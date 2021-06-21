TMS Dirt Track In Spotlight On Monday

RacinToday.com

FORT WORTH, Texas _ Dirt track racing fans in North Texas have another summertime option beginning Monday night at Texas Motor Speedway.

The eight-race 2021 X.CELERATED Texas Monday Series will debut tonight with a $2,500-to-win program featuring Outlaw Modifieds, Southern Limited Modifieds and Factory Stocks competing at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Working as a “good neighbor” by not booking on top of local weekend schedules, the Texas Monday Series will highlight the area’s best racers in the aforementioned classes along with a once-a-month invitational class on the four-tenths-mile Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Dates for the Texas Monday Series are June 21, July 5/19/26, and August 9/16/23/30. Special attraction classes will take place during the events on July 5 (Elite Non-Wing Sprint Cars), July 26 (Outlaw Street Stocks) and August 16 (Red River Modified Tour).

The Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track grandstand will open each Monday at 6 p.m. On-track activities will begin with hot laps at 7:30 p.m. and racing at 8 p.m.

General admission tickets are $10, with children 12-and-under free. Senior citizens 60-and-over and military personnel also will be admitted free with current ID. Tickets can be purchased at the gate only. There are no online ticket sales. Parking also is free.

No outside food or beverage will be allowed. Clear bags only are permissible, but will be subject to inspection by security officials and can be no larger than 14” X 14” X 14”. Binoculars, scanners and cameras are allowed inside the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

The 2021 schedule will conclude with the Texas Dirt Nationals, scheduled for Sept. 13-18, featuring a number of grassroots classes and capped by a $50,000-to-win Super Late Model crown jewel event on Sept. 18.

All X.CELERATED-promoted events from the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track will be streamed on raceXR.com and the raceXR Apps, available on a number of devices under monthly-plus-subscription.

Fans can keep track of all Texas Motor Speedway events via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, the TMS website and TMS mobile app.