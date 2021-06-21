Palou Earns Road America Dream Victory

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

Spaniard Alex Palou’s “American Dream” now includes eyes-wide-open championship aspirations halfway through the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Palou, of Chip Ganassi Racing, passed Josef Newgarden on a restart with two laps remaining to win Sunday’s the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America to regain the points lead he initially enjoyed after winning the season-opener at Barber Motorsports Park on April 18.

Once clear of Newgarden’s disabled Team Penske Chevrolet Sunday, Palou drove to a 1.9106-second victory over Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport. Palou exited scenic Elkhart Lake, Wis., with a 28-point lead over Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren SP. Palou began the 55-lapper around Road America’ s 4.014-mile/14-turn natural terrain layout one point behind O’Ward in the standings.

Now, about those dreams. “Yeah, the first dream was to be part of INDYCAR,” said Palou, a 24-year-old native of Barcelona, Spain, competing in his second full season for CGR. “You cannot win a championship without being a part of INDYCAR. But then I don’t want to be around here doing laps, I want to be here competing and winning.

“One of my dreams, a part of being a race car driver, was to live at some point in America. I didn’t know where, when or why, just wanted to live here and to experience living here. Yeah, I’m enjoying it a lot here.”

A resident of Austin, Texas, Palou became the first Chip Ganassi Racing driver other than six-time/reigning series champion Scott Dixon to earn at least two victories in a season since Dario Franchitti in 2011. Palou also kept CGR spotless at Road America over the last two seasons, as Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist swept a doubleheader during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 season.

“It always feels awesome (to win) even if it’s your ‘lucky day’ or just because you have really good pace,” said Palou, driver of the No. 10 Honda. “We’ve been close. Indy road-course, Detroit, Indy 500, and today I was like, ‘Oh, no, we need to get that win.’ A win is a win. It’s always the best thing.”

Herta, who hustled his No. 26 Honda around Newgarden, was followed by Will Power in the No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet in third. Palou, who led five of 55 laps after starting fifth, averaged 119.424 mph in a race slowed by four full-course caution periods. O’Ward _ who won the second half of doubleheader weekends at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth on May 2 and The Raceway at Belle Isle Park in Detroit last Sunday _ finished ninth in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

Herta, who won Round 2 of the series on the Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla., on April 25, scored his second podium of the season.

“Yeah, it finally happened,” said Herta, who has four career series victories. “I’ve been struggling to get on the podium when I’m not winning, so it feels nice to finally get one, or my second one in my career. Team did an amazing job. We seemed to lack a little bit of pace to Alex and Josef. They seemed to be the guys to beat.

“You know, I think we had third-place pace and that was where we were going to finish until Josef had that problem. Car felt really good. Guys did an amazing job in the pits to gain me a few spots on track and put us on the podium in the second spot.”

While Power returned to the podium for the first time since finishing second in the season opener at Barber in Birmingham, Ala., Newgarden suffered through a second straight heartbreaking result.

The NTT P1 Award-winner, Newgarden led a race-high 32 laps and appeared poised to score his and Team Penske’s first victory of the season on a restart at the end of Lap 53. But a mechanical problem surfaced in Newgarden’s No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet when the green flag flew, allowing Palou to bolt by on the outside before Turn 1 on Lap 54.

Newgarden spent the final two laps limping home to a disappointing finish in 21st, last car on the lead lap. Recall that Newgarden was passed by O’Ward for the lead with three laps remaining in Race 2 of the Chevrolet Dual at Detroit last Sunday en route a runnerup result after leading 67 of 70 laps.

“Down the front straightaway, as soon as I got to fifth gear, I tried to shift to sixth and it didn’t take the selection, so I was stuck in fifth,” Newgarden said. “I was trying to get it up to sixth gear and it wouldn’t go. Then I got stuck in fifth in Turn 1. I finally got it to go down and I just could not get it to upshift after that. I got it to first, essentially, and tried to stay out of the way.

“I’m not sure what happened. Disappointing for all of us. I knew we had a good car all day and were doing everything we had to do. We were surviving the yellows. Surviving the fuel game. We had a rocket ship. Team Chevy did a good job for us. We had such amazing fuel mileage and good power. Super-pleased about that. I guess it just wasn’t meant to be again.”

The outcome left Newgarden, a two-time series champion, 88 points back of Palou and in fourth place overall after nine events.

“Now we will claw. We will claw our way back,” Newgarden said. “Just a bigger challenge when we go to the next race. We’ll get after it.”

Next event is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio on Sunday, July 4, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Live coverage is scheduled for noon (EDT) on NBC and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

Team Penske also lost a possible victory during Race 1 at Detroit a week ago Saturday when Power’s leading car wouldn’t refire on pit road after a late-race, red flag period.

“I don’t know what the luck (is) with our team right now,” Power said, “but with Josef to have a gearbox issue on the last bloody lap _ almost the race won, like we were in Detroit _ it’s just heartbreaking. I couldn’t believe it when he was pulling off to the side.

