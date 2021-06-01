HMS: From Humble Beginnings To Gold Standard

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

CONCORD, N.C. – When Rick Hendrick approached veteran crew chief Harry Hyde about working for him nearly 40 years ago Hyde was on his tractor, working the land the sprawling Hendrick Motorsports campus now calls home.

Hyde didn’t own a two-story farmhouse or prepare race cars in an old barn like one sees in the opening scenes of the movie “Days of Thunder”. Instead, there was a fishing pond within walking distance of giant oak trees that shaded his mobile home, and his shop was a simple 5,000-square-foot structure that remains on the Hendrick campus as a testament to the organization’s humble beginnings, a company that began with five employees.

Today, Hendrick Motorsports’ employment roster exceeds 600, but that growth almost never happened. If Geoffrey Bodine hadn’t driven Hendrick’s No. 5 Chevrolet to victory in April 1984 at Martinsville Speedway the race team, then known as All-Star Racing, would have ceased to exist.

Hendrick returned the No. 5 to his four-car stable this season and on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Kyle Larson drove it to Hendrick’s 269th victory in the Coca-Cola 600. The car number that kept the then 34-year-old Hendrick’s Cup team alive carried the now 71-year-old team owner into NASCAR history.

“The fact that the five was my first number and we decided to go back to it this year, it’s pretty neat that, that was the car number (that set the record),” Hendrick said.

With 269 Cup wins, Hendrick becomes the winningest team owner in NASCAR’s Cup Series, surpassing Petty Enterprises. The Petty organization had possessed the distinction of being the winningest team since 1960, but with Larson’s second victory this season the torch passed.

“With nearly 40 years of excellence, Hendrick Motorsports has set the gold standard for race team success,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said. “Rick Hendrick has already cemented his legacy as a NASCAR Hall of Famer, and now adds another incredible accomplishment to an exemplary NASCAR career.”

Hendrick never envisioned surpassing the Petty record when he started his race team nor the pitfalls and often insurmountable heartache along the way. Initially, he thought Richard Petty would be his driver, but that changed when Petty signed with Mike Curb. That’s when Hendrick turned to Bodine.

Tim Richmond, the second driver Hendrick signed, died in 1989 of complications due to AIDS.

In November 1996 Hendrick was diagnosed with chronic myelogenous leukemia. Two weeks after his diagnosis a federal grand jury indicted him in the American Honda Motor Co. bribery and kickback scandal. Hendrick had to make a choice as to which battle to fight – the disease that could kill him or federal charges. He chose to fight the leukemia and plead guilty to mail fraud. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed a conspiracy charge and 13 money-laundering charges. In December 2000, President Bill Clinton pardoned Hendrick.

Then in October 2004, Hendrick lost his son Ricky, his brother John, his brother’s twin daughters Kimberly and Jennifer, his team’s general manager Jeff Turner and head engine builder Randy Dorton, DuPont executive Joe Jackson and Tony Stewart’s pilot Scott Lathram as well as Hendrick pilots Elizabeth Morrison and Richard Tracy when the Hendrick Motorsports plane slammed into a mountainside in the fog the morning of the Martinsville race.

“I wish he (Ricky) and Randy and all the folks on that plane were here to celebrate it,” Hendrick said Sunday night.

Throughout the difficult times, Hendrick has remained a mentor, a friend, a wise father-figure to his employees, providing stability in an ever-changing sport.

When a young Jimmie Johnson and first-year crew chief Chad Knaus couldn’t get along, Hendrick brought cookies and milk to the table and everyone talked. The result: seven NASCAR Cup championships.

Hendrick envisioned the success a young Jeff Gordon and crew chief Ray Evernham could produce. When Dale Earnhardt Jr. lost his father in the 2001 Daytona 500, Hendrick was there for him. He made a deal with Chase Elliott when the Georgia native was 14 years old.

“Mr. Hendrick has changed a lot of lives throughout the course of his career,” Elliott said after finishing second in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. “He’s changed my life. He’s offered me opportunities I would have never had otherwise. If he hadn’t done what he did and stuck with me and wanted to give me a chance, I don’t think I’d be sitting here.

“I feel like he treats people with a lot of respect and integrity, and he just goes about his business like someone should. He’s a great role model to a lot of employees, not just in motorsports, but across the automotive group side of things. There’s a reason he is a successful man in not only business, but in life.”

Last year, Hendrick called Larson, offering him a second chance at a NASCAR career after the sanctioning body suspended him in April 2020 for using a racial slur during the live stream of an iRacing event.

“He means a bunch to me,” Larson said about Hendrick. “I think there’s just a lot to be learned off of him. He’s built such an amazing empire and everybody there loves to work there, too. I think that’s the most important thing. They all respect him.”

Hendrick grew up racing with his dad.

“I’ve raced all my life,” Hendrick explained. “I tell everybody I’m really fortunate to be able to do the two things in life I love outside of my family, and that’s the car business and racing.”