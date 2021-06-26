Blown Tire Ends Larson’s Bid For Historic Victory

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson was streaking toward history at almost 200 miles per hour on Saturday when the auto racing’s cruel side went on full display.

Just one turn away from the checkered flag and with a seemingly comfortable lead, Larson’s car blew a front tire and whacked the outside wall.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman streaked past and Larson’s bid for a four-race winning streak came to an end in the NASCAR Cup Series event at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

Sorry about that, Bowman said.

“I hate to win one that way but, oh yeah, we’ll tale it,” he said.

Larson had tracked Bowman down over the final 19 laps and then taken the lead from Hendrick Motorsports teammate Bowman with four laps to go.

Once out front, Larson put some comfortable space between himself and Bowman and was just over a turn away when the tire blew.

I guess, just disbelief still,” Larson said of his feelings as he stood outside the infield care center after the race. “I don’t know, a little bit laughable just because I can’t believe it. I hate that we didn’t bet another win.”

So, what happened?

“I felt something like right in the middle of the tunnel (turn, as Turn 2 is known),” he said. “Wasn’t quite sure what it was yet. It (the tire) finally kind of shredded half way through the little short shoot there and I couldn’t turn.”

The cause of the flat?

“I don’t think there were any tire issues all day,” he Larson said. “I must have just ran something over, I guess, but I was yeah I was having to work really hard to get my him. He was really fast up front. Just fast enough I could never get to his inside and he was running low enough that I was just choked down.”

Bowman streaked past as Larson’s car bounced along the outside wall and went on to win was his third of the season.

It was Bowman’s first victory in 11 starts at Pocono and just his second top-five. It comes just days after he signed a two-year contract extension with Hendrick.

“We didn’t run that good all day so I’m kind of in shock,” Bowman said. “I don’t know what to say,” he said. “Heck yes, I’ll take it.

“The five beat us but their misfortune. It happens. That’s part of this sport so, I’ll take it.”

Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing, who led a race-best 30 laps and was a three-time winner at Pocono, finished second. Hendrick driver William Byron was third.

His problem, he said, was a car that couldn’t make passes in dirty air.

“Fast car from the start. Good handling race car. Just felt good. We made small adjustments to it all day long and that’s all we had to run with those Hendrick cars again,” Busch said. “Best in class.”

Rounding out the top five were Denny Hamlin of the Gibbs team and Ryan Blaney of Team Penske.

Larson skidded to a ninth-place finish.

Larson was attempting to join Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, Harry Gant, Bill Elliott, Mark Martin, Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson as winners of four Cup Series races in a row.

Larson also won the non-points All-Star Race during his streak.

“Would have been cool to win five in a row but just wasn’t meant to be I guess today,” he said.

“We’ll try to start another streak tomorrow.”

Defending Series champion Chase Elliott’s very bad week continued when his car was rammed from behind by James Buescher as the cars went to power after taking the green flag to start the race. The hit flared the left rear fender outward creating a “parachute” effect.

But Elliott’s Hendrick Motorsports team pounded away at the damage on ensuing pits stops and Elliott rallied to finish 12th.

Last Sunday in Nashville, Elliott was disqualified from the race when his car was found to have five loose lugnuts during post-race inspection.

The Cup cars will be back on the 2.5-mile triangular Pocono track on Sunday to complete their doubleheader weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 40th Annual Pocono Organics CBD 325

Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pennsylvania

Saturday, June 26, 2021

1. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 130.

2. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 130.

3. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 130.

4. (10) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 130.

5. (27) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 130.

6. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 130.

7. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 130.

8. (3) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 130.

9. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 130.

10. (18) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 130.

11. (16) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 130.

12. (29) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 130.

13. (14) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 130.

14. (20) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 130.

15. (7) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 130.

16. (11) Aric Almirola, Ford, 130.

17. (9) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 130.

18. (15) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 130.

19. (17) Michael McDowell, Ford, 130.

20. (25) Chris Buescher, Ford, 130.

21. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 130.

22. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 130.

23. (31) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 130.

24. (28) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 130.

25. (35) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 130.

26. (24) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 130.

27. (34) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 130.

28. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, 130.

29. (30) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 130.

30. (32) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 130.

31. (37) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 130.

32. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 129.

33. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 129.

34. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 128.

35. (38) Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, 126.

36. (23) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 125.

37. (19) Ryan Newman, Ford, Accident, 96.

38. (26) Cole Custer, Ford, Accident, 13.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.453 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 30 Mins, 38 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.683 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 25 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Larson 1-4;W. Byron 5-17;K. Busch 18-26;J. Logano 27-44;R. Chastain 45-54;K. Busch 55-72;K. Busch 73-83;K. Larson 84-91;K. Busch 92;D. Hamlin 93-103;M. McDowell 104-108;K. Busch 109-111;A. Bowman 112-126;K. Larson 127-129;A. Bowman 130.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 3 times for 30 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 18 laps; Alex Bowman 2 times for 16 laps; Kyle Larson 3 times for 15 laps; William Byron 1 time for 13 laps; Kurt Busch 2 times for 12 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 11 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 10 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 5 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 18,24,5,22,4,11,1,99,3,8

Stage #2 Top Ten: 1,5,22,24,12,11,19,48,18,2