Ganassi Sells All of His NASCAR Assets

Chip Ganassi will exit NASCAR after the current season.

That news was announced Wednesday when the long-time NASCAR team owner said that he has sold his team and its two chartered cars to Trackhouse Racing.

The two cars are currently being driven by former Cup Series champion Kurt Busch and Ross Chastain.

Justin Marks, the owner of Trackhouse, said that one of his cars will go to Daniel Suarez next season.

According to the deal, the price of which was not revealed, all of Ganassi’s NASCAR assets will be included in the sale.

Ty Norris, who ran Dale Earnhardt, Inc., is the Trackhouse team president.

The announcement was made at the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C.

At the announcement, Marks said, “This process took several weeks and I want to thank Chip for being so open and candid with me every step of the journey. Chip has built an iconic motorsports empire and the Ganassi brand is globally recognized as a winner in the auto racing industry.”

Ganassi, whose teams and drivers have won the Indy 500, the Daytona 500 and Le Mans, also currently owns teams in a number of other racing series.

One of his IndyCar drivers is six-time champion Scott Dixon.

In a press release, Ganassi said, “I think this is a great day for NASCAR as it seems like there are so many people that are wanting to get into the sport as owners – Michael Jordan, Pitbull, Denny and plenty of others. They are bringing new perspective, vision and insight which is great for the sport. NASCAR has been building momentum over the last few years and I am confident that it will continue to do so. Also, I can honestly say that my NASCAR team was not for sale. Justin simply came to me with a great offer and an even better vision. As everyone knows, I care deeply for my employees so selling to someone like Justin, who is part of the CGR family, made the reality of selling much easier. He knows our organization and the people. That gives me comfort. Everyone needs to know that I am still completely dedicated to the motorsports industry and will continue to run my other teams in INDYCAR, IMSA and Extreme E with the same enthusiasm that I always have.”