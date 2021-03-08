Larson-Hendrick Pairing Produces First Win
A lot of auto racing observers have, for the past several months, wondered how good NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson would be behind the wheel of Hendrick Motorsports equipment.
Larson, who lost his job with Chip Ganassi Racing four races into the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season, won for new team Hendrick Motorsports four races into the 2021 season.
Larson dominated Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, leading a race-best 103 of 267 laps.
In doing so, he beat runner-up Brad Keselowski of Team Penske to the finishing line by 3.15 seconds.
The win was the seventh of Larson’s career but first on a 1.5-mile track. He has nine runner-up finishes on intermediate tracks.
Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin finished third and fourth respectively.
Busch’s finish on his hometown track was his best of the season. He called it “a building block” show for his team.
Ryan Blaney, Keselowski’s teammate finished fifth, and a third Gibbs driver, Martin Truex Jr., finished sixth.
Larson didn’t lose his job at Ganassi because of a lack of on-track performance. He lost it for insensitive behavior.
He was driving in televised online virtual races with other NASCAR drivers during the pandemic-forced hiatus last year when he used a racial slur. NASCAR indefinitely suspended him, his sponsors dumped him and Ganassi fired him.
He was reinstated in October and the quickly hired by Hendrick – baggage and all.
Defending series champion Chase Elliott had a tough day. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led three times for 22 laps in the first stage but his car suffered minor damage late in the stage and then more significant when spun on Lap 170.Elliott restarted four laps later in 27th-place and rebounded to finish 13th.
Christopher Bell of the Gibbs team, a winner in the Daytona road race, was seventh.
William Byron of Hendrick, who won last weekend’s race at the 1.5 Homestead-Miami Speedway oval, was eighth.
Keselowski survived a battle with Elliott to win the first stage. It was his first stage win of the season.
Larson was an easy winner in Stage 2.
The series stays in the desert Southwest as it moves to Arizona this week for a 312-miler at the 1-mile Phoenix Raceway oval.
NASCAR Cup Series Race – 24th Annual Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Las Vegas, Nevada
Sunday, March 7, 2021
1. (3) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267.
2. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267.
3. (14) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 267.
4. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267.
5. (26) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267.
6. (4) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 267.
7. (16) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267.
8. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267.
9. (15) Joey Logano, Ford, 267.
10. (29) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 267.
11. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 267.
12. (12) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267.
13. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267.
14. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267.
15. (19) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 266.
16. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 266.
17. (5) Michael McDowell, Ford, 266.
18. (13) Ryan Newman, Ford, 266.
19. (7) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 266.
20. (1) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 266.
21. (24) Chase Briscoe #, Ford, 266.
22. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 266.
23. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 266.
24. (27) Anthony Alfredo #, Ford, 266.
25. (20) Cole Custer, Ford, 266.
26. (22) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 265.
27. (9) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 265.
28. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 262.
29. (25) Justin Haley(i), Chevrolet, 262.
30. (34) BJ McLeod(i), Ford, 260.
31. (31) Garrett Smithley(i), Chevrolet, 259.
32. (32) Cody Ware(i), Chevrolet, 259.
33. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 256.
34. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 255.
35. (35) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 252.
36. (38) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 246.
37. (33) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, Rear End, 188.
38. (28) Aric Almirola, Ford, Accident, 178.
Average Speed of Race Winner: 139.615 mph.
Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 52 Mins, 7 Secs. Margin of Victory: 3.156 Seconds.
Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps.
Lead Changes: 27 among 12 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K. Harvick 0;W. Byron 1-19;C. Elliott 20-26;K. Larson 27-30;D. Hamlin 31-43;K. Larson 44-52;J. Logano 53;B. Keselowski 54-55;J. Logano 56-61;C. Elliott 62-71;B. Keselowski 72-73;C. Elliott 74-78;B. Keselowski 79-82;R. Blaney 83;D. Hamlin 84-87;B. Keselowski 88-106;K. Larson 107-123;W. Byron 124-129;T. Reddick 130-136;M. McDowell 137-145;A. Alfredo # 146;K. Larson 147-169;D. Hamlin 170-185;M. Truex Jr. 186-191;D. Hamlin 192-205;K. Larson 206-225;D. Suarez 226-237;K. Larson 238-267.
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Larson 6 times for 103 laps; Denny Hamlin 4 times for 47 laps; Brad Keselowski 4 times for 27 laps; William Byron 2 times for 25 laps; Chase Elliott 3 times for 22 laps; Daniel Suarez 1 time for 12 laps; Michael McDowell 1 time for 9 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 7 laps; Joey Logano 2 times for 7 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 6 laps; Ryan Blaney 1 time for 1 lap; Anthony Alfredo # 1 time for 1 lap.
Stage #1 Top Ten: 2,9,12,11,48,20,24,21,22,19
Stage #2 Top Ten: 5,2,11,24,12,48,20,19,18,9