

A two-time series champion, Newgarden briefly waved an American flag in Victory Lane on the weekend that saw team-owner Roger Penske celebrate the 50th anniversary of his organization’s first INDYCAR win by Mark Donohue on July 3, 1971 at Pocono Raceway.

“Pulling into Victory Lane, he (Penske) was one of the first people I saw with a huge smile,” Newgarden said. “It’s a dream driving for Roger. Gold standard when it comes to racing. To be able to make him happy, it’s everything.

“Really good day (Saturday). Celebrating the 50-year mark for the very first win for Roger and the entire organization. Little bit of a ceremony coming to that moment, that milestone. All the boys, they found this super-cool trophy just kind of commemorating that win at Pocono, Mark Donohue. We all felt confident going into today.”

While Ericsson’s charge in the No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda fell short by 0.8790-seconds, Marcus earned his seventh top-10 finish of the season. Championship leader Alex Palou of Spain captured the final podium position in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Dixon, the six-time/reigning series champion, helped CGR take three of the top four finishing positions by placing fourth in the No. 9 PNC Honda.

Alexander Rossi, the 2016 Indianapolis 500 champion from Andretti Autosport, finished fifth in the No. 27 Honda _ his best result this season.

The race’s final 10 laps were quite a contrast for Newgarden from earlier segments on the undulating 2.258-mile/13-turn circuit. Newgarden led Ericsson by 6.6-seconds before entering the pits for his final stop on Lap 53. That lead was trimmed to approximately four seconds shortly after Ericsson made his final stop, one lap after Newgarden.

The gap between the top two ebbed-and-flowed over the next 15 laps, with Newgarden padding his lead to 7.1-seconds on Lap 66. But when Newgarden started to encounter slower traffic, Ericsson began using his push-to-pass button to draw closer.

Ericsson pulled to within 2.6-seconds with five laps remaining, slicing that margin to 1.4-seconds with two laps to go. When the white flag waved to signal the final lap, Newgarden led Ericsson by 0.8665-seconds.

But Newgarden never faltered, maintaining enough of a gap from the slower traffic so the turbulent air from those cars did not affect the handling of his Dallara/Chevy and also did not allow Ericsson get close enough to attempt a winning pass.

“I’d start each stint and feel like we had everything under control,” Newgarden said. “You get to the back end of it and I felt like I was starting to fall apart, so it was really hard to hang on. I had my wing man, Tim (Cindric, Team Penske president), coaching me all the way, just making sure I knew what was up.

“Everyone has been giving me a hard time, asking what’s up with us not winning a race. But I don’t think these people at Team Penske could have done anything different. We’ve been in the game almost every race, had great performance. It’s great to seal a win here finally.”

Ericsson, who scored his first series win on June 12 in Race 1 of the Detroit doubleheader, agreed he ran out of time when the checkered flag few Sunday after Lap 80.

“Yeah, exactly. We were hunting him down there,” said Ericsson, who is in his third INDYCAR season. “The Honda felt really good on the black (Firestone Firehawk primary) tires especially. We lost a little bit too much time on the first stint on the reds (Firestone alternate tires). Gap was sort of too big. Another lap I think we could have really been challenging him. He was really struggling with his tires the last five laps. Just catching him quickly.

“Anyway, I think it was a great day, great day for the team to have me, Alex and Scott P2, P3 and P4. It’s a strong result. Shows how strong we are at the moment. Me jumping up to fifth in the championship feels pretty good. Like I said, another lap or two would be even better, but I’ll take second today.”

Championship leader Palou is 39 points ahead of native Mexican Pato O’Ward, a two-time winner this season in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet. Dixon is third, 56 points behind Palou. Newgarden remained fourth, 69 points back of the leader, and Ericsson jumped three positions to take fifth in the standings, 104 points behind Palou.

“Today was all about a time to maximize,” said Palou, another two-time winner this season. “It’s always difficult to overtake here at Mid-Ohio, especially with the length of the race we had today. We tried to do some strategy. Worked out. Tried to go longer than the other guys. It didn’t really work out on the first stint. Extra lap for the second one. Allowed me to overtake both Rossi and Scott. But the guys there at the No. 10 NTT DATA car made the pit stops that allowed me to get third.”

Palou admitted that with six races remaining, he is taking a big-picture view of the point standings. “Yeah. We’re going to win this championship just by being here every weekend, getting some more wins,” Palou said. “We always look at the championship. It’s good to have three cars now in the top five in the championship. Like Marcus said, that shows how strong we are as a team, how the team is working together.

