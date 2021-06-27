Gordon Happy To Be Heading ‘Home’

LONG POND, Pa. – Jeff Gordon knew entering the 2021 NASCAR season it would be his last with Fox Sports, that it was time to devote fulltime to Hendrick Motorsports so he could again focus on his first love – competition.

“I feel like I’m at the place in my life where I’m really ready for it,” Gordon told a group of reporters standing behind a Hendrick Motorsports hauler in the Pocono Raceway NASCAR Cup garage Sunday morning.

“I’m just fortunate to work side-by-side with a guy that’s shown us all how to do it right for so many years and will continue to do that for a number of years to come. It’s common sense. It’s hard work and it’s people. All I want to do is continue to compliment that moving forward.”

Last week Hendrick Motorsports announced that beginning Jan. 1, 2022, Gordon would become the organization’s vice chairman, making him the second-ranking team official to chairman and majority owner Rick Hendrick. In Gordon’s new role he will work daily at Hendrick Motorsports, focusing on the organization’s competition and marketing groups. Gordon will report to Hendrick and work alongside Hendrick president Marshall Carlson and general manager Jeff Andrews. Gordon also will join Hendrick on NASCAR’s team owner council and assume Hendrick Motorsports’ seat on NASCAR’s diversity, equity and inclusion committee.

“This is more about coming home for me,” said Gordon, who became an equity owner of Hendrick Motorsports in October 1999.

“I’ve been behind the scenes, understanding and learning the business side of it gradually over time. Obviously, my focus was on driving throughout all of those years, but as I started getting closer to stepping away in 2015 from the driving role my interest level in the business side and the culture that Rick has created, how he has done that and how it impacts things far beyond what I was doing as a driver is interesting to me.”

Gordon said Fox knew from the first time he stepped into the TV booth in 2016 that he would one day leave to assume a full-time position with the sport’s most successful operation. Each year during Gordon’s TV tenure once Fox’s portion of the season concluded Gordon spent his time at Hendrick Motorsports.

“The more I did that … I realized this is where my true passion lies,” Gordon said. “I love the sport, I love racing, but the competition and being a partner with one of the best owners that there will ever be in NASCAR, that is what I was getting excited about looking ahead.

“I know that in order for me to do this job the way I want to do it and the way I think Rick wants me to do it and be the most beneficial to the organization is to be there 100 percent of the time. Rick and I had these conversations when I was stepping out of the car and looking at doing TV. He was comfortable with that. He’s a smart guy and he gives great advice. We all knew that one day this would hopefully come and now the day is finally here.

“I really enjoyed working with Fox. I learned a lot and got a great perspective on the entertainment, the TV side of the sport. I think it will help me in this new position to try to keep us connected to the TV partners in a bigger way.”

Gordon admitted it was tough to balance his work with Fox Sports and with Hendrick Motorsports.

“I worked extremely hard trying to separate those two, which is why I purposely didn’t come to the haulers and spend as much time with the crew chiefs and drivers the first half of the season,” Gordon said. “I tried to be respectful of what they were focused on and do my job in the booth the best I possibly could.

“Of course, it’s hard not to be biased when you have that kind of relationship. Even if I wasn’t an equity owner at Hendrick, my entire career I drove for this organization. So, I know the people more than I know the people at any other organization. They’ve always been like family and no matter what role I’m in, that’s the case.”

Gordon made his NASCAR Cup debut with Hendrick Motorsports in the 1992 season finale at Atlanta. He gave Hendrick his first championship in 1995 and four of his first five titles. He remains Hendrick’s only partner in the 13-time NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning organization. In addition to his four championships, Gordon won 93 Cup races driving for Hendrick.