NASCAR Notes: All-Star Race Viewership Goes Upward

FORT WORTH, Texas – NASCAR’s first All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway was a ratings winner for FOX Sports and an emotional sendoff for longtime track executive Eddie Gossage.

A total of 2,735,000 viewers tuned into Sunday night’s 37th annual event won by Kyle Larson, making it the most-watched All-Star Race since 2017. According to figures released Tuesday by Nielsen Media Research, viewership peaked at 2,933,000 during an event that began with the All-Star Open shortly after 5 p.m. (CDT) with temperatures on the tarmac reading an oppressive 145 degrees.

“I think it shows that the All-Star Race is a big deal and the format we came up with was popular with fans,” said Gossage, referring to a six-round/100-total laps event featuring inverted starts, a fan vote and a mandatory four-tire pit stop. “It certainly worked well. I think everybody wins on that one.”

Larson, of Hendrick Motorsports, earned $1-million for extending his NASCAR Cup Series win streak to three in a row in the non-points event after a late-race duel with Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski. Larson took the lead from Keselowski on Lap 93 of the scheduled 100 with a pass through Turns 1 and 2 of TMS’ 1.5-mile oval.

Larson’s margin of victory was 0.206-seconds, with Chase Elliott _ the 2020 All-Star champion and Larson’s HMS teammate _ finishing third. Alan Gustafson, Elliott’s crew chief, led a team that posted the quickest pit stop and earned a $100,000 bonus. Penske’s Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounded-out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.

One of the format changes that drew little pre-race attention was the switch to a Sunday night telecast on FOX Sports 1. “FOX wanted to go on Sunday night instead of Saturday night_ a lot of people wanted to know why _ and it’s because there’s more people going to watch it,” said Gossage, TMS’ first President and General Manager. “They were right on that.”

Sunday’s figures represented a 31 percent increase over viewership for the 2020 All-Star Race on the half-mile Bristol Motor Speedway. That race, won by Elliott, was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic on a Wednesday night and drew 2,087,000 viewers to FS1. That edition was a 12 percent increase over the 2019 All-Star Race (2,441,000) won by Larson on the 1.5-mile Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. All three facilities _ TMS, Bristol and Charlotte _ are part of O. Bruton Smith’s Speedway Motorsports Inc., empire.

Gossage realized a long-sought goal last year by landing the 2021 All-Star Race as part of a revised schedule for TMS’ “25th Season of Speed” that sent the track’s traditional spring Cup race to the Circuit of The Americas road-course in Austin, Texas, in May.

“I never really realized this until having done it _ the All-Star Race is a three-way partnership between NASCAR, FOX and the track,” Gossage said. “As a track, it was fun to have more input and control over what the product was on the racetrack. I mean, not that we had anything to say about the horsepower (reduction) or the downforce or those kinds of things. Those are always a NASCAR thing. It was just fun to do. I’m glad it was a big winner for everybody.” FOX Sports concluded its NASCAR coverage for 2021 with the All-Star telecast.

The lone technical rules change for the race saw NASCAR mandate a tapered manifold spacer measuring 57/64ths-inch to reduce horsepower from 550 to 510 in a bid to create “pack racing” and more passing.

“If you watched, the fans in the stands didn’t sit down,” Gossage said, “and to me, that’s just the best indicator of all. I really felt like the format going into it was much simpler than people tried to make it out to be. It set itself up for lots of good racing. They were really racing hard, side-by-side and your big move was Larson on the outside, three-wide…what more could you ask for?”

The format consisted of four 15-lap sprints, one 30-lapper with the pit stop and a 10-lap shootout. “I think NASCAR did the right things where we wound up format-wise really worked out well,” Gossage said. “Fans and the media have been saying, ‘We want shorter races.’ OK, so we gave you shorter races. Turned out to be pretty good. Great night.”

Gossage ended his 42-year tenure in the industry after the race with a sendoff featuring drones, a light show and fan tributes shared with wife Melinda. “I wasn’t emotional until…I didn’t know the drone thing was coming. I didn’t expect the fans to be chanting my name _ come on!” said Gossage, 62. “It was stunning and I was really touched. It’s all good.“

###

Earlier Sunday, Gossage hosted his final brunch for media at The Speedway Club overlooking Turns 1 and 2. And the business cards Gossage passed out indicate what the future ideally holds following his care-and-feeding of “The Great American Speedway.” Gossage’s gray card bills him as “Leader, Motivational Speaker, Business Consultant, Major Event Expert and Public Safety Expert.”

