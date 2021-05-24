Dixon’s Goal Is To Earn A Second 500 Victory

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Scott Dixon’s record-tying fourth Indianapolis 500 pole will stand as just another bullet-point on his stellar NTT IndyCar Series resume unless it leads to victory in the 105th running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on May 30.

“It’s goal No. 1,” Dixon said shortly after claiming P1 for Chip Ganassi Racing during Sunday’s Firestone Fast Nine Shootout at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. “I think it’s the first goal that we set for the team all year first, then you focus on the championship. Yeah, that’s never changed. I think the first time you step onto this place, come with one of the best teams, that’s the obvious sort of goal for us to try and achieve that.”

Dixon, among the series’ most respected veterans at age 40, swigged the milk and kissed the Yard of Bricks as a first-time Indy 500 champion on May 25, 2008. A resident of New Zealand, Dixon finished 1.7498-seconds in front of Brazilian Vitor Meira, with Marco Andretti placing third nearly 13 years ago to the day.

“It’s awesome,” said Colton Herta, who qualified second Sunday for Andretti Autosport. “I remember when I was eating Cheerios at 8-years-old and Scott Dixon was winning the Indy 500. It’s kind of crazy to see the guys you’re watching on TV you get to race against now. It’s incredible. Yeah, just can’t wait for Sunday, see what we can do.”

Dixon reiterated that finishing second at the Brickyard on Memorial Day Weekend is the absolute pits. “Last year was frustrating,” said Dixon, who was running second and forced to watch Takuma Sato of Japan become a two-time Indy 500 champion under yellow last Aug. 23. “Again, this place owes me nothing. We got to keep knocking on that door and hopefully one day again, one day soon, that opens up.”

Dixon secured the NTT P1 Award in the fastest field in 500 history with a four-lap/10-mile average speed of 231.685 mph around the famed 2.5-mile oval. Dixon earned his 27th career series pole and sixth front row start at IMS.

The six-time/reigning series champion, Dixon was fastest during the first day of qualifying on Saturday in his No. 9 Honda. Dixon, who previously won 500 poles in 2008, 2015 and 2017, tied Rex Mays, A.J. Foyt Jr. and Helio Castroneves of Brazil for second-most poles in Indy 500 history. That list is topped by six-time pole-sitter Rick Mears.

“Winning a pole at the Indianapolis 500 is one of the toughest things to do,” Dixon said. “From a team standpoint, just how much work and effort goes into building these cars specifically for that pole run, it’s a lot of money and a lot of effort that it takes.

“We’ve been on the other side of it. We’ve had them before, but we’ve started well in the pack, too, where you can’t figure out why you’re in that position. Definitely feel good for the team. I know the team is going to be proud of what we achieved today. Again, it’s just the starting position. We have to work on the rest.”

Dixon will be joined by the two youngest drivers in the field in the front row for the race’s traditional flying start. Herta, 21, will start second in the No. 26 Honda after falling short of Dixon with a four-lap average of 231.655 mph.

“To beat Dixon, I think we really had to have that first lap and second lap just a tiny bit faster. We were so close,” said Herta, son of former INDYCAR regular Bryan Herta. “Yeah, if I was a fan, I’d be really excited with that Fast Nine qualifying. Really, guys that just kept going faster every single run. It was actually really close for everyone.

“It was cool to see how guys got there in the end in different ways. Some guys have more consistency, some guys put up huge laps in the beginning and slowed down more. For us it was a more consistent run.

“Yeah, I’m happy that we just have the opportunity to make it to the Fast Nine. We had a fast race car this year, which you don’t always have, so I’m excited about that.”

Rinus VeeKay, 20, qualified third at 231.511 mph in the No. 21 Chevrolet fielded by Ed Carpenter Racing as the youngest front-row starter in race history.

“It’s really special,” said VeeKay, a native of The Netherlands. “The four laps I did was on the limit. I couldn’t have gone any faster really. I had a big moment in the last lap, first corner. Yeah, kept it on track, kept it flat. Very happy, very grateful for the team for all the sleepless nights, all the hard work. Definitely also big kudos to Chevy for giving me the great power to bring me to the front row.”

Herta was the eighth of nine drivers to make a single attempt during the Shootout, and his run was good enough for provisional pole. But Dixon, last driver on track due to being fastest Saturday, delivered the sixth Indy 500 pole for team-owner and former driver Chip Ganassi.

“It was pretty hairy,” Dixon said. “Glad it’s over. It was definitely pretty tense. I was able to watch Colton’s four laps, too. Wish I hadn’t before I went out. I knew his consistency was probably going to be a tick better than the other two, and it sure was.

“Yeah, at Turn 1 for the first lap was very loose, and I was already maxed-out on all the controls. I knew it was just going to be holding on for Lap 3 and 4. Lap 4 was definitely pretty rough, especially through Turn 3.”

The second row is comprised of team-owner/oval specialist Ed Carpenter, fourth at 231.504 mph in the No. 20 Chevrolet; 2013 500 winner Tony Kanaan of Brazil, fifth at 231.032 mph in CGR’s No. 48 Honda and Alex Palou, sixth at 230.616 mph in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda. Palou, also of Brazil, rebounded smartly from Saturday, when he crashed during qualifying, tearing up the right side bodywork of a Dallara chassis that was repaired overnight.

