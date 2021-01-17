Kyle Larson Strikes Gold In Tulsa – Again

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

Kyle Larson joined the ranks of Midget Racing’s elite, and continued to rehab his reputation, with a repeat victory in the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Saturday night in Tulsa, Okla.

Larson led the 55-lap A-Feature wire-to-wire en route to a green-white-checkered flag victory and second consecutive Golden Driller Award. Despite leading every lap, a combination of caution flags and challenges from Justin Grant and fellow-NASCAR rival Christopher Bell tested Larson around River Spirit Expo Center’s ever-changing, quarter-mile clay oval.

“To get two of these (trophies) feels awesome,” said Larson as his son, Owen, hand-delivered the Golden Driller post-race. “It was a different race than last year, but just thankful to get the chance to even come race here. I think a lot of us thought maybe we wouldn’t get to come run the Chili Bowl with the (COVID-19) pandemic going on, so hats off to Emmett Hahn and everyone else with this event. It’s the greatest event in the world, and very lucky to be a part of it.”

Last January, Larson found redemption from a last-lap loss to Bell in 2019, emerging from their one-on-one battle as champ of the 34th edition of “The Super Bowl of Midget Racing.” Competing in his 13th Chili Bowl and ninth A-Feature, Larson prevented Bell from securing a record-tying fourth consecutive Golden Driller Award.

A 28-year-old native of Elk Grove, Calif., Larson launched defense of his 2020 title to headline Day 2 of the week-long event. Larson’s fourth Warren CAT Qualifying Night victory in as many years punched his ticket into Saturday’s A-Feature for the 10th time since 2010. Larson posted his seventh prelim night win in the MAVTV No. 01/JV1 Group King-Toyota he also owns.

Grant, the 2020 USAC Silver Crown National Champion and winner of Friday night’s 30-lap A-Feature, posed an early threat in his NOS Energy Drink No. 2J. Diamonding off Turn 4 on Lap 15, caution lights greeted the field as Kyle Cummins slowed with a flat tire. Pulling away from Grant on the restart, Larson found traffic on Lap 26. Larson managed to put a trio of slower cars between himself and Grant, who was about to have his hands full with Bell _ just as the caution again waved.

Rolling back to green with 37 laps to run, Larson put time on the field. Taking second from Grant on Lap 46, Bell began to close rapidly. On the back bumper of Larson with five laps to go, Bell turned under Larson off Turn 4 after Larson ‘biked’ his car on the cushion. Keeping Bell’s iRacing No. 84X to his rear, the field went back to single-file when Blake Hahn spun on Lap 51.

The ensuing restart saw Bell up on the wheel and looking for a spot to pass. That bid ended when Bell, a native of Norman, Okla., slammed the cushion in Turn 3 and flipped violently into the fence. Bell, 26, exited the wreckage uninjured. Bell, who will drive Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20 Toyota Camry fulltime in NASCAR’s Cup Series in 2021, finished 14th.

Grant advanced into second and took a shot at Larson on the restart but was unable to clear, instead slamming the cushion and forcing the field to hit the brakes. Tyler Courtney got crossed-up in the slowdown and went over.

Larson’s margin of victory over Grant under the GWC condition was 1.246-seconds. Tanner Thorson moved up eight spots in the 24-car field for third, with Oklahoma teen-ager Cannon McIntosh fourth. Owasso’s Daryn Pittman emerged as the night’s Hard Charger with a run from 20th to fifth.

Chris Windom moved from 14th to sixth with Cup Series regular Ricky Stenhouse Jr. placing seventh. Advancing 11 spots, Brad Sweet made it to eighth. Spencer Bayston made up six positions to ninth, with Logan Seavey wheeling 17th to 10th.

“I had to work way harder for that one (victory) than last year’s,” Larson said during an interview on MAVTV. “I could feel Grant pressuring me pretty much the whole race. There in the middle portion, the track really ‘curbed-up.’ It wasn’t bad then. But at the end it built up a massive curb and I was trying to run hard…but when I would run hard I’d slam it (the cushion). If I ran easy, I’d get right against it. Once I saw Bell had gotten to second, I knew I had to be smarter and not make massive mistakes or I’d let him get by. I made a lot of massive mistakes during that race.”

