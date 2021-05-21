Dixon Reels Off 233 at Indy 500 Practice

RacinToday.com

Scott Dixon screamed to a day-best “Fast Friday” at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, turning a lap of 233.302 mph in the final full day of practice before qualifying for the 105th Indianapolis 500.

It was the second day this week that six-time and reigning IndyCar champion Dixon topped the speed charts, as he also was fastest Wednesday in the No. 9 Honda.

“The team was really fast,” said Dixon, who also gained the advantage of drawing first in the qualifying order. “I think any time one of the Ganassi cars went out, they improved and improved in a big way.

“It was really tough out there today. Just really tough to get a clear track. I know it’s difficult. I know everybody wants to try to get a (qualifying simulation) run.”

Qualifying will be form noon-5:50 p.m. (ET) Saturday, with positions 1-30 secured (noon-6 p.m., Peacock; 2-3 p.m., NBC; 3-6 p.m., NBCSN). On Sunday, the Fast Nine Shootout will determine the pole for and first three rows.

Friday was the first day of the event with elevated boost levels in the engine turbochargers, which continues through Saturday and Sunday for qualifying. The additional boost added between 80 and 90 horsepower and increased speeds 8 mph from Thursday.

Colton Herta was second at 232.784 in the No. 26 Honda, while 2013 Indy winner Tony Kanaan – fastest Thursday – was third at 232.690 in the No. 48 Honda.

Marcus Ericsson was fourth at 232.531 in the No. 8 Ganassi Racing Honda. Alex Palou helped Honda-powered drivers sweep the top five spots on the speed chart, clocking in fifth at 232.155 in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

Rossi has been among the fastest no-tow drivers each day this week, so his perch atop that list today came as little surprise. Other drivers to watch this weekend based on their speeds without aerodynamic help include Graham Rahal, second today on the no-tow list at 231.518 in the No. 15 Honda, and Pato O’Ward, third among the no-tows at 231.510 in the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.

O’Ward and Rossi also were fast in traffic today. O’Ward’s best lap in the draft was 232.034, good for sixth overall. Rossi’s top tow lap was 231.863, seventh overall.

