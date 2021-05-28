Helio On Winning A Fourth 500: I Can Do It

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – There is a spot gathering dust in Helio Castroneves’ trophy case for the Baby Borg trophy signifying his fourth Indianapolis 500 victory.

“Yes, it’s been there for a long time _ been there for 10 years,” said Castroneves, who most recently visited Victory Circle at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2009. “So, I dream big working for that No. 4 and what a great opportunity now with a new team. Meyer Shank Racing has given me not only great equipment but the confidence to go out there and fight for it.”

That “fight” includes Helio’s dogged determination to return to his open-wheel roots after a three-year detour into the Prototype sports car ranks. And certainly, his quest to join A.J. Foyt Jr., Al Unser and Rick Mears with an historic victory in Sunday’s 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500.

“Look, I love this sport,” said Castroneves, the former Team Penske poster boy via his Indy 500 victories in 2001, 2002 and ’09. “I’m passionate about this and I don’t care as long as I have an opportunity. So I don’t feel like a dark horse at this moment because I’ve been here before and I feel very confident, to be honest, compared to my opponents. Yeah, I’m going to give them a hard time, for sure, because I want to win this as bad as anybody. I don’t think I’m done.”

Indeed, Castroneves emerged as a bona fide 500 contender after qualifying his No. 06 Honda eighth at an average speed of 230.355 mph last Sunday. The Indy 500 is the first of a six-race deal between Castroneves and the team co-owned by Mike Shank and Jim Meyer. Helio is teamed here with Jack Harvey of Great Britain, MSR’s full-time driver. Harvey, a 28-year-old native of Bassingham, England, will start 20th after averaging 230.191 mph in his No. 60 Honda.

“This is an amazing opportunity,” said Castroneves, who turned 46 on May 10. “So anybody that’s given a great opportunity you treat like, ‘OK, this is my chance to keep it going.’ I want to go back full-time. I want to race more races and I hope this will be my chance. And I have six races to prove it.”

Castroneves completed his 20-year tenure with Team Penske with three starts in 2020, including a best finish of 11th in the COVID-19-delayed 104th edition of the Indy 500 on Aug. 23. Helio parted open-wheel company with team-owner Roger Penske after 30 career NTT IndyCar Series victories, 12th on the all-time list, and as champion of Season 5 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2007. His “Mirror Ball” trophy is displayed alongside his racing hardware in the aforementioned case.

The most recent addition to that collection is the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with Acura Team Penske that Helio and co-driver Ricky Taylor shared in the premier Daytona Prototype International class. Amazingly, it was Helio’s first title in any series after runner-up INDYCAR point finishes in 2002, 2008, 2013 and 2014. He also was part of the winning team in IMSA’s prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona.

“Three years in sports car (2018-2020) really taught me a lot,” said Castroneves, who continued to compete for “The Captain” at the Indy 500 during those years. “Sports car taught me you only focus in one way when you’re driving for so many years (with) one team. Driving sports car opened up my range of knowledge _ understanding a different car, understanding a different strategy because you’re racing with two different series, sometimes three different series (classes) on the same track, different speeds. So when you put all these things together you got to think quick, you got to adapt to these situations.

“My knowledge, I believe I still have a lot to share. I spent three years doing sports cars and the last year we won a championship. It’s like, ‘What’s going on?’ If I was a team-owner, why would you hire someone that’s never won a championship? I’m not a team-owner. And the same thing with the Indy 500. Yeah, I’ll change my name, I will do anything I can to make something a part of history.”

Castroneves placed 15th on Friday’s rain-delayed Carb Day speed chart with a top lap of 225.161 mph after 67 laps around the 2.5-mile oval under cloudy, 58-degree conditions. Pole-sitter Scott Dixon led the two-hour session at 228.323 mph after 47 laps in his No. 9 PNC Honda fielded by Chip Ganassi Racing.

“I do, I do (have a shot at winning),” said Castroneves, reminded that Sunday’s forecast is for partly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. “I wish it was going to be a little bit warmer because my car really feels good. But I know what we can do out there.”

His peers also realize Helio is fully capable of manufacturing another race-winning effort, albeit without the benefit of Team Penske’s vast resources and the No. 3 car with which he became synonymous. The bright yellow No. 3 Pennzoil Team Penske Chevrolet _ latest iteration of the “Yellow Submarine” Chaparral Johnny Rutherford drove to his third Indy 500 victory in 1980 _ is being wheeled here by rookie Scott McLaughlin of New Zealand.

“Sometimes in practice I did see the No. 3 and I’d have a little second thought…’Oh, that’s not my number,’^” Castroneves said. “However, Scott has been very nice. He’s sent me a message every time something occurred with the No. 3, like the announcement of the Pennzoil ‘Yellow Submarine.’ He didn’t have to do that but he was very nice to share good words. It’s great to see that someone like him, a nice guy, represents that number. It’s a dear number to me, to my heart.

“But I like the No. 06, to be honest. Gil de Ferran (of Team Penske) wore that number for a few years and he said, ‘Now you’re going to win some races!’^”

Similarly, Castroneves said a fourth Indy 500 win with Meyer Shank would hardly be bittersweet. “No, it’s just like a contract,” Helio said. “When you have an era with a team, it’s over. I can’t thank enough Team Penske for everything they taught me, how they mold me, and today I am who I am because of them.

