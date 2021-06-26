Heim Kicks Off Big Pocono Weekend With ARCA Win

LONG POND, Pa. – Corey Heim snared his third ARCA Series

victory this season Friday in the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 at Pocono

Raceway to inch ahead of Ty Gibbs in the standings by four points.

“I feel like this was definitely my hardest win,” the 18-year-old Heim said

after earning his fourth career victory. “I did all I could to hit my marks … and get

clean air. I felt like as soon as I could get clean air I could pull away. Clean air was

the key. Whoever got out front was going to be the control car of the race. The

restarts were aggressive for that reason.”

Heim grabbed the lead on the fifth and final restart with 18 laps remaining

when a move by Gibbs to block Chandler Smith proved detrimental to both

competitors’ victory efforts. Gibbs was leading at the time and had selected the

inside lane for the restart.

Heim was on Gibbs’ outside and Smith was directly

behind Gibbs. When the green flag waved, Smith shot to the inside of Gibbs, but

Gibbs moved down the track to block Smith. The two collided and Smith shot back

up the long frontstretch, narrowly missing numerous cars. Gibbs received a left-

rear tire rub in the incident and that allowed Heim to pull away.

“I blocked and he ran into me,” Gibbs said about the incident. “That’s part

of it. We were hard racing. He just ran into me. That’s on his part.”

Heim said the incident between Gibbs and Smith on the restart didn’t

surprise him.

“Ty Gibbs is really aggressive. Chandler is, too,” Heim said. “You knew that

last restart could be the last restart of the race and it was going to be aggressive. It

wasn’t fully uncalled for what he did. He was trying to win the race, obviously.”

There were seven lead changes among five drivers with Gibbs the event’s

top lap leader, setting the pace for 33 of the 80 laps on the 2.5-mile triangular-

shaped track.

The next ARCA Series race is July 10 at Minnesota’s Elko

Speedway.