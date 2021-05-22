Dixon Fastest, Power In Trouble In Day 1 Qualifing

By Jim Pedley | Managing Editor

RacinToday.com

Scott Dixon topped the speed charts in Saturday’s first day of qualifying for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 and in doing so locked himself into Sunday’s Fast Nine qualifying session that will decide the pole-sitter for the May 30th race.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Dixon won the 2008 500 and he won it from the pole.

Joining the six-time IndyCar Series champion in the Fast Nine qualifier on Sunday afternoon will be Colton Herta, 2013 500-winner Tony Kanaan, Ed Carpenter, Rinus VeeKay, three-time 500 winner Helio Castroneves, Alex Palou, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Marcus Ericsson.

Thirty drivers locked themselves into the starting 33-car lineup Saturday. The other five entered drivers will return to the track on Sunday and compete for the final three spots in the field.

Those five on the bubble include former series champion and 2018 500 winner Will Power of all-powerful Team Penske.

Power sounded confident about his chances to make the field on Sunday but added, “Like if something goes wrong, then you’re out. Definitely nerve-wracking.”

Also back on Sunday morning in Last Row Qualifying will be Simona DeSilvestro, Charlie Kmbal, Sage Karam and RC Enerson.

No Team Penske drivers made the Fast Nine.

(This story will be updated shortly)