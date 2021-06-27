Busch Hangs On To Win Pocono Fuel Mileage Race

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

Things got a bit crowded in the cockpit of Kyle Busch’s race car during a pit stop somewhere around the midpoint of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Speedway.

There was Busch, of course, but there was also a pit crew member who had crawled in through the window. The pit crew guy was working furiously to cut through the Joe Gibbs Racing car’s shifter boot in hopes of getting the Toyota out of fourth gear.

He had no luck with that but Busch got plenty of luck as the laps wound down.

Busch took the lead with just over a lap to go and went on to get the win.

He got the victory thanks to saving fuel on his final stint – something a slew of other drivers ahead of him over the final 10 laps failed to do.

“Yep, stuck in fourth gear. About out of gas. Just saving, just riding, just playing the strategy the best we could with what was given to us,” the two-time Cup champion and now a four-time winner at the 2.5-mile, three-turn Pocono track, said.

Busch ran out of fuel after taking the checkered flag and needed a tow truck to get his car back to pit lane.

“Sometimes these races aren’t always won by the fastest car,” he said. “But I still thought we had the fastest car even though we were in the back and behind and had to come through and persevere through being stuck in fourth gear and no clutch and all that stuff, it’s (his clutch) all burned out.”

During one pit stop, a crew member crawled through window of his Toyota, cut the shifter boot open, pounded on the gear shifter and still could not dislodge it from fourth gears. He needed a push from his crew just to get rolling and out of he pits.

Busch’s win was his second of the season, with his first coming at Kansas Speedway in the spring.

Kyle Larson, who lost Saturday’s race at Pocono when he blew a tire on his Hendrick Motorsports car in the final lap, finished second.

Larson’s podium came despite having to start from the rear of the field because he had to switch to his backup car after his primary was badly damaged on Saturday’s last-lap incident.

“Surprising finish for us,” Larson, who had his bid for a four-race winning streak end one turn from taking the checkers on Saturday said.

Especially considering his starting spot and a damaged front nose to his car suffered early in the race.

Larson said his car was, “really loose for the majority of the race and got nose damage there on one of the restarts and was off on speed after that. But Cliff (Daniels, his crew chief) and everybody did a really good job of managing the race and coached me through saving fuel there at the end and was hoping that 18 (Busch) was going to run out. I saw the 11 (Denny Hamlin) running out and I was, OK, I mean they’re teammates. They got to be close to running out but I guess the 18 did pit a lap after us under caution so that actually probably won them the race.

“Second place finish,” he said. “I thought we’d be outside the top 20. So, we’ll take it. Happy about the effort all weekend.”

Third was Brad Keselowski of Team Penske, was leading with nine laps to go but was forced to pit for fuel.

Kevin Harvick, about the only contender who wasn’t in fuel trouble late in the race, finished fourth in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Bubba Wallace was fifth, giving him his best finish of the season.

Sunday’s race was the second half of a weekend doubleheader at Pocono. Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports won Saturday’s first race when Larson, looking to win his fourth straight Cup event, blew a tire on the final lap. He had a healthy lead when the tire gave out.

Busch, who led the most laps (30) and finished second on Saturday, appeared to have a car good enough to win Race 2 as he led 28 laps early. But as he headed to the pits from the lead on Lap 73, his car became stuck in fourth gear. But even though he needed his pit crew to push him to get rolling, he stayed in contention.

In addition to Larson, Ryan Newman, Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece, Anthony Alfredo, Cole Custer and Ross Chastain each went to backup cars and started from the rear for Sunday’s race after damaging their cars on Saturday.

Justin Allgaier made his first Cup start of the season after Justin Haley crashed hard in the Xfinity Series event held earlier in the day. Allgaier took Haley’s place in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Cup Chevrolet and finished 25th.

Next up for the series is the debut road race at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

###

Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Sunday, June 27, 2021

(19) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 140. (12) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 140. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 140. (13) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 140. (7) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 140. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 140. (20) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 140. (23) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 140. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 140. (14) Joey Logano, Ford, 140. (3) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 140. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 140. (21) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 140. (17) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 140. (8) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 140. (5) Aric Almirola, Ford, 140. (2) Michael McDowell, Ford, 140. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 140. (1) Chris Buescher, Ford, 140. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 140. (24) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 140. (37) Ryan Newman, Ford, 140. (36) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 139. (38) Cole Custer, Ford, 139. (27) Justin Allgaier(i), Chevrolet, 139. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 139. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 139. (25) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 139. (30) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 138. (28) James Davison, Chevrolet, 137. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 136. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 135. (31) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 135. (26) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 134. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 132. (29) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, Engine, 122. (35) Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, Handling, 113. (6) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, Engine, 111.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 143.036 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 26 Mins, 49 Secs. Margin of Victory: 8.654 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 15 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Buescher 1-6;M. McDowell 7-13;M. Truex Jr. 14-32;B. Keselowski 33-45;K. Busch 46-73;B. Wallace 74-76;W. Byron 77-93;C. Bell 94-96;A. Bowman 97-114;B. Keselowski 115-132;W. Byron 133-137;D. Hamlin 138;K. Busch 139-140.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Brad Keselowski 2 times for 31 laps; Kyle Busch 2 times for 30 laps; William Byron 2 times for 22 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 19 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 18 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 7 laps; Chris Buescher 1 time for 6 laps; Christopher Bell 1 time for 3 laps; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 3 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 19,10,2,12,23,34,47,8,99,22

Stage #2 Top Ten: 24,11,2,20,9,19,18,5,10,42