Larson Adds All-Star Race To 2021 Win List

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

FORT WORTH, Texas – Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Redemption Tour added a $1-million payday Sunday night at Texas Motor Speedway, where stock car racing’s hottest driver won the 37th annual NASCAR All-Star Race.

Larson, of Hendrick Motorsports, extended his NASCAR Cup Series win streak to three in a row in this non-points event after a late-race duel with Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski. Larson took the lead from Keselowski on Lap 93 of the scheduled 100 with a pass through Turns 1 and 2 of TMS’ 1.5-mile oval.

Larson’s margin of victory was 0.206-seconds, with Chase Elliott _ the 2020 All-Star champion and Larson’s HMS teammate _ finishing third. Alan Gustafson, Elliott’s crew chief, led a team that posted the quickest pit stop and earned a $100,000 bonus. Penske’s Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney rounded-out the top five in fourth and fifth, respectively.

“I did not imagine seeing myself winning this race today,” said Larson, driver of the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prepared by crew chief Cliff Daniels. “Definitely. Honestly, I can’t believe it. That second run there, we were really bad and I was like, ‘Man, we’re in trouble.’ I went backwards that round, so I was like we’ve got an uphill battle.

“Cliff and everybody works so hard on this thing and made some good adjustments throughout the first, second and third rounds and got us in position.”

Elliott, the reigning Cup champion, appeared to have finally solved the riddle of TMS when he won Round 5, the 30-lap segment that included the mandatory four-tire pit stop.

“That last restart worked out exactly how I needed it to,” Larson said. “I wanted Chase to not get a good run down the back. Thankfully, I think the No. 12 (Blaney) got to his inside. I just shoved him down the back and he probably thought I was going to just follow him. I thought there had to be enough grip above where we’d been running for one corner. It was a little slick up there, but I was able to get it and hold him off from there. I can’t believe it.”

Larson, 28, went into this race after having won last Sunday on the Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway road-course and the weekend before in the 600-miler on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval. His first win in 2021 came in his fourth start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, another 1.5-mile layout in O. Bruton Smith’s Speedway Motorsports Inc., empire.

“Yeah, it feels like just to run second to the Hendrick cars right now is kind of an accomplishment,” said Keselowski, driver of the No. 2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang. “They’re just stupid-fast. I had him off of Turn 4 but they just have so much speed. He just motored right on back by me _ like damn!

“But feels like a first-in-class day. (Crew chief) Jeremy Bullins and the team did a great job of executing and getting us in position. We just didn’t have enough speed to make the most of it, but good execution day and I’m proud of that.”

Larson, who won the 2019 All-Star Race at CMS, was fired by team-owner Chip Ganassi early in the 2020 season after he was recorded uttering a racial slur during an iRacing event. Larson spent the COVID-19-impacted season barnstorming _ and winning _ on the nation’s dirt tracks. Team-owner Rick Hendrick hired Larson in October to drive the No. 5 Chevy associated with two-time Cup champ “Texas” Terry Labonte and Ricky Hendrick, Rick’s late son.

“Gosh, as soon as I took the lead, my foot is wide-open and I can feel it shaking,” said Larson, who has three top-five finishes in five career ASR appearances. “My emotions were really high for sure. It obviously means a lot to win. But I don’t know where yet to rank it. It’s definitely up there. Purse-wise it’s in the top two now of purse-races I’ve won. Really cool to win any crown jewel in any sport, but in NASCAR especially.”

Hendrick Motorsports claimed its record-extending 11th All-Star Race win and second consecutive. Elliott, the 25-year-old son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott, won at Bristol Motor Speedway last summer. Larson is the eighth driver to win the ASR more than once, joining Jimmie Johnson (4), Dale Earnhardt (3), Jeff Gordon (3), Davey Allison (2), Kevin Harvick (2), Mark Martin (2) and Labonte (2).

With each victory for “Mr. H,” Larson is looking like the 2021 championship favorite.

“Yeah, it’s cool, but the races are hard to win and championships are even harder to win,” Larson said. “We’ve just got to keep working really hard. This is definitely the best opportunity I’ve ever had to win the championship. But there’s still a long season left, and other cars and teams are going to get better, and so will we. Just got to keep working hard, and hopefully we can have ourselves in position come October or November.”

TMS will play host to the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 weekend Oct. 16-17 as part of the Playoffs schedule.

Elliott, whose previous best TMS result was fourth in the fall 2016 race, was looking to join Allison (1991-1992) and Johnson (2012-13) as the only back-to-back ASR winners. Elliott admittedly has struggled at TMS since the banking in Turns 1 and 2 was reduced from 24 to 20 degrees and the entire layout was repaved in 2017.

“Kyle got to my outside and that was the end of it, really. Just got beat,” said Elliott, driver of the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro. “Appreciate the effort today by Alan and everybody on our NAPA team. I’m super-proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet. We’ll keep it rolling and try to find another spot or two when it counts.”

NASCAR did not release the official time of the winning pit stop by Elliott’s crew, but Chase figured it out. “We had a bad-ass stop,” Elliott said. “I knew when they dropped the jack that it was close. They did a really good job and I’m proud of them for that. Hopefully, we’ll carry some of that momentum forward and try to get to Victory Lane.”

Coincidentally, TMS’ traditional Victory Lane celebration marked the last post-race appearance by Eddie Gossage, whose 25-year tenure as president and general manager of “The Great American Speedway” ended with NASCAR’s first All-Star Race in Texas.

As promised by Gossage, driver introductions featured an “Old Western” theme tied to Fort Worth. Each driver walked through a replica wooden façade and a set of swinging “bar room” doors before stepping down to meet his crew as they pushed their race car into position. And of course, a group of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders smiled and shook their, uh, pom-poms in approval.

While the field completed an extended series of warm-up laps, rocker Sammy Hagar belted out a live rendition of his signature hit _ “I Can’t Drive 55” _ from a perch among the fans in the front grandstand. Hagar was accompanied by guitarist Vic Johnson.

“Put the pedal to the medal!” Hagar shouted after striking his last chord _ and the race went green on a flying start. Preliminary racing in the 50-lap All-Star Open began shortly after 5 p.m. with the track temperature reading a blistering 145 degrees.

Ross Chastain of Chip Ganassi Racing, Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing and Aric Almirola of Stewart-Haas Racing advanced into the feature by way of the Open. Chastain and Reddick won 20-lap stages and Almirola claimed the final 10-lapper to advance. Matt DiBenedetto of Wood Brothers Racing advanced into the All-Star main via a fan vote, and finished 17th.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – NASCAR All Star Race

Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, June 13, 2021

(1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 100. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 100. (6) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 100. (7) Joey Logano, Ford, 100. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 100. (15) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 100. (8) William Byron, Chevrolet, 100. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 100. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 100. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 100. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 100. (10) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 100. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 100. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 100. (19) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 100. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 100. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 100. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 100. (14) Ryan Newman, Ford, 100. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 100.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 84.919 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 45 Mins, 59 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.206 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 0 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Busch 1-6;K. Larson 7-15;R. Blaney 16-30;M. DiBenedetto 31-36;A. Bowman 37-45;W. Byron 46-75;B. Keselowski 76-79;C. Elliott 80-91;B. Keselowski 92;K. Larson 93-100.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): William Byron 1 time for 30 laps; Kyle Larson 2 times for 17 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 15 laps; Chase Elliott 1 time for 12 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 9 laps; Kyle Busch 1 time for 6 laps; Matt DiBenedetto 1 time for 6 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 5 laps.