“And what a great opportunity with a new team, young with potential. Mike Shank is an incredible guy. He’s hustling _ and I like that. I like that kind of environment. Jim Meyer, an incredible person as well. Big heart, passionate about racing. So when you put all these ingredients together, I feel the sky’s the limit with Meyer Shank Racing.

“I’m not a person to ‘prove’ anything. As long as I have an opportunity to be competitive I’m going to be doing this. But not to prove a point.”

Castroneves said he continues to adjust to the working environment at MSR, which is in its third decade of endurance sports car competition but launched its INDYCAR program at the 2017 Indy 500 with Harvey. MSR is winless in 36 series starts and still is chasing its first series pole.

“Being the first race (with MSR), I’ve been talking to Jack and we’ve been sharing information,” Castroneves said. “However, since the beginning of the year I’ve been going to the races to understand how they run, how they operate. And I start noticing Jack is a driver that people kind of like are not giving much credit. I believe Jack has been able to show great potential this year and make some great noise. He’s started putting his elbows out and I’m excited about it because I do believe he’s going to be a winner this year, no question about it.

“But Jack is only a driver. When people start looking at a team, Mike is making a good statement. I’m happy to find a good setup and work together with the engineers we share with Andretti Autosport. Now we need to execute.”

Team Penske, in contrast, has racked up more pelts than any INDYCAR organization, including 219 race wins, 280 pole positions, 18 Indy 500 victories and 16 championships dating to 1968.

“Like at Team Penske, I was not the person to tell them what to do. They tell me what to do,” Castroneves said. “Here, they’re expecting me to say a few things and…OK. It’s been great, but we still have some work to do. Everybody knows what you cannot change is the passion that everybody has, the experienced guys we have. I’m working with guys that have been in the sport 15 years, so these guys know what they’re doing and I’m glad to have their support because that’s what’s going to make me be competitive on Sunday.”

And in what would rate as a final bit of irony, a fourth Indy 500 win would see Helio cashing a huge check from Mr. Penske, chairman, Penske Corporation and Penske Entertainment Corp., which owns IMS and the IndyCar Series.

“That’d be great again,” Helio said. “I’m used to it and I do feel that he wants that too, even though his team is competing and I’m competing against his cars. But we’re thinking about a part of history, you know? A lot of fans would like to have that.

“I feel this place is all about history and I think it would be an incredible deal, especially with fans coming back again after such a difficult year and-a-half. It would be a great ending, for sure.”

Final qualifying results/starting lineup for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway:



1. (9) Scott Dixon-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:35.3837 (231.685 mph)

2. (26) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 2:35.4034 (231.655)

3. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevy, 2:35.5000 (231.511)

4. (20) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy, 2:35.5047 (231.504)

5. (48) Tony Kanaan-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:35.8229 (231.032)

6. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.1039 (230.616)

7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:36.1827 (230.499)

8. (06) Helio Castroneves-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:36.2804 (230.355)

9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.3054 (230.318)

10. (27) Alexander Rossi-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:35.8132 (231.046)

11. (18) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 2:35.8148 (231.044)

12. (5) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevy, 2:35.9360 (230.864)

13. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi-(R), Dallara-Honda, 2:35.9481 (230.846)

14. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.0168 (230.744)

15. (30) Takuma Sato-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:36.0417 (230.708)

16. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.1395 (230.563)

17. (3) Scott McLaughlin-(R), Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.1435 (230.557)

18. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.1680 (230.521)

19. (47) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.2314 (230.427)

20. (60) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.3922 (230.191)

21. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.4735 (230.071)

22. (1) JR Hildebrand, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.5354 (229.980)

23. (45) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.5563 (229.949)

24. (86) Juan Pablo Montoya-(W), Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.5961 (229.891)

25. (98) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.6089 (229.872)

26. (22) Simon Pagenaud-(W), Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.6732 (229.778)

27. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.6964 (229.744)

28. (25) Stefan Wilson, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.7166 (229.714)

29. (59) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.9195 (229.417)

30. (4) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevy, 2:37.6717 (228.323)

31. (24) Sage Karam, Dallara-Chevy, 2:37.0982 (229.156)

32. (12) Will Power-(W), Dallara-Chevy, 2:37.2905 (228.876)

33. (16) Simona De Silvestro, Dallara-Chevy, 2:37.6504 (228.353)

NTT IndyCar Series point standings: 1, Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, 176; 2, Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, 163; 3, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, 148; 4, Pato O’Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, 146; 5, Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, 137; 6, Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, 135; 7, Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske, 130; 8, Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, 123; 9, Will Power, Team Penske, 118; 10, Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, 117.

Note _ All cars use the fourth generation NTT IndyCar Series chassis (Dallara IR-12) with universal IR-18 aerodynamic bodywork, Chevrolet or Honda twin-turbocharged V-6 engines and Firestone Firehawk tires.

(W) _Denotes Indianapolis 500 winner

(R) _ Denotes Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year candidate