Larson-Hendrick Pairing Produces First Win

A lot of auto racing observers have, for the past several months, wondered how good NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson would be behind the wheel of Hendrick Motorsports equipment.

A partial answer to that was provided on Sunday.

Larson, who lost his job with Chip Ganassi Racing four races into the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, won for new team Hendrick Motorsports four races into the 2021 season. Larson dominated Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, leading a race-best 103 of 267 laps. In doing so, he beat runner-up Brad Keselowski of Team Penske to the finishing line by 3.15 seconds.

After getting doing a couple of burnouts, he pointed to the Hendrick equipment.

“It was such an awesome race car,” the 28-year-old Californian said. “It was so much fun to drive. I could go wherever I wanted to.”

Keselowski noticed exactly that.

“He was really fast,” Keselowski said. “He was smart. He had a lot of speed in all the lanes which was really impressive. Usually you’ve got to make a compromise.” “If Kyle Larson wouldn’t have been here, it would have been a dominant day (for Keselowski). He’s got some really good equipment now and he’s going to keep showing it, I’m sure.” The win was the seventh of Larson’s career but first on a 1.5-mile track. He has nine runner-up finishes on intermediate tracks. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin finished third and fourth respectively. Busch’s finish on his hometown track was his best of the season. He called it “a building block” show for his team. Ryan Blaney, Keselowski’s teammate finished fifth, and a third Gibbs driver, Martin Truex Jr., finished sixth. Larson didn’t lose his job at Ganassi because of a lack of on-track performance. He lost it for insensitive behavior. He was driving in televised online virtual races with other NASCAR drivers during the pandemic-forced hiatus last year when he used a racial slur. NASCAR indefinitely suspended him, his sponsors dumped him and Ganassi fired him. He was reinstated in October and the quickly hired by Hendrick – baggage and all.

“I guess I didn’t know if I’d ever have an opportunity to win a NASCAR race again,” Larson said. “To get this awesome opportunity with Hendrick Motorsports and Mr. H (team owner Rick Hendrick) taking a massive chance on me, then going out there and being strong all year, it’s been great.

“Thank you so much Mr. H (team owner Rick Hendrick), Jeff Gordon (the former Hendrick driver), everybody at Hendrick Motorsports for the amazing opportunity I’ve been gifted,” Larson said. “This is definitely special.” Keselowski, who got his best finish of the year, rushed out to congratulate Larson after the race. “I was just way happy for him,” Keselowski, a three-time winner at Las Veags, said. “I know he’s been through a lot over the last year. He’s a good kid. I’ve known him for a little while, got a good family. Just happy to see him bounce back.”

Also greeting Larson after the race was Bubba Wallace, the series only black full-time driver.

“Yeah, it meant a lot to have Bubba come to Victory Lane,” Larson said. “He always does a really good job of congratulating the winners. Yeah, I saw him waiting to say hi or whatever to me as I ran over there, and just had a quick moment with him. He said congrats. He’s always believed in me. So that was special.

“Just really cool to have him come by and take time out of his post race where he could be on his way to the airport to go home. For him to come over was really cool.”

Defending series champion Chase Elliott had a tough day. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led three times for 22 laps in the first stage but his car suffered minor damage late in the stage and then more significant when spun on Lap 170.Elliott restarted four laps later in 27th-place and rebounded to finish 13th. Christopher Bell of the Gibbs team, a winner in the Daytona road race, was seventh. William Byron of Hendrick, who won last weekend’s race at the 1.5 Homestead-Miami Speedway oval, was eighth. Keselowski survived a battle with Elliott to win the first stage. It was his first stage win of the season. Larson was an easy winner in Stage 2. The series stays in the desert Southwest as it moves to Arizona this week for a 312-miler at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway oval.

###