“Super-happy. But still a long way to go. I mean, I would stop the count now, but I don’t think they allow me to do that. We’ll try to win some more races and be at the podium.”

The early laps saw Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta _ who started second in the No. 26 Honda _ emerge as the only driver who could keep pace with Newgarden. But Herta’s shot at the win was eliminated by two troublesome pit stops. A fuel probe issue kept Herta in the pits for 25 seconds during his first stop, on Lap 31, dropping him from second to eighth. Herta’s car then stalled exiting the pits after his second and final stop on Lap 57. Herta finished 13th.

It took a few laps for the race to find its rhythm due to two early incidents. On Lap 1, 2012 series champion Ryan Hunter-Reay of Andretti Autosport and Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist ended up spinning after contact in hectic Turn 4 traffic. Canadian James Hinchcliffe of Andretti Autosport hit the rear of teammate Hunter-Reay’s No. 28 Honda, punting the 2014 Indy 500 champ into the tire barrier. Simultaneously, contact from Frenchman Romain Grosjean of Dale Coyne Racing with RWR turned Rosenqvist’s No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

All of the drivers were able to continue. Rosenqvist and Hunter-Reay, however, required lengthy pit stops for repairs and ended up finishing 23rd and 24th, respectively, both two laps down.

An incident on Lap 4 eliminated 2014 series champion Will Power of Australia and Ed Jones of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Power spun after light contact with Dixon during a brief battle for position in Turn 5, with Power’s No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevy spinning 180 degrees and pointing toward the onrushing field in a cloud of white tire smoke.

Unfortunately, Jones never saw Power’s stranded car due to the tire smoke, and his No. 18 SealMaster Honda fielded by Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan collided with Power’s Chevy inflicting heavy damage to each machine. Both drivers were released after evaluation at the track’s medical center.

Those incidents triggered the only two full-course cautions of the race, helping Newgarden average 108.405 mph in the victory.

The Series now heads into a month-long summer break. Next up is the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix on Sunday, Aug. 8, on the Streets of Nashville _ the start of a stretch of three consecutive race weekends.

After Nashville, the series heads back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the Big Machine Spiked Coolers Grand Prix on Saturday, Aug. 14, then shifts to World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., outside St. Louis, for the final oval race of the season, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Saturday evening, Aug. 21.

###

Results Sunday of The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Presented by the HPD Ridgeline NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.258-mile/13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 80, Running

2. (3) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 80, Running

3. (7) Alex Palou, Honda, 80, Running

4. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 80, Running

5. (6) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 80, Running

6. (8) Graham Rahal, Honda, 80, Running

7. (18) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 80, Running

8. (20) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 80, Running

9. (22) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 80, Running

10. (19) Takuma Sato, Honda, 80, Running

11. (12) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 80, Running

12. (14) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 80, Running

13. (2) Colton Herta, Honda, 80, Running

14. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 80, Running

15. (24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 80, Running

16. (11) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 80, Running

17. (9) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 80, Running

18. (17) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 80, Running

19. (23) Jack Harvey, Honda, 80, Running

20. (26) Ryan Norman, Honda, 79, Running

21. (21) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 79, Running

22. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 79, Running

23. (13) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 78, Running

24. (10) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 78, Running

25. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 3, Contact

26. (16) Ed Jones, Honda, 3, Contact

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 108.405 mph

Time of Race: 1:39:58.8551

Margin of victory: 0.8790-seconds

Cautions: 2 for 6 laps

Lead changes: 5 among 3 drivers

Lap Leaders

Newgarden 1-29

Herta 30-31

Newgarden 32-52

Ericsson 53-54

Herta 55-57

Newgarden 58-80

NTT IndyCar Series point standings: 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 384; 2, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, 345; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 328; 4, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 315; 5, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 280; 6, Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, 271; 7, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 260; 8, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 257; 9, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 256; 10, Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 226.

UPDATED 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/RACE WINNER

Sunday, April 18 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, April 25 _Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport)

Saturday, May 1 _ Texas Motor Speedway Race 1, Fort Worth (Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, May 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway Race 2, Fort Worth (Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP)

Saturday, May 15 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course (Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing)

Sunday, May 30 _ The 105th Indianapolis 500-Mile Race (Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing)

Saturday, June 12 _ The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 1, Detroit (Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, June 13 _ The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 2, Detroit (Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP)

Sunday, June 20 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, July 4 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (Josef Newgarden, Team Penske)

Sunday, Aug. 8 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn. (NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 14 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course (NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 21 _ World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (NBCSN)

Sunday, Sept. 12 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 19 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 26 _ Streets of Long Beach, Calif. (NBCSN)