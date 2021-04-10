Rain Hits Martinsville; Cup To Conclude on Sunday

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – For the second straight night, rain at Martinsville Speedway has forced NASCAR to postpone an event at the historic short track.

The Cup Series race scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday began about 80 minutes late.

Forty-two laps were completed before it began raining again. The Cup race will be completed at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Joey Logano of Team Penske started on the pole but on Lap 4, was passed by Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin. Hamlin had a 2-plus-second lead just before the race was red-flagged.

The 500-lap race will follow the conclusion of the NASCAR Xfinity event set for noon on Sunday. The Cook Out 250 was interrupted by rain Friday night after 90 laps.

It’s the second straight NASCAR weekend that has been affected by rain. The Cup and Truck Series ran a double-header the Monday before Easter at Bristol after rain adversely affected that weekend’s schedule two weeks ago.