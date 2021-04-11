Truex Wins Martinsville Under Cover of Darkness

The darkness of a spring evening in Virginia fell at a perfect time for Martin Truex, Jr. on Sunday. It fell just in time to give him his second victory of the 2021 NASCAR Cup season.

That victory was his third at Martinsville Speedway, all coming in the last four races at the historic .526-mile track.

The race – originally scheduled for Saturday evening but moved to Sunday because of rain – began in the bright afternoon sunlight. In those conditions, Truex’s car was only good.

“I thought throughout the day we were a third- to a fifth-place car in there,” the Joe Gibbs Racing driver said. “At one point in the middle of the race we got off a little bit, probably a sixth- or seventh-place car. It was kind of a weird day.”

But what a night.

Late in the 500-lapper, the sun began to sink and so did Denny Hamlin, who had the dominating car during the daylight hours – he had led seven times for a race-best 276 laps.

“He started getting tight, our car was getting better and better,” Truex said of Hamlin, his JGR teammate. “We were able to take advantage of it. Really happy. For whatever reason our car really turned on when the lights went down. Always good when a plan comes together and it works out the way you hoped it would.

“The last run it really looked like he flipped the switch and got tight, which probably the sun going down, I don’t know if they made adjustments to be able to run faster for shorter runs at the end. I don’t know, whatever happened. His car really flipped a switch.

“At that point I was like, I knew I could get by him, I just needed to be patient. No sense in pushing it with plenty of laps left and the 9 was pretty far back.”

Truex caught and passed Hamlin with 16 laps to go, watched in his rear-view mirror as Hamlin and Chase Elliott battled for second place and went on to beat Elliott to the finish line by 1.9 seconds.