Larson’s 2020 season was marked by one huge personal mistake and eventually a second chance at competing in NASCAR. Larson lost his fulltime Cup Series ride in the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro with Chip Ganassi Racing after uttering a racial slur during an iRacing event while the Cup schedule was shut down by the pandemic. Larson spent the summer barnstorming and dominating the nation’s dirt track scene before signing last fall with team-owner Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Motorsports for a return to Cup as driver of the No. 5 Camaro in 2021.

Chase Elliott, the reigning Cup Series champion and Larson’s HMS teammate-to-be in 2021, finished seventh in Saturday’s F-Main and did not advance as a Chili Bowl rookie. Elliott was one of 309 drivers on hand for the 35th annual winter event. Saturday’s schedule included 25 Features starting with twin M-Features. The Pole Dash added four rounds to the count. The night’s overall Hard Charger was Jason McDougal, who advanced position 54 times through six rounds (I-Feature through the D-Feature) during the famed “Alphabet Soup” program.

Five-time Chili Bowl champion Sammy Swindell, 65, was eliminated by a four-car crash in the opening laps of his C-Feature. At the other end of the age scale, 16-year-old Oklahoman Daison Pursley was crowned 2021 Chili Bowl Rookie of the Year after a 10th-place finish in the first Dave.com B-Feature. The WorldWide Technology Raceway Flip Count made it to 69, with all drivers emerging uninjured.

The 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire is scheduled for Jan. 10-15, 2022 at Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center. Ticket renewals, and new orders, will begin on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. More information on prices will be posted soon.

Continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals can be accessed by fans via Social Media (@cbnationals) and at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Saturday Results/General Tire Championship Night

A-Feature

A-Feature (55 Laps): 1. 01-Kyle Larson[2]; 2. 2J-Justin Grant[1]; 3. 08-Tanner Thorson[11]; 4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 5. 21-Daryn Pittman[20]; 6. 89-Chris Windom[14]; 7. 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.[12]; 8. 1R-Brad Sweet[19]; 9. 1S-Spencer Bayston[15]; 10. 39-Logan Seavey[17]; 11. 39B-Cole Bodine[24]; 12. 25X-Alex Bright[7]; 13. 27W-Colby Copeland[23]; 14. 84X-Christopher Bell[3]; 15. 7C-Tyler Courtney[6]; 16. 97-Rico Abreu[5]; 17. 52-Blake Hahn[13]; 18. 3G-Kyle Cummins[10]; 19. 67-Michael Kofoid[8]; 20. 72-Chase Johnson[21]; 21. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[9]; 22. 21H-Brady Bacon[16]; 23. 3N-Jake Neuman[22]; 24. 49J-Joe B. Miller[18].

Lap Leaders: Kyle Larson, 1-55

Hard Charger: Daryn Pittman, plus-15

Chili Bowl Champions

1987_Rich Vogler

1988 _ Scott Hatton

1989 _ Sammy Swindell

1990 _ Johnny Heydenreich

1991 _ Lealand McSpadden

1992 _ Sammy Swindell (2)

1993 _ Dave Blaney

1994 _ Andy Hillenburg

1995 _ Donnie Beechler

1996 _ Sammy Swindell (3)

1997 _ Billy Boat

1998 _ Sammy Swindell (4)

1999 _ Dan Boorse

2000 _ Cory Kruseman

2001 _ Jay Drake

2002 _ Tony Stewart

2003 _ Dan Boorse (2)

2004 _ Cory Kruseman (2)

2005 _ Tracy Hines

2006 _ Tim McCreadie

2007 _ Tony Stewart (2)

2008 _ Damion Gardner

2009 _ Sammy Swindell (5)

2010 _ Kevin Swindell

2011 _ Kevin Swindell (2)

2012 _ Kevin Swindell (First 55-lap A-Feature) (3)

