Byron and Fugle Dominate Late In Homestead

The Byron-Fugle band is back together and it’s already looking like a hit.

On Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, driver William Byron and crew chief Rudy Fugle got their first NASCAR Cup victory together and it came in just their third race in the Series.

The victory was just the second of Byron’s 111-start Cup career. It gave the Hendrick Motorsports driver just his 10th career top-five finish.

“I can’t even believe it, honestly,” Byron said. “Just a really smooth day. We worked hard (on simulated laps) in the winter on this track. Can’t believe it.”

When Byron says “we”, one of the people he is referring to is Fugle.

The two worked together in the NASCAR Truck Series when they were at Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2016. The won seven races that year and nearly won the championship.

When Chad Knaus left Byron’s Cup team as crew chief at HMS after the 2020 season, Fugle was brought in for a reunion tour.

“Getting Rudy on board and just having a guy like that to work with,” Byron said when asked about the win Sunday. “We really think the same way, and it helps us in a lot of ways to progress through races and communicate well and work through the off-season.

“I wanted to make sure we had results, but I think the results come when you have people like that to work with. You think on the same page, and somebody who puts that kind of effort in.

“He puts a lot of effort in, but he’s obviously very intelligent. I feel like for me, it goes back to the Truck days and what we did there and the feelings that I had in those race cars and the things that I wanted to have in my Cup car and the feelings there. He’s really leaned heavily on Alan Gustafson and all the crew chiefs at HMS to get up to speed and we have the best resources out there, so it’s all about making the most of them.

“I feel like for us we just communicate throughout the race. He knows how to push my buttons and get me motivated and get the answers out of me that he needs to make the car better.”

At Homestead, the relationship and planning paid off.

While several drivers attempted to run up near the outside wall and did so successfully, Byron stayed lower as much as he could Sunday.

“You had to go to the wall at certain times,” he said. Turns “three and four were really fast up there. I used it when I had to.”

Second at the 1.5-mile Homestead oval was Tyler Reddick of Richard Childress Racing, who was 2.77 seconds back.

One of the drivers who did “rim run” near the wall was Reddick. He used that to come on late and get his runner-up finish.

“Once I really saw how fast we were in clean air at the end there,” he said, “and I saw how fast we were catching everybody (by running high on the track), it’s beyond frustrating” to come home second.”

Reddick finished 27th and 38 in the Daytona races.

“Second’s great but I saw how much faster I was than was than those guys at the end so naturally it’s frustrating, he said.”

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. was third.

“My balance just got really off the last 40 laps or so and the car wouldn’t do what it did earlier,” Truex, who led 37 laps said.

Kyle Larson of Hendrick was fourth and Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing was fifth.

The difference between the first two stages and the final stage of the race was night and day, literally. As the heat, sun and humidity of the day was replaced by darkness and cooler temperatures, the running order was significantly shuffled.

Team Penske’s Brad Keselowski was fastest early in the race as he led 47 laps in the 80-lap Stage 1. And while he stayed competitive, he wound up 16th.

Chris Buescher of Roush Fenway Racing dominated the mid portion of the race as he led 57 laps — 24 more than he led in all of 2020. But once the sun went down and the track cooled, he sunk well back into the field and finished 19th.

Denny Hamlin, who led the Cup Series in points after two races, was forced to start from the rear of the field.

Hamlin, who was scheduled to start from the pole position, was moved back because of unapproved adjustments. He drove from the back to the top three, however, but during a pit stop on Lap 199, he was caught speeding and sent to the back again. He managed to salvage an 11th-place finish.

Also forced to the rear were Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Corey LaJoie, driver of the Spire Motorsports entry, also dropped to the rear for unapproved adjustments. Bowman finished ninth while LaJoie was 36th.

The win for Byron comes a week after Christopher Bell got his first-ever Cup victory at the Daytona International Speedway infield road course and two weeks after Michael McDowell earned his first Cup victory by winning the Daytona 500.