Two Indianapolis 500 winners occupy Row 3. Ryan Hunter-Reay, the 2014 champion, will start seventh at 230.499 mph in the No. 28 Honda fielded by Andretti Autosport. Three-time winner Helio Castroneves of Brazil is eighth at 230.355 mph in the No. 06 Honda fielded by Meyer Shank Racing, and Marcus Ericsson of Sweden is ninth at 230.318 mph in the No. 8 Ganassi Racing Honda.

Three teams dominated the first three rows. Chip Ganassi Racing put Dixon, Kanaan, Palou and Ericsson in prime spots, while Andretti Autosport is represented by Herta and Hunter-Reay. Local favorite Ed Carpenter Racing landed VeeKay and Carpenter up-front.

Activity on the 2.5-mile oval started with plenty of drama during Last Chance Qualifying. Sage Karam, 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power and Simona De Silvestro earned the final three spots in the field.

Karam will start 31st in the No. 24 Chevrolet fielded by Dreyer & Reinbold Racing after his run of 229.156 mph. Australian Power, the 2014 series champ, will start 32nd in the No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet at 228.876 mph despite brushing the SAFER Barrier with his car’s right rear tire in Turn 2. De Silvestro, of Switzerland, rounded-out the field in 33rd after her run of 228.353 mph in the No. 16 Rocket Pro TPO/Paretta Autosport entry. Beth Paretta now is the first woman to field a team in the Indy 500.

The rookie class is led by Brazilian Pietro Fittipaldi, nephew of two-time Indy 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi. Pietro will start 13th in the No. 51 Honda entered by Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing. New Zealander Scott McLaughlin, the three-time/reigning Australian Supercars Series champion, will start 17th in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet.

Failing to qualify were Charlie Kimball in the No. 11 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet and rookie RC Enerson in the No. 75 Top Gun Racing Chevrolet.

“How am I feeling? The overriding emotion is pain,” Kimball said after his run of 227.584 mph fell short of displacing De Silvestro. “It hurts so much to miss this race that means so much, knowing that my next chance to try and race in the Indianapolis 500 isn’t until next May. A year’s a long time and it feels like forever right now.

“At the same time, there is a solid amount of pride for the No. 11 crew, the Tresiba car, Chevrolet, A.J. Foyt Racing. The amount of different colored crew shirts working on that car in the last 36 hours to try and get it to where it needed to be and be in the show, I will never fault the effort. Those guys worked so hard and put so much into it, and they are feeling the exact same pain I am.”

Next on-track session is a two-hour practice scheduled from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, May 28. Miller Lite Carb Day will be the last opportunity for drivers and teams to hone their Race Day setups.

Live Race Day coverage will be carried on NBC and the INDYCAR Radio Network beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 30, with the green flag set for 12:30 p.m.

###

Final qualifying results Sunday for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge NTT IndyCar Series event on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with rank, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and speed in parentheses:



1. (9) Scott Dixon-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:35.3837 (231.685 mph)

2. (26) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 2:35.4034 (231.655)

3. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Dallara-Chevy, 2:35.5000 (231.511)

4. (20) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevy, 2:35.5047 (231.504)

5. (48) Tony Kanaan-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:35.8229 (231.032)

6. (10) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.1039 (230.616)

7. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:36.1827 (230.499)

8. (06) Helio Castroneves-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:36.2804 (230.355)

9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.3054 (230.318)

10. (27) Alexander Rossi-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:35.8132 (231.046)

11. (18) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, 2:35.8148 (231.044)

12. (5) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevy, 2:35.9360 (230.864)

13. (51) Pietro Fittipaldi-(R), Dallara-Honda, 2:35.9481 (230.846)

14. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.0168 (230.744)

15. (30) Takuma Sato-(W), Dallara-Honda, 2:36.0417 (230.708)

16. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.1395 (230.563)

17. (3) Scott McLaughlin-(R), Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.1435 (230.557)

18. (15) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.1680 (230.521)

19. (47) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.2314 (230.427)

20. (60) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.3922 (230.191)

21. (2) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.4735 (230.071)

22. (1) JR Hildebrand, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.5354 (229.980)

23. (45) Santino Ferrucci, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.5563 (229.949)

24. (86) Juan Pablo Montoya-(W), Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.5961 (229.891)

25. (98) Marco Andretti, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.6089 (229.872)

26. (22) Simon Pagenaud-(W), Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.6732 (229.778)

27. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.6964 (229.744)

28. (25) Stefan Wilson, Dallara-Honda, 2:36.7166 (229.714)

29. (59) Max Chilton, Dallara-Chevy, 2:36.9195 (229.417)

30. (4) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevy, 2:37.6717 (228.323)

31. (24) Sage Karam, Dallara-Chevy, 2:37.0982 (229.156)

32. (12) Will Power-(W), Dallara-Chevy, 2:37.2905 (228.876)

33. (16) Simona De Silvestro, Dallara-Chevy, 2:37.6504 (228.353)

Note _ All cars use the fourth generation NTT IndyCar Series chassis (Dallara IR-12) with universal IR-18 aerodynamic bodywork, Chevrolet or Honda twin-turbocharged V-6 engines and Firestone Firehawk tires.

(W) _Denotes Indianapolis 500 winner

(R) _ Denotes Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year candidate