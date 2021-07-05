Elliott Shrugs Off P-34 Start To Win At RA

At the majority of tracks on which the NASCAR Cup Series competes, the most tangible advantage of qualifying well is selection of pit stalls. Then there are the road courses where a bad qualifying effort can doom a driver before the first green flag drops.

Unless, apparently, the driver in question is Chase Elliott and the track is Road America.

His lousy starting position proved to be no problem for Elliott on Sunday as the road-racing ace deftly worked his way up through the field, took the lead for the first time on Lap 38 of 62 and drove to victory at the big road circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

His victory at RA — which hosted its first Cup event since 1956 — was the Hendrick Motorsports star’s seventh in a Cup car and his sixth in his last eight starts.

Elliott led a race-best 24 laps. His margin of victory was 5.7 seconds.

“Man, it was hot day but a lot of fun, man,” he said. “I’m just really proud of our team for overcoming some adversity early and having to start in the back.”

The victory helped put memories of finishing 27th a week ago, to rest.

“Just so proud,” the defending series champion said. “We’ve had a rough two weeks so it feels really good.

The victory was his second of the season — his other coming at Circuit of the Americas, which, like Road America, is a natural-terrain road course.

“This track has a lot of character to it and it’s so long you have a lot of opportunity to make mistakes, or be good whenever you hit it,” Elliott said. “So, I mean four miles is a long course. It has a lot of bumps, a lot of sections that are really tricky to get through and conserving your tires was actually a little bit of a thing today which, to be honest, we don’t have much of that I feel, anymore.”

Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing finished second.

“Man, it was a lot of fun,” Bell who won February’s race at the Daytona infield road course, said. “It’s been a trying last two months but we feel we’re getting back on track here. There’s no reason we can’t be running up front every week.”

Kyle Busch, who started from the rear of the field because he was forced into his backup for the start, finished third in his Joe Gibbs Toyota.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kurt Busch finished right behind his younger brother. Denny Hamlin of JGR was fifth.

Elliott, who was very average in practice Saturday, started 34th after he was unable to complete a lap as cautions came out during the two times he was attempting his full speed lap.

“Never felt like I got in a real good rhythm all of yesterday,” he said. “For whatever reason there after half way through the race, I started finding some of that rhythm and was able to put it together and pieced different parts of the track and then finally I felt like I was able to piece most of it together. So, stayed with it and glad it worked out.”

The 4.048-mile RA track, which features several long, high-speed straightaways followed by brake-eating downhill 90-degree turns, took a toll on the NASCAR machinery.

It may have cost Austin Cindric a chance at victory. Cindric, who drives full-time in the Xfinity Series and part-time in Cup for Team Penske, was leading late in the second stage when his Ford Mustang broke a drive-train component and that ended his day.

“I only had one-wheel drive and when you only have two other ones spinning with 750 horsepower it is a bit challenging,” Cindric said. “It was quite dramatic taking the lead and then immediately losing everything. Not a weekend I am necessarily happy about.”

Forced to start from the rear with Busch were Ryan Preece (backup car), Justin Haley (engine replacement), Bubba Wallace (transmission replacement), Kyle Tilley, Josh Bilicki, Quin Houff (who all had unapproved adjustments).

The Series heads next to the 1.5-mile Atlanta Motor Speedway oval.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Sunday, July 4, 2021

(34) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 62. (13) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 62. (40) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 62. (16) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 62. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 62. (35) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 62. (8) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 62. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 62. (9) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 62. (7) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 62. (37) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 62. (38) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 62. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 62. (19) Aric Almirola, Ford, 62. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 62. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 62. (15) Cole Custer, Ford, 62. (12) Chris Buescher, Ford, 62. (21) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 62. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 62. (23) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 62. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 62. (27) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 62. (36) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 62. (22) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 62. (39) Ty Dillon(i), Toyota, 62. (25) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 62. (26) James Davison, Chevrolet, 62. (3) AJ Allmendinger(i), Chevrolet, 62. (18) Michael McDowell, Ford, 62. (29) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 62. (28) Ryan Newman, Ford, 62. (1) William Byron, Chevrolet, 62. (33) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 62. (30) Kyle Tilley, Ford, 60. (11) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 53. (24) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, Brakes, 42. (5) Austin Cindric(i), Ford, Rear Gear, 35. (31) Ryan Eversley, Ford, Rear Gear, 27. (32) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Engine, 6.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 86.271 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 54 Mins, 33 Secs. Margin of Victory: 5.705 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 9 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: W. Byron 1-15;M. Truex Jr. 16;*. Cindric(i) 17-18;M. DiBenedetto 19-23;K. Busch 24-26;T. Reddick 27-31;K. Busch 32;M. DiBenedetto 33-37;C. Elliott 38-44;A. Almirola 45;C. Elliott 46-62.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Chase Elliott 2 times for 24 laps; William Byron 1 time for 15 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 2 times for 10 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 5 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 4 laps; * Austin Cindric(i) 1 time for 2 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 1 lap; Aric Almirola 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 24,16,5,8,42,11,20,48,1,9

Stage #2 Top Ten: 8,24,42,5,1,22,4,23,77,18