The business of running TMS until his successor is chosen? “Not my monkey, not my circus,” said Gossage, adding he has received job offers since announcing his decision to exit Speedway Motorsports Inc. on May 13. “But I’m not leaving (Texas), because of my grandkids. They’re the best thing ever.”

Gossage spent most of the session with credentialed media recounting a few “off the record” anecdotes, some with complaints, involving a mixture of NASCAR officials, drivers and celebrities who have left their mark on TMS. “That’s what you do after 25 years,” Gossage said, wearily. “You start telling old stories.”

One of Gossage’s favorite stories dates to pre-race activities for the inaugural Interstate Batteries 500 Cup race here on April 6, 1997. Gossage had arranged for famed concert pianist Van Cliburn, a resident of Fort Worth, to play the National Anthem. Cliburn had achieved worldwide recognition at age 23 by winning the inaugural International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow during the Cold War in 1958. He was to play on a flatbed truck platform set up on the infield _ after arriving via helicopter.

“Out of the corner of my eye I remember seeing that flatbed go by to be put in position,” Gossage said. “And shortly thereafter I saw it going in the other direction _ leaving. And it didn’t register with me until a moment later when they grabbed me and said, ‘OK. Problem.’ The helicopter had a schedule and they got behind and didn’t go get him. We got a call like 10 minutes before the National Anthem…’Hey, we’re running 45 minutes behind so Van Cliburn is going to be late.’

“Well, he can’t be late! So I had to find somebody to sing the National Anthem. And there was a guy standing over here who was the lead singer for the house band at Billy Bob’s Texas. And I said, ‘Hey, you’re doing the Anthem in five minutes.’ And he said, ‘I don’t know the words!’ I said, ‘Well, you got five minutes to learn ‘em.’ He quickly jotted them down. He had his cowboy hat on and when it came time to sing, he took his cowboy hat off and held it out like over his heart (in a patriotic gesture)…but he had written the words inside his hat. You can mess that song up, I mean, it’s easy to do.

“We got Van Cliburn to come the second year and he was on-time and he was great. One of the greatest nights of my life was having dinner with Van Cliburn, where I profusely apologized and asked him repeatedly if he would come to our second race in 1998. And he was first, an incredible gentleman and very nice to say yes. He spent the night telling me stories about Jack Kennedy, Walt Disney…people that he knew. I just sat there with my mouth open listening to his stories. He was incredibly kind.”

Cliburn passed away on Feb. 27, 2013 at age 78 from advanced bone cancer.

###

Kyle Busch and prized protégé John Hunter Nemechek enjoyed a “Rowdy” good time Saturday afternoon beating the heat and everybody strapped into a NASCAR race car or truck at a steaming TMS.

Busch scored a tougher-than-it-appeared overtime victory over Justin Allgaier in the 25th annual Alsco Uniforms 250 Xfinity Series race. Nicknamed “Rowdy” for his aggressive personality and driving style, Busch took his trademark celebratory bow after scoring the 99th victory of his Xfinity career.

Busch held off Allgaier by 0.433-seconds in overtime to earn his second Xfinity win in as many races this year. Busch now has posted 10 Xfinity victories on TMS’ 1.5-mile oval, where his resume also includes four Cup and five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wins.

That Xfinity race delivered 957,000 viewers to FS1, up 26 percent from the COVID-19-impacted 2020 event run at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and up five percent from the 2019 race run at Iowa Speedway.

Additionally, Busch’s win was the landmark 300th for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity and Cup ranks, and capped a doubleheader featuring Nemechek wheeling his Kyle Busch Motorsports truck. Nemechek made the boss proud via his series-leading fourth victory of the season at the expense of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott in the 23rd annual SpeedyCash.com 250.

The Truck race, also on FS1, attracted 625,000 viewers, up 10 percent from the 2020 event run at Homestead-Miami Speedway. And it was 74 percent higher than the 2019 race at TMS run on a Friday night as a prelude the NTT IndyCar Series’ race the following Saturday night.

###