2013 _ Kevin Swindell (4)

2014 _ Bryan Clauson

2015 _ Rico Abreu

2016 _ Rico Abreu (2)

2017 _ Christopher Bell

2018 _ Christopher Bell (2)

2019 _ Christopher Bell (3)

2020 _ Kyle Larson

2021 _ Kyle Larson (2)

#DoItForGrady Pole Shuffle

Pole Shuffle (3 Laps): 1. 2J-Justin Grant[2]; 2. 01-Kyle Larson[3]; 3. 84X-Christopher Bell[4]; 4. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 5. 97-Rico Abreu[5]; 6. 7C-Tyler Courtney[6]; 7. 25X-Alex Bright[7]; 8. 67-Michael Kofoid[10]; 9. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[9]; 10. 3G-Kyle Cummins[8].

B-Features: Top 7 advance to the A-Feature

B-Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 08-Tanner Thorson[4]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 3. 1S-Spencer Bayston[5]; 4. 39-Logan Seavey[10]; 5. 1R-Brad Sweet[3]; 6. 72-Chase Johnson[12]; 7. 27W-Colby Copeland[8]; 8. 32T-Trey Marcham[16]; 9. 5-Chase Briscoe[11]; 10. 9P-Daison Pursley[17]; 11. 21G-Trey Gropp[15]; 12. 1D-David Gravel[6]; 13. 55X-Jake Swanson[13]; 14. 71G-Damion Gardner[9]; 15. 8-Alex Sewell[19]; 16. 68W-Danny Stratton[7]; 17. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[20]; 18. (DNF) 5D-Zach Daum[2]; 19. (DNF) 87-Aaron Reutzel[14]; 20. (DNF) 4A-Parker Price Miller[18].

B-Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 17S-Ricky Stenhouse Jr.[1]; 2. 89-Chris Windom[3]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]; 4. 49J-Joe B. Miller[7]; 5. 21-Daryn Pittman[6]; 6. 3N-Jake Neuman[5]; 7. 39B-Cole Bodine[4]; 8. 9JR-Derek Hagar[9]; 9. 47W-Kevin Thomas Jr[10]; 10. 9-Tim McCreadie[13]; 11. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[19]; 12. 28-Ace McCarthy[20]; 13. 97K-Jesse Love[11]; 14. 57K-Daniel Robinson[15]; 15. 84-Giovanni Scelzi[17]; 16. 32W-Casey Shuman[16]; 17. 14E-Hank Davis[14]; 18. 15D-Andrew Deal[18]; 19. 29-Tim Buckwalter[12]; 20. (DNF) 35-Jacob Denny[8].

C-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 32T-Trey Marcham[1]; 2. 9P-Daison Pursley[2]; 3. 4A-Parker Price-Miller[3]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 5. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[9]; 6. 7U-Kyle Jones[7]; 7. 68-Ronnie Gardner[4]; 8. 91T-Tyler Thomas[16]; 9. 11S-Stephen Schnapf[11]; 10. 31K-Frankie Guerrini[10]; 11. 22X-Steven Shebester[19]; 12. 11A-Andrew Felker[15]; 13. 3W-Brandon Waelti[13]; 14. 45X-Roger Crockett[17]; 15. 20H-Noah Harris[18]; 16. 08K-Michael Faccinto[12]; 17. (DNF) 2D-Matt Sherrell[5]; 18. (DNF) 93-Kyle Bellm[20]; 19. (DNF) 1-Sammy Swindell[8]; 20. (DNF) 57W-Kasey Kahne[14].

C-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 32W-Casey Shuman[6]; 2. 84-Giovanni Scelzi[5]; 3. 15D-Andrew Deal[2]; 4. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[16]; 5. 28-Ace McCarthy[11]; 6. 2G-JJ Yeley[1]; 7. 8J-Jonathan Beason[14]; 8. 15A-Emerson Axsom[15]; 9. 20G-Noah Gass[20]; 10. 21T-Carson Macedo[3]; 11. 37W-Zeb Wise[19]; 12. 71X-Brian Carber[10]; 13. 55V-CJ Leary[17]; 14. 47C-Chance Crum[18]; 15. 15X-Carson Garrett[12]; 16. 55D-Nick Drake[9]; 17. 71-Kaylee Bryson[7]; 18. 28K-Kory Schudy[13]; 19. (DNF) 32-Gary Taylor[8]; 20. (DNF) 19-Frank Flud[4].

