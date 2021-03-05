Weather Scrambles TMS Schedule

FORT WORTH, Texas – Courtesy of Mother Nature, the start of Texas Motor Speedway’s “25th Season of Speed” will feature separate X.CELERATED dirt stock car and NTT IndyCar Series doubleheaders contested on two tracks over a five-day spring period.

The 2021 season-opening X.CELERATED event at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track, originally booked for Feb. 18-20, has been rescheduled for April 28-29. “The Revival” program for Open (Outlaw) Modifieds, Limited Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Hornets and Eco Mods was postponed Feb. 16 due to a snowstorm and extreme cold that led to widespread power outages in North Texas and throughout the Lone Star State.

“The long wait will be over soon,” said Barry Braun, CEO of X.CELERATED. “We were able to strategically reschedule the event in respect to our neighborhood local tracks and utilize this event to usher in a huge INDYCAR doubleheader race weekend on May 1-2. It’s time to reopen the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track in a big way with ‘The Revival.’^”

Texas Motor Speedway reached a multi-year strategic business agreement in January with X.CELERATED, a Minnesota-based marketing and multimedia firm, for 18 nights of Sprint Car, Super Late Model and Modified racing on the stadium-style half-mile dirt oval. The 2021 schedule includes a NASCAR All-Star Race Sprint Car companion event in June, a Monday night summer racing series and a $50,000-to-win Super Late Model program in September.

All X.CELERATED-promoted events from the TMS Dirt Track will be streamed on raceXR.com and the raceXR app, available on a number of devices, under Monthly + Subscription.

The dirt track program at “No Limits, Texas” on Wednesday (April 28) and Thursday (April 29) will lead into INDYCAR’s originally booked doubleheader on Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2. The Genesys 300 (May 1) and XPEL 375 (May 2) will be run on TMS’ high-banked/1.5-mile layout in a pivotal spot as the series’ only oval track races prior to the opening of practice and qualifications for the Indianapolis 500. The 105th edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will be contested on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30.

“To be part of the Month of May, that means a lot because the Month of May is special to me,” TMS President/General Manager Eddie Gossage said in announcing the track’s silver anniversary schedule in September. The May open-wheel doubleheader replaces the traditional June Saturday night race dating to the track’s debut season in 1997.

TMS hosted two INDYCAR events annually from 1998-2004, with the second race held in either September or October and which served as the season-finale in all but 1998. “The Great American Speedway” has hosted a total of 32 IndyCar Series races. That figure includes a same-day INDYCAR doubleheader on June 11, 2011, with each race paying half-points toward the season championship. Each race of this season’s doubleheader will pay full points.

“The XPEL 375 will be a second fantastic day of NTT IndyCar Series excitement to kick-off Texas Motor Speedway’s ‘25th Season of Speed,’ ” Gossage said. “We’re thrilled to be working with yet another industry leader, with roots firmly established in Texas, to bring the best in open-wheel racing to fans from across Texas and throughout the country.”

Both INDYCAR races will be televised live on NBC Sports Network.

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings offering high-quality products, world-class customer support and a global network of trained installers. The race sponsorship at TMS is the San Antonio-based company’s second major professional motorsports activation in as many years.

Meanwhile, the parameters for “full-capacity” fan attendance at TMS remains a work in progress. On Tuesday, Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott issued a sweeping rollback of COVID-19 restrictions, lifting a mask mandate and declaring that most Texas businesses can open at full capacity beginning next week. The executive order coincides with an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations statewide.

“It is now time to open Texas 100 percent,” Abbott said during a news conference. The executive order, scheduled to take effect on March 10, lifts all mask requirements statewide and forbids local authorities from penalizing residents who do not wear a face covering. It also removes all restrictions on businesses in counties without a high number of hospitalizations.

Local officials still can apply limits to businesses where hospitalizations remain high, according to the order, but are prohibited from mandating that they operate at less than 50 percent capacity.

“While the governor’s edict is a big positive, there are still steps we need to complete with the county (Tarrant) and sanctioning bodies before we are able to state we can go for full-capacity,” said David Hart, TMS’ vice president of public relations.

The centerpiece of TMS’ 25th anniversary season is a NASCAR tripleheader weekend concluding with the $1 million-to-win NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, June 13. In addition to the revised May INDYCAR weekend, the complete remake of the traditional TMS schedule includes moving the fall NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader one week earlier in October.

The 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race here will mark only the third time the event has been run at a facility other than Charlotte Motor Speedway. TMS will join Atlanta Motor Speedway, which hosted the event in 1986, and Bristol Motor Speedway, which hosted the event in 2020. The aforementioned three facilities are sister tracks to TMS in O. Bruton Smith’s Speedway Motorsports, Inc., empire.

“The NASCAR All-Star Race is a true all-star competition instead of what you often see in other sports,” Gossage said, “because that $1-million prize at the end creates a no-holds-barred event unlike any other.”

The lead-in to the NASCAR All-Star Race includes the SpeedyCash.com 400 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event on Friday, June, 11, and the Texas 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 12.

The fall NASCAR Playoffs program moves up one weekend from its 2020 slot. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race is set for Saturday, Oct. 16, as a prelude to the Autotrader EchoPark 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 17.

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 major event season, including the NTT IndyCar Series Genesys 300 and XPEL 375, are on sale now at https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/nascar-indycar-tickets/.

Fans can keep track of all TMS events by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The latest news and information also is available via the Speedway’s website and TMS mobile app.

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY’s 2021 “25th SEASON OF SPEED” MAJOR EVENT SCHEDULE

Saturday, May 1 _ Genesys Indy 300/NTT IndyCar Series

Sunday, May 2 _ XPEL 375/NTT IndyCar Series

Friday, June 11 _ SpeedyCash.com 400/NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Saturday, June 12 _ Texas 300/NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sunday, June 13 _ NASCAR All-Star Race

Saturday, Oct. 16 _ O’Reilly Auto Parts 300/NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sunday, Oct. 17 _ Autotrader EchoPark 500/NASCAR Cup Series