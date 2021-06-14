O’Ward’s Late Pass Wins Detroit

Pato O’Ward caught and passed Josef Newgarden with three laps remaining and from there went on to win the second IndyCar Series race of the weekend’s Chevrolet Dual in Detroit Saturday-Sunday double-header at the Belle Isle Park street circuit.

O’Ward led only those final laps in his Arrow McLaren Chevrolet while Team Penske’s Newgarden led all the rest of the 70-lap event in his Team Penske Chevy.

The margin of victory was 6.75 seconds.

O’Ward, 22, became the first two-time winner in the series this season. In getting the victory, the native of Mexico moves into the series points lead.

“Yeah, today was pretty good,” O’Ward, who started the race P 16, said. “I knew I had a great car. I made a stupid mistake in qualifying, didn’t transfer. I started in the back, so I knew it was going to be tough.”

Alex Palou finished third while Colton Herta and Graham Rahal were fourth and fifth.

Playing a major role in the outcome were tires. In the final stint, Newgarden was on the softer reds while O’Ward was on the harder-compound tires. Over the final laps, Newgarden’s tires began losing grip and O’Ward was able to take advantage.

He dove under Newgarden in Turn 7 on Lap 68 and cruised to the end at the 14-turn, 2.35-mile temporary street circuit.

“He was coming like a freight train,” Newgarden said. “What are you going to do? I just couldn’t do anything. I had so much wheelspin. My rear tires were just shot to death on the last 10 laps. Just trying to be aggressive, and the restarts don’t help you. None of it played into our favor.”

Saturday’s race and the ugly crash that Felix Rosenqvist to a hospital was still on the minds of drivers on Sunday. O’Ward dedicated his win to Rosenqvist.

“I talked to Felix this morning, and the important thing is that he’s OK, but I told him, ‘I’m going to win it for you,’” O’Ward said.