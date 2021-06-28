Busch Overcomes Gear Problems In Pocono Win

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

LONG POND, Pa. – A faulty transmission that appeared to ruin Kyle Busch’s day at Pocono Raceway ended up being his salvation, providing him with the fuel advantage he needed to snap Hendrick Motorsports’ six-race winning streak.

With Busch’s Toyota stuck in fourth gear, crew chief Ben Beshore decided to pit his driver to top off the tank with one lap to go before the green flag waved following the fourth and final caution period. When the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 resumed on lap 97 of Sunday’s 140-lap race, Busch wasn’t even in the top 10. However, as the race progressed his competitors fell by the wayside.

First, Christopher Bell and Chase Elliott exchanged sheet metal and had to pit with flat tires. Then with less than 30 laps remaining fuel mileage took its toll as one-by-one those in front of Busch had to pit for gas.

“At first they (crew chief and spotter) were like, it’s just you and the 23 that’s going to be able to make it,” Busch said. “All of a sudden, now the 11 is going to try to make it. Now the 5 is going to try to make it. Now the 1 is going to make it. Now the 24 is going to try to make it. I said, ‘Guys, c’mon, give me the facts.’’’

With three laps remaining, Busch was second to Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin. However, as they rounded the third turn headed for the white flag, Hamlin dropped low and headed for pit road. His Toyota needed fuel. That handed Busch his 59th career victory and his second this season.

After Busch stopped at the finish line for his ceremonial bow, he needed a tow truck to push him into victory lane. His Toyota was stuck in fourth gear, out of gas and without a clutch. It was a victory that had Busch laughing in Sunday’s post-race interview as he recounted his day.

“The first thing that happened is I was rolling around under yellow, scrubbing tires getting ready for the restart and it popped out of gear,” Busch said. “I was like, ‘OK, that was weird.’ I put it in third. Third was fine. Put it back in second. Second was fine. Put it in fourth and it popped out again. So I was like, ‘Well, damn, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to run around here the rest of the day and hold this in.’ It took some brute force to hold it back in.

“When we took the green on the restart, everything was fine. Shifting gears, getting it into fourth was fine. I’m holding it down the backstretch, getting into turn two and chaos ensued. I got loose. I don’t remember what all happened in that moment. I came out of two. I’m like, ‘I can’t do this. I have to let go.’”

When Busch turned loose of the shifter it stayed in fourth gear. He didn’t realize it was stuck in that gear until the next caution period when he tried to downshift. Busch said it was like it was “welded in fourth gear.”

“It won’t wiggle, won’t move, nothing,” Busch said. “They were like, ‘Come down pit road.’ What pit road speed? We don’t have pit road speed for fourth gear. What do you want? I don’t have lights. I got nothing.”

Busch was told to hold it at 2500 coming down pit road, but he then informed them he didn’t have a readout that said 2500.

“There’s a bar graph, basically,” Busch said. “It just floats with a green light on how much rpm you have. I watched that as close as I could, tried not to speed.”

The team’s car chief dove into the car and unsuccessfully attempted to knock the shifter out of fourth gear.

“I don’t know if it was better that it was locked in than me having to hold it,” Busch said. “Maybe it was. I don’t know.”

Busch’s victory came on the heels of a second-place finish in the weekend doubleheader at the 2.5-mile Pocono track. However, Busch and Beshore admitted the Las Vegas native’s fourth Pocono victory wouldn’t have occurred without the faulty transmission.