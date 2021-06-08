Cup All-Stars Visit The Lone Star State

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas – NASCAR’s All-Star 10 Days of Speed is well underway at Texas Motor Speedway and throughout North Texas, a week-and-a-half of activities concluding with a unique, 100-lap racing program paying $1-million to the winner.

TMS President/General Manager Eddie Gossage, playing host to the Lone Star State’s first All-Star Race in the event’s 37-year history, has promised a “Fort Worth feel” to the June 12-13 weekend. For instance, pre-race festivities on Sunday, June 13, will feature an Old Western theme during driver introductions as TMS celebrates its “25th Season of Speed.”

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports won the 2020 All-Star Race, and earned $1.1-million, at Bristol Motor Speedway during the COVID-19-impacted schedule.

Gossage will exit Speedway Motorsports Inc., after a 32-year tenure _ including the last 27 at TMS _ later this month. Gossage said Fort Worth’s civic leaders, including lame duck Mayor Betsy Price, have embraced the spirit as well as the economic impact this event is bringing to Cowtown and neighboring communities.

“I’ll tell you the Fort Worth Convention and Visitors Bureau _ which is Visit Fort Worth _ has done some things for the All-Star Race I’m thrilled over,” Gossage said. “They’ve got one of our show cars, the Interstate Batteries car, at DFW Airport on display with All-Star stuff around it. Fort Worth bought a package where the screens at every luggage carousel will have stuff about ‘Welcome to the NASCAR All-Star Race in Fort Worth, Texas.’ They’ve also bought some outdoor advertising, some billboards.

“They’ve put together a program where at hotels, motels and restaurants folks are wearing pins with the NASCAR All-Star Race logo. So, as you check into a hotel, you order dinner or whatever you may be doing, they’re throwing out the red carpet. They get it, that this is the biggest race we’ve ever had. They’re jumping on-board. I’ve always pushed for more. Could they have done more? Yeah. Should they have done more? Yeah. But they did stuff and I appreciate it.”

TMS opened multiple campgrounds outside the racetrack proper last Friday, and those areas will remain available to traveling fans through Monday, June 14. The campgrounds include the Winstar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Circle Campground, Winstar World Casino & Resort Victory Circle Campground, GEICO VIP Campground, family and tent camping. The GEICO Infield and Big Frig’s Burnout Alley camping areas will open on Thursday, June 10.

Activities at “No Limits, Texas” began Friday with the Goodguys inaugural Meguiar’s All-Star Get-Together hot rod and custom car show. The event was added to Goodguys’ already scheduled two visits to TMS in 2021.

Elsewhere in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, the All-Star Trophy and a TMS Pace Car were on display at Globe Life Field in Arlington during Saturday’s Tampa Bay Rays vs. Texas Rangers MLB game. On Sunday, 20 TMS/NASCAR Racing Experience/Cheddar’s/Coca-Cola vehicles followed the famous Fort Worth Herd down East Exchange Avenue in the city’s Northside Stockyards in front of more than 1,000 visitors to celebrate the All-Star Race.

Monday marked the beginning of a three-day All-Star Kickoff Festival (June 7-9) featuring drive-in movies, NASCAR Racing Experience rides, a car show and Q&A with Corpus Christi natives and NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers Terry and Bobby Labonte. Also scheduled are the All-Star Sprint Car Showdown at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track (June 10-11), the NASCAR All-Star Fan Zone (June 12-13) and the All-Star Texas Midway (through June 13).

Off-site activities include the All-Star Bill Walker Gears & Greens Golf Tournament benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine (June 8) and the Labonte Brothers Clay Shoot benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities at the Circle T Ranch in Westlake (June 9).

NASCAR on-track activity begins Saturday (June 12), with a points-paying doubleheader. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 220 (12 p.m. CDT on FOX Sports 1, MRN, and 95.9 The Ranch) will be followed at 3 p.m. by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms powered by Cheddar’s 250 (FS1, PRN, 95.9 The Ranch).

Pre-All-Star Race activities on Sunday (June 13) will see rocker Sammy Hagar and fellow-guitarist Vic Johnson playing Hagar’s classic “I Can’t Drive 55” as part of the festivities. Hagar, aka the “Red Rocker,” and Johnson will perform the 1984 radio and MTV hit from a stage located in the TMS grandstands at Section PL 102.

On-track activity Sunday will begin with the NASCAR All-Star Open (5 p.m. CDT on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch) followed by the $1-million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race (7 p.m. on FS1, MRN and 95.9 The Ranch).

The complete schedule of activities (all times CDT):

Tuesday, June 8

All-Star Bill Walker Gears & Greens Golf Tournament benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities, Cowboy Golf Club, Grapevine, 8 a.m.

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games and food, Texas Motor Speedway, 4 to 10 p.m.

ALL-STAR KICKOFF FESTIVAL

NASCAR Racing Experience Race Car Rides, first 50 campers FREE; all others $99, Texas Motor Speedway Pit Road, 7 to 10 p.m.

Wednesday, June 9

Bobby and Terry Labonte All-Star Clay Shoot benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities, Circle T Ranch, Westlake, 1:30 p.m.

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games and food, Texas Motor Speedway, 4 to 10 p.m.

ALL-STAR KICKOFF FESTIVAL

Bobby and Terry Labonte Q&A/All-Star Cruise Night Car Show w/95.9 The Ranch, Texas Motor Speedway Infield, 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 10

GEICO All-Star Infield Camping and Big Frig’s Burnout Alley open, 8 a.m.

ALL-STAR KARTING FOR KIDS

Benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities, Lone Star Kartpark, 4 to 8 p.m.

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games and food, Texas Motor Speedway, 4 to 10 p.m.

VIRTUAL BETTER-HALF DASH

NASCAR women compete in Virtual Texas Motor Speedway on iRacing platform, Virtual Texas Motor Speedway, FOX Sports 1, 5 p.m.

ALL-STAR 50/50 RAFFLE

Benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities, Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

ALL-STAR SPRINT CAR SHOWDOWN

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, 6 p.m.

Friday, June 11

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games and food, Texas Motor Speedway, 4 to 6 p.m.

ALL-STAR 50/50 RAFFLE

Benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities, Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

ALL-STAR SPRINT CAR SHOWDOWN

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

ALL-STAR 50/50 RAFFLE

Benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities, Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR ALL-STAR FAN ZONE

Driver souvenir rigs/tents, sponsor displays, carnival rides, interactive activities, Texas Motor Speedway, 9 a.m.

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games and food, Texas Motor Speedway, noon to 11 p.m.

SPEEDYCASH.COM 200

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race, Texas Motor Speedway, noon

ALSCO UNIFORMS 250 powered by Cheddar’s

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Texas Motor Speedway, 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

ALL-STAR 50/50 RAFFLE

Benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities, Texas Motor Speedway

ALL-STAR LAPS FOR CHARITY

Benefitting Speedway Children’s Charities, Texas Motor Speedway, 8 to 10 a.m.

ALL-STAR TEXAS MIDWAY

Carnival rides, games and food, Texas Motor Speedway, noon to 10 p.m.

NASCAR ALL-STAR FAN ZONE

Driver souvenir rigs/tents, sponsor displays, carnival rides, interactive activities, Texas Motor Speedway, 1 p.m.

NASCAR ALL-STAR OPEN

NASCAR Cup Series Non-Points Race, Texas Motor Speedway, 5 p.m.

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE

NASCAR Cup Series Non-Points Race, Texas Motor Speedway, 7:10 p.m.

ALL-STAR POST-RACE CELEBRATION

A celebration never before seen at a NASCAR race, Texas Motor Speedway

TICKETS

