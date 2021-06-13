Gossage Retirement A Hot Topic

FORT WORTH, Texas – Reaction to Eddie Gossage’s decision to end his tenure as President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway after Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race has run the gamut from “well-done” to “what’s the real reason?”

“The cards, letters, phone calls and emails I’ve gotten,” Gossage said earlier this week. “Folks like Roger Penske reaching out and saying, ‘Good job.’ And then, crazy, those rumors.

“I had a man stop me in a parking lot the other day, and it happens fairly regularly, to be honest. And he said, ‘I don’t understand why you’re quitting.’ I said, ‘Well, you know, it’s time.’ And he said, ‘Yeah, there’s got to be more to it than that. I’m not buying that. There’s more to it because this is the greatest job in the world.’

“I said, ‘You mistake this job with handing out a trophy in Victory Lane. That’s all you see.’ It’s like any other management job where you’re dealing with budgets, you’re dealing with people, and people come with problems…and I’m wanting to push higher, I’m wanting to be the greatest racetrack in the world and you’re in competition for those roles with other racetracks, some of which have been around for more than 100 years. You don’t reach your aspirations sometimes, and it’s frustrating.”

One rumor suggested that Gossage never fully embraced the decision by NASCAR in conjunction with Speedway Motorsports Inc., parent company of TMS, to move TMS’ spring Cup race date to the Circuit of The Americas road-course in Austin. SMI staff handled promotion of the recent May weekend, as the sanctioning body continues to explore different markets in a bid to attract new sponsors and fans to its three national touring series.

According to the rumor, SMI President and CEO Marcus Smith gave Gossage the ultimatum of either resigning, or being fired, over the COTA issue.

“There’s no truth to that at all, absolutely not,” said Gossage, 62, who has logged 32 years with the company founded by O. Bruton Smith. “I would have a problem (with COTA) were it not for the fact that it’s us _ it’s Speedway Motorsports _ know what I mean? That kind of changes everything completely. In the process, it gave us the All-Star Race and we wound up with the best schedule we’ve ever had_ by far.”

Two-time Cup Series champ Kyle Busch joined the chorus of drivers offering kudos to Gossage and the facility he has overseen from its groundbreaking on April 11, 1995.

“Eddie’s done a phenomenal job here over the years,” Busch said after scoring his 10th Xfinity Series victory in Saturday’s 25th annual Alsco Uniforms 250. “You look at this place…we were driving in here the other day and (wife) Samantha was like, ‘This place is so huge.’ I said, ‘Think about this place being built in 1997, compared to what things looked like back in 1997. I don’t know what year the Stratosphere (The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod) was built, but that for me that was pretty cool growing up in Vegas. And then to see Texas Motor Speedway when you get to it, it’s like, wow. With Eddie leading the ship for the whole time, he’s put on a lot of great promotions. I feel like there’s been a lot of excitement around this track. I think we’re in our own town now out here _ “No Limits, Texas” _ so he is a thinker. That brain must never shut off. Certainly, it’s been really cool, so I wish him all the best in what he does next.”

Back to that parking lot encounter. “The guy said, ‘I’m trying to read between the lines here,’^” Gossage recalled. “I said, ‘There’s nothing to read between the lines. It’s all good.’ So, I don’t know how long I’ve got to work before I can quit. Apparently, 25 years is not enough for some people. Personally, I’m tired of me.”