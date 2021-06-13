For Elliott, Texas Is An All-Star Puzzle

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

Racing Today.com

FORT WORTH, Texas – Chase Elliott would rate as chalk favorite to repeat his winning drive in Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race if the 37th annual event was returning to Bristol Motor Speedway.

The reigning Cup Series champion, Elliott joined his Hall of Fame father, “Awesome Bill” Elliott, as an All-Star winner during last summer’s unique, mid-week event at BMS. Chase paced 60 of 140 laps around Bristol’s high-banked, half-mile bullring-of-an-oval en route to a $1.1-million payday.

Bill Elliott won NASCAR’s second All-Star Race in 1986 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and added the Cup Series championship two years later. Chase nailed both honors in one whirlwind season.

“That All-Star win at Bristol was a great one,” said Elliott, 25, whose full given name is William Clyde “Chase” Elliott II. “That was the part of the season when we really started to get better and run a little more consistent. I don’t know if that was just timing, or what. Obviously, it was kind of the beginning of a good run.”

A repeat All-Star victory would allow Chase to join Davey Allison (1991-92) and seven-time Cup champ and former Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson (2012-13) as back-to-back champs. But with the exception of four left-hand turns, TMS’ 1.5-mile oval shares nothing with BMS _ moreso since “The Great American Speedway” was reconfigured and repaved after the 2016 season.

“Well, for sure being here I’d say (the odds of repeating) are not very high,” Elliott said during a promotional appearance Friday at the trackside 7-Eleven store on behalf of Adrenaline Shoc (A SHOC), a performance energy beverage. “Yeah, Texas has been really rough for me since the repave. I feel like we’ve made some gains but we certainly haven’t got to where we need to be out there.”

Elliott’s best finish in 10 Cup starts at TMS is fourth in the fall 2016 race _ the final event run before TMS President and General Manager Eddie Gossage launched a major capital improvements project in January 2017.

In addition to an extensive French drainage system along the front stretch, the banking in Turns 1 and 2 was reduced from 24 degrees to 20, while the banking in Turns 3 and 4 remained at 24 degrees. Also, the entire racing surface was repaved.

So, what’s the bigger issue for Elliott _ the reconfiguration of Turns 1 and 2 or the repaved surface?

“It must be all of the above because it’s been pretty bad,” Elliott said, half-jokingly. “We just got to figure out how to be good with what the configuration is now.”

Elliott finished 12th here last July 19 in a race rescheduled from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chase finished 20th, one lap down to winner Kyle Busch after dealing with a flat right rear tire, in last October’s rain-interrupted Playoff race. Chase then rallied for consecutive wins at Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway to secure his first Cup title.

Championship-winning crew chief Alan Gustafson said several factors have impacted Chase’s performance at TMS.

“I don’t specifically feel like it’s him,” Gustafson said. “I think the cars and what we’re doing has an impact, too. But you know, Texas since the reconfiguration we’ve not been able to figure it out. Kentucky (Speedway) is off the schedule, but Texas is basically Kentucky-flat in the corners. Turns 3 and 4 at Kentucky are flat, and really kind of awkward. And so is Texas 1 and 2. There’s tracks that we have had issues, but Texas stands out seeing it’s in the Playoffs. That’s the one thing that elevates it above the rest.”

Indeed, in a bid to re-acclimate himself with the layout and the PJ1 traction compound that will be slathering Turn 1 on a 90-plus-degree evening, Elliott raced in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220. Championship leader John Hunter Nemechek wheeled the No. 4 ROMCO Toyota Tundra to his fourth win of the season by 3.361 seconds over Elliott, driving the No. 24 Adrenaline Shoc Chevrolet Silverado fielded by GMS Racing.

“Yeah, just to get some more laps,” said Elliott, who now has three wins and 11 top-five finishes in 16 career Truck Series starts. “It’s an opportunity to try to get a little better for when we go back for the race that really matters. I thought it’d be smart to do.”

Elliott, in fact, said he and Gustafson have not brought a “disposable” No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro to the non-points All-Star Race _ a car Chase can bang around at-will.

“Honestly, it feels like another race,” Elliott said. “From a driver’s standpoint, I’m not going to put any less effort into it than I would if it were a points race, really.”