“Stoked to be third. Pretty fun race, to be honest. It had a bit of everything and good racing and a bit of roughing-up.”

Firestone Firehawk tire wear emerged as a critical topic through practice and qualifying Friday and Saturday. Pole-sitter Newgarden and the top seven drivers on the grid elected to begin the race with grippier but less durable Firestone alternate “red” tires and switch to the more durable Firestone primary “black” tires during their final two stops.

Newgarden was hurt by tire choice at the end of Race 2 last Sunday, as he was on worn-out alternates at the end and basically became a sitting duck for O’Ward and his primary tires over the last three laps. That mistake was not repeated Sunday. Newgarden, Palou, Herta and Power all were on the strategy of starting with alternate tires and switching to primaries after their first pit stop, biding their time for a final sprint to the checkered flag after several drivers on different strategies cycled through their stops.

Newgarden was running second, about seventh-tenths of a second ahead of third-place Palou, when leader Oliver Askew of Ed Carpenter Racing _ running a different fuel strategy _ pitted from the lead in the No. 21 Direct Supply Chevrolet on Lap 51.

But Newgarden’s gap to Palou was erased on the same lap when Ed Jones spun in Canada Corner after the left rear tire on his No. 18 Honda fielded by Dale Coyne Racing appeared to deflate. That triggered the last full-course caution, setting up the final restart duel between Newgarden and Palou _ one that never materialized due to Newgarden’s technical problem.

The race produced seven different leaders and 11 lead changes, mainly due to daring fuel strategies from teams lacking the pace of frontrunners Newgarden and Palou.

“I was trying to battle with him (Newgarden), but he had a bit more pace than we did,” Palou said. “I was waiting for the last four or five laps. I had a bit less Push-to-Pass than him so that was going to make our race a bit more difficult to battle, but I knew we had a good car. I knew we were a bit faster than him on the straights, so our team did an amazing job and at the end we took it before Turn 1.”

Palou moved to INDYCAR with CGR in 2020 after finishing as the top rookie in Japan’s Super Formula series in 2019, placing third in the overall championship. Palou’s best finish in 14 INDYCAR starts last season was third at Road America-1 during a season when the only lap he led was in the season-ender on the Streets of St. Pete.

“I’m super-happy. I’m fortunate enough to be working as a racing driver,” Palou said. “That’s all I wanted when I was a child, and I’m part of the best team in INDYCAR. I’m living the dream. That’s why I’m always happy even if things go bad. I know that the next day they’re going to be better or maybe worse, but then the next day is going to be better.

“You cannot get super-excited when you win because now the guys that finish in second, third, fourth _ they were not doing a press conference, they are working. That’s why you cannot get super-excited. We have another race in two weeks, and we’ve got to get there.”

Results Sunday of the REV Group Grand Prix NTT IndyCar Series event on the 4.014-mile/14-turn Road America, with order of finish, starting position in parentheses, driver, chassis-engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

(5) Alex Palou, Honda, 55, Running

2. (2) Colton Herta, Honda, 55, Running

3. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 55, Running

4. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55, Running

5. (7) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 55, Running

6. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 55, Running

7. (9) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 55, Running

8. (20) Takuma Sato, Honda, 55, Running

9. (10) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 55, Running

10. (22) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 55, Running

11. (14) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Running

12. (16) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 55, Running

13. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 55, Running

14. (17) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 55, Running

15. (19) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 55, Running

16. (11) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 55, Running

17. (3) Jack Harvey, Honda, 55, Running

18. (6) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 55, Running

19. (25) Cody Ware, Honda, 55, Running

20. (15) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 55, Running

21. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55, Running

22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 54, Running

23. (12) Ed Jones, Honda, 50, Off Course

24. (21) Kevin Magnussen, Chevrolet, 33, Off Course

25. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 19, Mechanical

Race Statistics

Winner’s average speed: 119.424 mph

Time of Race: 1:50:55.0534

Margin of victory: 1.9106-seconds

Cautions: 4 for 7 laps

Lead changes: 11 among 7 drivers

NTT IndyCar Series point standings: 1, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 349; 2, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, 321; 3, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 296; 4, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 261; 5, Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, 255; 6, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 243; 7, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 242; 8, Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, 239; 9, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 228; 10, Takuma Sato, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 206.

UPDATED 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE/RACE WINNER

Sunday, April 18 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, April 25 _Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. (Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport)

Saturday, May 1 _ Texas Motor Speedway Race 1, Fort Worth (Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, May 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway Race 2, Fort Worth (Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP)

Saturday, May 15 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course (Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing)

Sunday, May 30 _ The 105th Indianapolis 500-Mile Race (Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing)

Saturday, June 12 _ The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 1, Detroit (Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, June 13 _ The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 2, Detroit (Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP)

Sunday, June 20 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing)

Sunday, July 4 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (NBC)

Sunday, Aug. 8 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn. (NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 14 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course (NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 21 _ World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (NBCSN)

Sunday, Sept. 12 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 19 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 26 _ Streets of Long Beach, Calif. (NBCSN)