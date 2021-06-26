Nemcheck Hunts Down Truck Win In Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. – At age 13, John Hunter Nemechek narrowly lost a late model race to Kyle Busch, a fact that still doesn’t set well with the 24-year-old driver. However, Saturday at Pocono Raceway Nemechek acquired a bit of revenge.

In the 2.5-mile, triangular-shaped track’s CRC Brakleen 150, Nemechek grabbed the lead from his boss on a restart with seven laps remaining, and then held on to claim his fifth victory this season by 1.337 seconds.

“I matched his (Busch) restart in the box pretty well, I felt,” Nemechek said. For me, it was about getting the best launch I could and trying to keep the 38 (Todd Gilliland) behind me.

“Todd gave me a heck of a push down the straightaway. Ultimately, that was his best opportunity to win the race as well was to stay in line and push. The 16 (Austin Hill) stayed in line and pushed and those are probably two of the best pushers we have in the Truck series. I was able to slide up in front of Kyle in (turn) one and take his air away.”

It was the third time this season the Kyle Busch Motorsports driver has defeated his team owner. After Saturday’s victory, Nemechek executed Busch’s signature bow.

“Wearing the ‘Rowdy’ helmet it only felt fitting to be able to do that,” Nemechek said. “I don’t know exactly how he (Busch) feels about it. I think he liked it at Texas. I don’t know if he will like it today. I don’t think he likes us beating him as a driver, but I think he likes it as a team owner.”

Busch, whose 20 laps led made him the top lap leader in the 60-lap race, appeared headed for an easy victory when Stewart Friesen crashed in turn one on lap 51. That allowed the field to close.

“That caution saved our day,” Nemechek noted. “If we hadn’t had that caution, I wouldn’t have gotten there (to Busch, who was leading) to be able to have a shot to win it.”

For the restart, Busch chose the outside lane as did Sheldon Creed, putting him directly behind Busch. Nemechek elected the inside, placing him beside Busch. When the green flag waved, Nemechek got the jump on Busch.

“After that, it was all about kinda taking his air and setting sail,” Nemechek said.

Busch’s second-place finish meant the Las Vegas native has now finished either first or second in 17 of his last 19 truck races. This year in five races he produced two victories and three second-place finishes.

Pocono concluded Busch’s Truck competition this year, but that probably doesn’t mean his company will cease its domination in the Camping World Truck Series. In 13 races this year, KBM has walked off with eight victories. Nemechek’s Pocono victory was his third in the last four races. This season, Nemechek has finished outside the top 10 only twice. He currently possesses an 86-point advantage over Ben Rhodes in the standings with two races remaining in the regular season.

The next Truck series race is July 9 at Knoxville, Iowa.