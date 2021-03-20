Kyle Busch Trucks To 60th Win

HAMPTON, Ga. – Kyle Busch, like a few of his fellow NASCAR drivers, spent the week competing in the Bristol Dirt Nationals. However, before the Bristol finale Saturday night, the Las Vegas native flew to Atlanta for the Fr8 Auctions 200 and easily recorded his 60th NASCAR Truck victory in that event.

“There were definitely some things I was trying today (Saturday) that I felt would be a little bit representative of tomorrow (Sunday),” said Busch, who cruised to a 4.133-second victory over Austin Hill. “Trying the top, trying the bottom, seeing what lines and where the grip was, and when we did make changes to the truck what it did in each of those grooves. I was always kinda moving around throughout the race to try to find some different things and feel some different things.”

Busch and fellow Kyle Busch Motorsports driver John Hunter Nemechek dominated Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, leading all but seven of the 130 laps.

Nemechek led twice for 21 laps and won the first two stages, giving him five Stage wins this season, before settling for a third-place finish. It was his third top-five finish in four races this year, allowing him to maintain his lead in the standings.

“One of the things Kyle and I talked about when I first came over to Kyle Busch Motorsports in the last year was to kinda have that championship mindset,” Nemechek said. “If you can’t win, you want to maximize your points’ days. You don’t want to bust your butt. You’ve got to finish the best you possibly can.

“To have that win (at Las Vegas) under our belt already is security, but that doesn’t change our mindset. We want to go out and win every single thing that we can. Our mindset is obviously on the championship to be in that final four come Phoenix at the year-end finale.”

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series moves to Bristol next weekend for its first of two scheduled dirt races this season. The other one is July 9 in Knoxville, Iowa.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race – 13th Annual Fr8Auctions 200

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Georgia

Saturday, March 20, 2021

(2) Kyle Busch(i), Toyota, 130. (6) Austin Hill, Toyota, 130. (1) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota, 130. (13) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 130. (8) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 130. (7) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 130. (40) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 130. (3) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 130. (10) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 130. (4) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 130. (19) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 130. (17) Carson Hocevar #, Chevrolet, 130. (29) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 129. (15) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 129. (32) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 129. (5) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 129. (9) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 129. (30) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, 129. (14) Tanner Gray, Ford, 129. (39) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 129. (28) Hailie Deegan #, Ford, 129. (18) Josh Berry(i), Chevrolet, 129. (12) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 128. (26) Chase Purdy #, Chevrolet, 128. (24) Jordan Anderson(i), Chevrolet, 128. (22) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 128. (34) Cory Roper, Ford, 127. (21) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 127. (20) Codie Rohrbaugh, Chevrolet, 126. (16) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 126. (27) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, 126. (35) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 126. (25) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 125. (36) Ryan Ellis(i), Chevrolet, 124. (11) Chandler Smith #, Toyota, 124. (31) Bill Lester, Ford, 123. (38) Akinori Ogata, Toyota, 123. (33) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 117. (23) Raphael Lessard, Chevrolet, Transmission, 115. (37) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, Too Slow, 72.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.888 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 29 Mins, 43 Secs. Margin of Victory: 4.133 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 3 for 16 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: M. Crafton 1-3;K. Busch(i) 4-28;J. Nemechek 29-45;K. Busch(i) 46-59;J. Nemechek 60-63;K. Busch(i) 64-101;C. Purdy # 102-105;K. Busch(i) 106-130.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch(i) 4 times for 102 laps; John Hunter Nemechek 2 times for 21 laps; Chase Purdy # 1 time for 4 laps; Matt Crafton 1 time for 3 laps.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 4,51,16,52,44,19,88,21,2,13

Stage #2 Top Ten: 4,51,52,16,44,2,21,45,88,19