D-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 91T-Tyler Thomas[3]; 2. 45X-Roger Crockett[1]; 3. 20H-Noah Harris[2]; 4. 22X-Steven Shebester[8]; 5. 93-Kyle Bellm[10]; 6. 56A-Riley Kreisel[11]; 7. 0G-Steven Russell[6]; 8. 37-Max Adams[13]; 9. 2MD-Carson Kvapil[19]; 10. 56D-Mitchell Davis[7]; 11. 44X-Wesley Smith[9]; 12. 4B-Jason McDougal[17]; 13. 7M-Brody Roa[15]; 14. 4CM-Cody Jessop[4]; 15. 19P-Austin Prock[20]; 16. 87W-Ryan Bernal[16]; 17. (DNF) 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr.[5]; 18. (DNF) 57D-Aiden Purdue[12]; 19. (DNF) 15F-Kinzer Edwards[14]; 20. (DNF) 14S-Clinton Boyles[18].

D-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer[1]; 2. 55V-CJ Leary[3]; 3. 47C-Chance Crum[2]; 4. 37W-Zeb Wise[19]; 5. 20G-Noah Gass[7]; 6. 19A-Chase Randall[17]; 7. 21F-Anton Hernandez[4]; 8. 37X-Bill Balog[6]; 9. 85-Jerry Coons Jr.[18]; 10. 07W-Mitchel Moles[13]; 11. 56I-Luke Icke[20]; 12. 8M-Kade Morton[8]; 13. 45M-Brett Moffitt[10]; 14. 91-Jeff Stasa[15]; 15. 22T-Don Droud Jr.[12]; 16. (DNF) 98K-Tanner Carrick[9]; 17. (DNF) 17W-Shane Golobic[16]; 18. (DNF) 81-Colten Cottle[5]; 19. (DNF) 45H-Shane Cottle[14]; 20. (DNF) 73B-Tyler Edwards[11].

E-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 87W-Ryan Bernal[6]; 2. 4B-Jason McDougal[15]; 3. 14S-Clinton Boyles[1]; 4. 2MD-Carson Kvapil[2]; 5. 19P-Austin Prock[10]; 6. 40M-Chase McDermand[9]; 7. 2H-Nick Hoffman[14]; 8. 14X-Jody Rosenboom[12]; 9. 73X-Brody Fuson[5]; 10. 72C-Jeffrey Champagne[16]; 11. 51H-Mike Hess[17]; 12. 80-Josh Hawkins[18]; 13. 35L-Cody Ledger[3]; 14. 74Z-Zack Merritt[20]; 15. 14-Jesse Colwell[7]; 16. 10J-Lane Goodman[4]; 17. 44S-Kameron Key[8]; 18. (DNF) 75A-Bryan Stanfill[11]; 19. (DNF) 14F-Cameron Hagin[13]; 20. (DNS) 4D-Robert Dalby.

E-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 2. 19A-Chase Randall[5]; 3. 85-Jerry Coons Jr.[3]; 4. 37W-Zeb Wise[7]; 5. 56I-Luke Icke[6]; 6. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[2]; 7. 7R-AJ Hopkins[10]; 8. 91K-Kevin Bayer[8]; 9. 17Z-Zac Moody[19]; 10. 67K-Holley Hollan[17]; 11. 2R-Carson Sousa[13]; 12. 51-Curtis Jones[9]; 13. 45J-Shon Deskins[15]; 14. 9J-Anthony Nicholson[12]; 15. 83-TJ Smith[18]; 16.2X-Brent Beauchamp[1]; 17. 41X-Howard Moore[20]; 18. 7MF-Chance Morton[14]; 19. P1-Paul White[11]; 20. (DNF) 72J-Sam Johnson[16].

