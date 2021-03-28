Rain, Flooding Moves NASCAR To Monday

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

BRISTOL, Tenn. – All activity scheduled for Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed due to rain and flood warnings at the Tennessee track.

The NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race and Pinty’s Truck Series Race on Dirt have been postponed to Monday, March 29.

The Cup race is schedule for 4 p.m. Monday. It will be preceded by the NASCAR Trucks at noon.

Both were scheduled for Sunday.

The Cup race on Monday will be broadcast on FOX, PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR radio.

With the cancellation of the 15-lap heat qualifying races on Saturday, Ryan Newman, Jessica Friesen and Trevor Collins were immediately booted from the Truck Series lineup. J.R. Heffner lost his chance to start the Truck race when he crashed his Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet during Friday’s practice and the team didn’t have a backup.

In Friday’s final Truck practice, Newman posted the best 10 consecutive lap average. Friesen was attempting to make her Truck Series debut. If she had qualified for the race, she and her husband, full-time Truck competitor Stewart Friesen, would have become the first couple to compete against each other in a NASCAR race since the 1990s. Jessica is a regular competitor on dirt tracks in the Northeast.

For the Food City Dirt Race, Kyle Larson was assigned the pole; however, his Chevrolet underwent an engine change on Friday. That means he will have to drop to the rear for the start. Denny Hamlin has the other front row starting position.

NASCAR also made several other adjustments for the Cup race due to data gathered during Friday’s two practices. For the Cup race, the Stages will now end on laps 100 and 200. Originally, the first two Stages were scheduled to end on laps 75 and 150. The race will still be 250 laps. There will be a competition caution on laps 50 and 150. Caution laps will not count once NASCAR sends the free pass car around. Each team also will receive an additional set of tires.