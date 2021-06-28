Cindric Grabs Win At Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. – Austin Cindric held off a charging Ty Gibbs in Sunday’s Pocono Green 225 to claim his first-ever victory at the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway, his fourth this season and the 12th of his career.

“I had to execute in every facet and we had everything thrown at us today,” Cindric said. “Ever since I have been racing ARCA it feels like this one always gets away (from us), so I am really excited.”

With 10 laps remaining, Cindric led Gibbs by 3.200 seconds. However, when a lapped car ran out of fuel in front of Cindric, the evasive action he took allowed Gibbs to cut the deficit. When the checkered flag waved, Cindric possessed a mere 0.331-second advantage.

“That was almost the worst case scenario, to be honest,” Cindric said. “I was trying to manage the lead and my temps and the gap.”

Cindric was the race’s top lap leader, setting the pace on three occasions for 26 laps in the 90-lap event. He averaged 117.511 mph in the race slowed by six caution flags for 21 laps. The race also was halted for 5 minutes 41 seconds while the track was cleared following a three-car accident that left Justin Haley lying on the ground to catch his breath after he exited his car. Haley was evaluated and released from the infield care center, but Kaulig Racing employed Justin Allgaier to substitute for Haley in the NASCAR Cup race that followed.

###

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Sunday, June 27, 2021

(13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 90. (14) Ty Gibbs #, Toyota, 90. (2) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 90. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 90. (3) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 90. (6) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 90. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 90. (5) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 90. (33) Josh Berry #, Chevrolet, 90. (19) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 90. (17) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 90. (8) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 90. (9) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 90. (26) Santino Ferrucci, Toyota, 90. (24) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 90. (16) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 90. (12) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 90. (20) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 89. (29) Jade Buford #, Chevrolet, 89. (18) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 89. (23) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 89. (38) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 89. (27) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 89. (37) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 89. (15) Austin Hill(i), Toyota, 89. (30) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 89. (39) Loris Hezemans, Chevrolet, 89. (32) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 88. (28) Jesse Little, Toyota, 88. (36) Mason Massey, Toyota, 88. (34) Jesse Iwuji(i), Chevrolet, 88. (35) Joe Graf Jr., Chevrolet, 88. (25) David Starr, Toyota, 87. (31) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, Suspension, 78. (10) Riley Herbst, Ford, Accident, 45. (40) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, Clutch, 42. (1) Harrison Burton, Toyota, Accident, 36. (11) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, Accident, 24. (21) Ryan Vargas #, Chevrolet, Accident, 24. (22) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, Accident, 11.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 117.511 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 54 Mins, 53 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.331 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 11 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: H. Burton 1-21;J. Allgaier 22-31;D. Hemric 32-35;T. Gibbs # 36-45;A. Cindric 46-48;N. Gragson 49;A. Cindric 50-56;T. Gibbs # 57;D. Hemric 58-71;J. Clements 72-73;A. Labbe 74;A. Cindric 75-90.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Austin Cindric 3 times for 26 laps; Harrison Burton 1 time for 21 laps; Daniel Hemric 2 times for 18 laps; Ty Gibbs # 2 times for 11 laps; Justin Allgaier 1 time for 10 laps; Jeremy Clements 1 time for 2 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 1 lap; Alex Labbe 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 20,18,7,22,16,54,9,10,11,31

Stage #2 Top Ten: 54,9,19,2,98,22,10,16,31,7