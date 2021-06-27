Bowman Stunned By His “Strangest Win”

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

LONG POND, Pa. – Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson were in disbelief when the Pocono Organics CBD 325 ended Saturday as one driver’s misfortune paved the way to victory lane for the other.

Larson was one turn away from becoming the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive point races when he suddenly slammed the third-turn wall. At that moment, Bowman found himself in the lead and his third win this season in his possession.

“This is the strangest win I’ve ever been a part of,” Bowman said. “I thought I was running second, which was still going to be a good day for us with how we struggled throughout the course of the day.

“Then he (Larson) blows a tire, we win; can’t do a burnout because I have to race the car tomorrow (Sunday). I typically stand on the roof of the car; can’t do that because I got to race the car tomorrow. I typically drink all the beers; can’t do that because I got to race the car tomorrow.

“I have to be way more responsible than I really want to be right now. It’s definitely a unique win. I can’t believe it.”

Bowman, who said his car didn’t perform well early in the 130-lap race, made a key decision for the restart following the eighth and final caution flag. He elected the inside lane when it came time to choose for the restart and that left him on the front row beside leader Kyle Busch.

When the race returned to green with 19 laps remaining, Bowman quickly snatched the lead thanks to a strong push from Ryan Blaney and Larson zipped past Busch and into second. For 15 laps, Larson stalked Bowman. Finally, on lap 127 Larson maneuvered past his teammate.

“I just burned the front tires off of it trying to stay in front of him,” Bowman said. “I was OK for a bit, then the fronts fell off a lot. Grille screen folded in. I don’t know if that kind of played a hand in it as well. As soon as he got beside me, I knew with clean air he was going to be able to drive away from us pretty big.”

Once Larson passed Bowman it appeared he would easily acquire his fourth straight victory, excluding the All-Star race. However, in the tunnel turn on the final lap Larson knew he had a problem.

“It finally kind of shredded halfway through the short chute there. I couldn’t turn.” said Larson, who nursed his Chevrolet to a ninth-place finish.

Bowman’s third victory this season now gives Hendrick Motorsports its seventh consecutive win, including the All-Star race, and its ninth point victory in 2021. Of the four Hendrick drivers, Chase Elliott was the only one who failed to finish in the top 10 Saturday, the first day of the doubleheader at the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway. Elliott placed 12th.

Pocono’s Sunday NASCAR Cup race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. on NBCSN.