F-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 72C-Jeffrey Champagne[4]; 2. 4B-Jason McDougal[17]; 3. 80-Josh Hawkins[2]; 4. 51H-Mike Hess[8]; 5. 74Z-Zack Merritt[3]; 6. 116-Claud Estes III[1]; 7. 2-Brett Wilson[6]; 8. 75-Travis Berryhill[15]; 9. 7-Michelle Decker[7]; 10. 17B-Ryan Bickett[9]; 11. 23T-Tristan Lee[18]; 12. 8K-Jake Neal[10]; 13. 321-Chad Winfrey[14]; 14. 10P-Dylan Postier[13]; 15. 2T-Tanner Allen[20]; 16. 11H-Harli White[12]; 17. 7RS-Christopher Larson[19]; 18. (DNF) 11G-Mike Goodman[16]; 19. (DNF) 26R-Tristin Thomas[5]; 20. (DNF) 45K-Kyler Johnson[11].

F-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 72J-Sam Johnson[2]; 2. 67K-Holley Hollan[1]; 3. 83-TJ Smith[4]; 4. 17Z-Zac Moody[6]; 5. 41X-Howard Moore[3]; 6. 42-Shawn Mahaffey[10]; 7. 9E-Chase Elliott[13]; 8. 35T-Casey Schmitz[7]; 9. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[18]; 10. 54-Matt Westfall[19]; 11. 17X-Tres Mehler[14]; 12. 22Q-David Prickett[17]; 13. 96-Cody Brewer[12]; 14. 91A-Chris Andrews[8]; 15. 17-Tanner Berryhill[9]; 16. 87F-Johnny Kent[15]; 17. (DNF) 14B-Jonathan Halford[16]; 18. (DNF) 5F-Danny Frye III[11]; 19. (DNF) 79S-Landon Simon[5]; 20. (DNS) 26-Cory Eliason.

G-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G-Feature 1 (9 Laps): 1. 11G-Mike Goodman[4]; 2. 4B-Jason McDougal[12]; 3. 23T-Tristan Lee[3]; 4. 7RS-Christopher Larson[14]; 5. 2T-Tanner Allen[15]; 6. 47K-Kevin Brewer[16]; 7. 25K-Taylor Reimer[5]; 8. 44W-Eric Wilkins[11]; 9. (DNF) 88N-Tim Estenson[2]; 10. (DNF) 10-Santino Ferrucci[10]; 11. (DNF) 7JR-JD Black[7]; 12. (DNF) 12S-Brent Shearer[9]; 13. (DNF) 91W-Cody Hays[6]; 14. (DNF) 3PS-Brad Wyatt[8]; 15. (DNF) 19S-Hunter Schuerenberg[13]; 16. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[1]; (10-minute time limit reached).

G-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 14B-Jonathan Halford[2]; 2. 87F-Johnny Kent[4]; 3. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[5]; 4. 22Q-David Prickett[6]; 5. 54-Matt Westfall[3]; 6. 00C-Ryan Newman[10]; 7. 8B-Brock Berreth[12]; 8. 7F-Roy Entze II[1]; 9. 101-Chuck McGillivray[7]; 10. 88-Terry Babb[9]; 11. 15S-Dennie Gieber[13]; 12. 1G-Chase Stockon[15]; 13. 8W-Troy Rutherford[14]; 14. 98C-Slater Helt[16]; 15. 72W-Tye Wilke[8]; 16. (DNF) 79-Ryan Hall[11].

H-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 44W-Eric Wilkins[2]; 2. 4B-Jason McDougal[10]; 3. 19S-Hunter Schuerenberg[6]; 4. 7RS-Christopher Larson[1]; 5. 2T-Tanner Allen[3]; 6. 47K-Kevin Brewer[5]; 7. 19R-Gage Rucker[13]; 8. 71D-Jeff Wheeler[4]; 9. 31B-Kyle Beilman[12]; 10. 22B-Troy Betts[7]; 11. 2C-Trevor Casey[14]; 12. (DNF) 21D-Justin Dickerson[8]; 13. (DNF) 77J-John Klabunde[9]; 14. (DNF) 2BX-Brett Becker[11]; 15. (DNS) 18L-Logan Scherb; 16. (DNS) 00-Karter Sarff.