Elliott leads a lineup of 17 drivers who had clinched All-Star berths heading into Cowtown. That list includes, alphabetically, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, William Byron, Cole Custer, Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Michael McDowell, Ryan Newman and Martin Truex Jr. Criteria for eligibility includes Cup Series race-winners in 2020-2021 and fulltime drivers who are either past All-Star winners or past Cup champions.

Meanwhile, the All-Star Open will be contested immediately before the All-Star Race in three rounds of 20 laps, 20 laps and a 10-lap shootout with round-winners and the overall winner advancing into the All-Star main event. Fan balloting will determine the final driver in the field who is otherwise ineligible. Fans may vote for their favorite driver by visiting www.NASCAR.com for details.

Five-time Cup Championship team-owner Joe Gibbs and Tom Landry Jr., son of the legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach, will serve as co-grand marshals for Sunday’s race. Gibbs won three Super Bowls with the Washington Football Team, while the elder Landry guided the Cowboys to a pair of Super Bowl titles.

Gibbs and Tom Landry were co-grand marshals for the Interstate Batteries 500, first Cup race run here on April 6, 1997. Norm Miller, chairman of the board of Interstate Batteries, will deliver Sunday’s invocation. Miller waved the green flag to start the 1997 race.

Pre-race activities will see rocker Sammy Hagar and fellow-guitarist Vic Johnson playing Hagar’s classic “I Can’t Drive 55” as part of the festivities. Hagar, aka the “Red Rocker,” and Johnson will perform the 1984 radio and MTV hit from a stage located in the TMS grandstands at Section PL 102.

On-track activity will begin with the NASCAR All-Star Open (5 p.m. CDT, FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1-million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m., FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).

###

NASCAR’s All-Star 10 Days of Speed continues this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway and throughout North Texas. The remaining schedule of ASR-related activities (all times CDT):

Sunday, June 13

ALL-STAR 50/50 RAFFLE

Benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities, Texas Motor Speedway

ALL-STAR LAPS FOR CHARITY

Benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities, Texas Motor Speedway, 8 to 10 a.m.

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games and food, Texas Motor Speedway, noon to 10 p.m.

NASCAR ALL-STAR FAN ZONE

Driver souvenir rigs/tents, sponsor displays, carnival rides, interactive activities, Texas Motor Speedway, 1 p.m.

NASCAR ALL-STAR OPEN

NASCAR Cup Series Non-Points Race, 50 total laps, Texas Motor Speedway, 5 p.m.

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

NASCAR Cup Series Non-Points Race, 100 total laps, Texas Motor Speedway, 7:10 p.m.

ALL-STAR POST-RACE CELEBRATION

A celebration never before seen at a NASCAR race, Texas Motor Speedway

TICKETS

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race, are on sale now at http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com. Fans can track all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Keep up with the latest news and information on the Speedway’s website and TMS mobile app.

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE CHAMPIONS

1985 _ Darrell Waltrip

1986 _ Bill Elliott

1987 _ Dale Earnhardt

1988 _ Terry Labonte

1989 _ Rusty Wallace

1990 _ Dale Earnhardt

1991 _ Davey Allison

1992 _ Davey Allison

1993 _ Dale Earnhardt

1994 _ Geoffrey Bodine

1995 _ Jeff Gordon

1996 _ Michael Waltrip

1997 _ Jeff Gordon

1998 _ Mark Martin

1999 _ Terry Labonte

2000 _ Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2001 _ Jeff Gordon

2002 _ Ryan Newman

2003 _ Jimmie Johnson

2004 _ Matt Kenseth

2005 _ Mark Martin

2006 _ Jimmie Johnson

2007 _ Kevin Harvick

2008 _ Kasey Kahne

2009 _ Tony Stewart

2010 _ Kurt Busch

2011 _ Carl Edwards

2012 _ Jimmie Johnson

2013_ Jimmie Johnson

2014 _ Jamie McMurray

2015 _ Denny Hamlin

2016 _ Joey Logano

2017 _ Kyle Busch

2018 _ Kevin Harvick

2019 _ Kyle Larson

2020 _Chase Elliott