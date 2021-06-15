Flat Spot On – Triumph and Confusion: Le Mans 1966

By Jonathan Ingram | Senior Writer

It was 55 years ago that Ford conquered Le Mans, becoming the first American manufacturer to win at the great sports car endurance race. Upon the 50th anniversary, we were much reminded of Ford’s accomplishment by Chip Ganassi Racing’s victory in the Ford GT at the great French 24-hour. But then came the movie that portrayed, with a traditional Hollywood approach, the 1966 race in the form of “Ford vs. Ferrari.”

The race turned out to be good fodder for a mainstream movie and it has been a staple on HBO. How accurate was it? Because this year’s Le Mans 24-hour was postponed until August due to the pandemic, spare a moment during the traditional race month of June for a review of how the major American automotive publications handled Ford’s landmark victory for the Mk II that turned out to be so controversial.

If you can get past the obvious Hollywood inaccuracies about actual racing, I’d say the movie got the story pretty much right. It did so by focusing on the fate of Ken Miles, caught out by the Ford hierarchy’s emphasis on showcasing the company and its cars once the American drivers were out of the hunt.

This latter problem, due to the retirement of the Mk II of Dan Gurney and Jerry Grant, resulted in part from a light plane crash involving Texan Lloyd Ruby, who injured his back. Had he been paired with Miles as usual instead of Deny Hulme, a call-up at the last minute, maybe the whole race-ending schlemozzle wouldn’t have happened due to an American being in the lead car.

The writers who covered Le Mans for the major car magazines—Brock Yates, Henry Manney and Griffith Borgeson—were all veterans of knee-deep-in-the-pits race coverage. They worked for the automotive buff books that faithfully reported on all the major sports car races in the mid-1960s. To a man, these three observed that Miles got jobbed by the “formation finish,” supposedly a photo opportunity for Ford publicity, and maybe more nefarious than that according to the movie.

To sum up: according to Borgeson of Motor Trend, Enzo Ferrari made his share of mistakes, starting with the number of P3 chassis built and entered, which apparently resulted from cash flow issues not resolved until the late stages of preparation for Le Mans. His team manager, Eugenio Dragoni, compounded the lack of entries versus a phalanx of Mk IIs by not using a “hare” strategy of pushing the pace with one car and allowing the other two P3s to lag for the sake of endurance. And finally, both Ferrari and Dragoni participated in intramural politics whereby John Surtees, Ferrari’s number one in F1, was told to give way to reserve driver Ludovico Scarfiotti in addition to co-driver Michael Parkes. As things turned out, Scarfiotti would crash the P3 and Surtees would leave Ferrari’s F1 team for Cooper.

The assault of the Ford camp, meanwhile, was “as classically executed as a von Clausewitz campaign,” according to Car and Driver’s Yates, citing the Prussian military man. But the final hour “left the race blighted with mysterious anti-climax and corporate confusion.” Starting with eight Mk IIs, things went swimmingly for the Fords until the end of the 18th hour when the leading Gurney-Grant entry retired due to a radiator hose that came unclamped. With six grueling hours to go, Ford had the cars of Miles/Hulme and Bruce McLaren/Chris Amon in front with the Mk II of Ronnie Bucknum and Dick Hutcherson a distant third, but well ahead of what became the surviving phalanx of Porsches.

According to Borgeson, several of the Ford drivers had been engaged in one-upping each other’s lap times, including Gurney, Miles, McLaren, Bucknum and Graham Hill. Once the Gurney/Grant car disappeared, all the drivers were told to stick to lap times of 4 minutes, which was close to 20 seconds over the pace the Mk IIs could turn in race trim, including gearing. (As predicted, their 7.0-liter V8s enabled the Fords to comfortably outpace the Ferraris on the Mulsanne straight while still sticking with the P3s in the twisty portions of the eight-mile circuit.)

Road & Track’s Manney reported that the usual rivalry among drivers would result in an occasional “Nelsonian blind eye” turned toward the directive to slow down, referring to famed British Admiral Nelson’s loss of sight in one eye. Borgeson confirmed that Miles drew notable ire in the Ford pits with a lap of 3 minutes, 38 seconds. Miles was told by his team’s commander-in-chief and friend Carroll Shelby that he would be yanked from the race if he tried to sneak in another such lap. Shelby was later quoted by Yates as saying, “I would have given fifty thousand dollars to have Ken win.” Miles, of course, was seeking to become the only man to win Daytona, Sebring and Le Mans in the same year.

But the Ford hierarchy, led by competition chief Leo Beebe, already had a plan in place for a formation finish and a photo of Ford’s dominance, which proved to be problematic. Manney, who spent much of the race in the pits conferring with drivers and crew members, reported that Beebe informed drivers during their final pit stops about the plan for the photo finish. Borgeson was also a familiar sight in the pits. He quoted Miles, in response to orders to slow down to conserve his car, saying, “If you think I’m hard on a car, look at what’s left of Gurney’s.”

We all know how the story ends. A dead heat, i.e. a formation finish, resulted in the French officials deciding that the Ford of McLaren/Amon had won due to a faster average speed after covering more distance in the same amount of time. This was due to starting farther down the line (under the old Le Mans start where drivers ran to their cars) after Amon qualified a second slower in fourth place behind Miles’ second-placed Ford.

Adding to the eventual dismay was the lack of awareness, outside of those reporting from the pits, on why Miles had slowed from a substantial lead over McLaren to allow the latter to catch him in the closing hour, run in a drizzle, for the photo finish. “We were told to finish neck-and-neck and that’s what we did,” said Miles, as quoted by Yates. “If they’d let Bruce and me race for it, we wouldn’t have had all this nonsense.” Neither TV commentators, subaltern French officials, nor the crowd were expecting McLaren and Amon on the winner’s podium according to all the magazine reports, because the Miles car had been the leader for so long.

As reported by Manney, and as seen in photos, Miles intentionally braked at the finish to let McLaren pass at the checkered flag signifying the finish taken at about 50 mph. Borgeson suggested that McLaren blipped his throttle and gained about three feet.

According to the movie, Beebe played the heavy due to his disdain for Miles and the latter’s unruliness. Yates reported that the Ford hierarchy had communicated with the French officials during the final hour about their dead heat calculations and how that would result in the car of McLaren/Amon being declared the winner. But the photo finish went on as planned.

No one argued with the idea that a race needed a single winner, although many took exception to what was an unsporting finish. “This way of concluding the race was obviously contrived, universally unpopular and lamentable to say the very least,” reported Borgeson. “It is puzzling,” wrote Manney.

“Morning light,” wrote Yates, “came with Gurney and Grant well on their way to victory, until cooling trouble ended their fine drive. That left Ken Miles and Bruce McLaren to act out their climatic drama and to send Ford away from Le Mans with the one checkered flag that they had sought with more determination, more poor luck, more frivolous waste, and more exhausting work by a small group of dedicated men than any other single project in the history of automobile racing.”

A pity how it ended.

