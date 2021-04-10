Home » HEADLINE

Rain Hits Martinsville; Cup To Conclude on Sunday

| Senior Writer, RacinToday.com Saturday, April 10 2021

The rains came, again, to Martinsville Speedway on Saturday night. The conclusion of the Cup Series race has been moved to Sunday. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – For the second straight night, rain at Martinsville Speedway has forced NASCAR to postpone an event at the historic short track.

The Cup Series race scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday began about 80 minutes late.

Forty-two laps were completed before it began raining again. The Cup race will be completed at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Joey Logano of Team Penske started on the pole but on Lap 4, was passed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin. Hamlin had a 2-plus-second lead just before the race was red-flagged.

The 500-lap race will follow the conclusion of the NASCAR Xfinity event set for noon on Sunday. The Cook Out 250 was interrupted by rain Friday night after 90 laps. 

It’s the second straight NASCAR weekend that has been affected by rain. The Cup and Truck Series ran a double-header the Monday before Easter at Bristol after rain adversely affected that weekend’s schedule two weeks ago.

 

| Senior Writer, RacinToday.com Saturday, April 10 2021
No Comment

Leave a comment!

Add your comment below, or trackback from your own site. You can also subscribe to these comments via RSS.

Be nice. Keep it clean. Stay on topic. No spam.

You can use these tags:
<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

This is a Gravatar-enabled weblog. To get your own globally-recognized-avatar, please register at Gravatar.