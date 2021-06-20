Larson Extends His Win Streak In Nashville

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

It was the same old song in Music City as KyleLarson put in another dominating performance on Sunday as he easily won the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway.

The victory was the Hendrick Motorsports driver’s third straight — fourth if you include the non-points All-Star race of a week ago. It was his series-best fourth victory of the season.

Larson led a race-high 264 laps.

“It was a great day,” the California native said. “We never really had to run behind people. So I don’t know. If one of my teammates (who all had fast cars) would have got out front it would have been probably hard to pass them.”

But Larson’s Hendrick Chevrolet Camaro was the fastest of the bunch.

“It cut the middle of the corner really well,” he said of his car. And, “Our pit crew did an awesome job.”

Finishing second was Ross Chastain of Chip Ganassi Racing, who entered the race having an average race finish of over 18. The margin of victory was 4.3 seconds.

“Really good,” Chastain said of his day. “To come to a 750 hp track – lifting, sliding and moving all over the race track trying to get forward drive, it was really good.”

William Byron, Larson’s teammate finished third despite having to start the race at the back of the field after being penalized for unauthorized adjustments after qualifying.

Aric Almirola of Stewart-Haas Racing, who started from the pole, finished fourth.

Kevin Harvick, still looking for his first win of the season, finished fifth in his Stewart-Haas Racing Ford.

Sunday’s was the first-ever Cup race at the 1.333-mile oval and the first in Nashville since 1984. The event was celebrated by sold-out grandstands.

Over the final 60 laps, only two things appeared to threaten Larson’s day — debris on his grill that was raising his car’s water temperatures, and an iffy fuel situation. The debris issue was solved by running up behind a lapped car. The fuel dilemma was solved by going into a saving mode.

“We had enough rubber and enough fuel left over to do a burnout there at the end,” Larson said.

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch appeared to have a car that could run with Larson through the first 200 laps as he led three times for 10 laps, but early in the final stage, Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing car began sinking until it had dropped out of the top 25. He worked his way back up to an 11th-place finish.

In addition to the two yellow flags waived at the end of stages, nine cautions were called, many due to overheated brakes. The brake rotors of several cars exploded from the heat buildup.

“It’s really wild with all the brake issues we’ve had today,” Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas and a victim of the situation, said. “We were able to do the Goodyear test and knew that brakes were gonna be way worse than everybody else thought. We beefed them up and it still wasn’t good enough, so it’s unfortunate.”

Next up on the schedule is a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Inaugural Ally 400

Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday, June 20, 2021

(5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 300. (19) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 300. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 300. (1) Aric Almirola, Ford, 300. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 300. (14) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 300. (22) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 300. (30) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 300. (25) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 300. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 300. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 300. (28) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 300. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 300. (8) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 300. (24) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 300. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 300. (18) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 300. (26) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 300. (9) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 300. (21) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 299. (13) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 299. (35) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 299. (15) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 299. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 298. (36) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 298. (34) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 298. (32) JJ Yeley(i), Chevrolet, 298. (31) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 295. (37) Joey Gase(i), Chevrolet, 295. (7) Cole Custer, Ford, 252. (16) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, Accident, 227. (20) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Brakes, 197. (33) Chad Finchum(i), Toyota, Rear End, 157. (38) David Starr(i), Toyota, Brakes, 126. (27) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, Accident, 79. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, Accident, 77. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Accident, 53. (39) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, Accident, 0. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 300.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 113.792 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 30 Mins, 23 Secs. Margin of Victory: 4.335 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 60 laps.

Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Almirola 0;K. Busch 1-5;K. Larson 6-45;K. Busch 46-48;A. Almirola 49;K. Busch 50-53;K. Larson 54-79;C. Elliott 80-92;K. Larson 93-137;K. Busch 138;K. Larson 139-176;C. Briscoe # 177-181;K. Larson 182-218;R. Chastain 219-222;K. Larson 223-300.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Larson 6 times for 264 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 13 laps; Kyle Busch 3 times for 10 laps; Chase Briscoe # 1 time for 5 laps; Ross Chastain 1 time for 4 laps; Kurt Busch 1 time for 3 laps; Aric Almirola 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 1,5,99,18,3,47,2,22,21,11

Stage #2 Top Ten: 5,3,14,24,18,11,47,10,4,1