H-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 79-Ryan Hall[1]; 2. 8B-Brock Berreth[4]; 3. 15S-Dennie Gieber[3]; 4. 8W-Troy Rutherford[5]; 5. 1G-Chase Stockon[11]; 6. 98C-Slater Helt[10]; 7. 1A-Justin Allgaier[9]; 8. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr.[8]; 9. 21E-Emilio Hoover[12]; 10. 11X-Donovan Peterson[7]; 11. 7G-Jimmy Glenn[15]; 12. 1X-Anthony Esberg[2]; 13. 84J-Jesse Shapel[14]; 14. (DNF) 2L-Matt Linder[13]; 15. (DNF) 0B-Kevin Woody Jr[6]; 16. (DNS) 27B-AJ Burns.

I-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding H-Feature

I-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 4B-Jason McDougal[4]; 2. 2BX-Brett Becker[3]; 3. 00-Karter Sarff[10]; 4. 31B-Kyle Beilman[6]; 5. 19R-Gage Rucker[2]; 6. 2C-Trevor Casey[14]; 7. 79K-Kyle Simon[9]; 8. 25C-Courtney Crone[13]; 9. (DNF) 73-Dylan Ito[1]; 10. (DNF) 70-Cade Cowles[12]; 11. (DNF) 00S-Randy Sterling[8]; 12. (DNF) 56X-Mark Chisholm[7]; 13. (DNF) 12H-David Raquenio[5]; 14. (DNF) 72X-Chris Tarrant[11]; 15. (DNS) 10G-Marcus Thomas; 16. (DNS) 61-Kenny Koelsch.

I-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1A-Justin Allgaier[2]; 2. 21E-Emilio Hoover[1]; 3. 1G-Chase Stockon[4]; 4. 84J-Jesse Shapel[3]; 5. 2L-Matt Linder[7]; 6. 7G-Jimmy Glenn[5]; 7. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[12]; 8. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[8]; 9. 1K-Brayton Lynch[15]; 10. 22L-Lucas Scherb[9]; 11. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[14]; 12. 53R-Sean Robbins[11]; 13. 7J-Shawn Jackson[10]; 14. 68S-Andy Bradley[13]; 15. (DNF) 17L-Rocky Silva[6]; 16. (DNS) 21B-Brenden Bright.

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature

J-Feature 1 (6 Laps): 1. 79K-Kyle Simon[3]; 2. 00-Karter Sarff[5]; 3. 72X-Chris Tarrant[2]; 4. 70-Cade Cowles[8]; 5. 25C-Courtney Crone[9]; 6. 2C-Trevor Casey[14]; 7. 37T-Kelby Watt[13]; 8. 121-Steve Glover[6]; 9. 5W-Ben Worth[4]; 10. 22-Sean McClelland[1]; 11. 14R-Jake Nail[10]; 12. 82-Toby Alfrey[7]; 13. 98B-Joe Boyles[11]; 14. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr.[12]; 15. (DNS) 81G-Chase Jones; 16. (DNS) 79M-Keith Martin; (10-minute time limit reached).

J-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 22L-Lucas Scherb[3]; 2. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[1]; 3. 53R-Sean Robbins[2]; 4. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[7]; 5. 68S-Andy Bradley[4]; 6. 1K-Brayton Lynch[6]; 7. 51X-Joe Walker[11]; 8. 117-Ryan Ellis[10]; 9. 52C-Cody Karl[5]; 10. 0T-Alex Schriever[9]; 11. 7W-Steve Young[8]; 12. (DNS) 4G-Chase Majdic; 13. (DNS) 5O-Chase Howard; 14. (DNS) 91S-Kyle Shipley; 15. (DNS) 18-Travis Welpott; 16. (DNS) 81X-Dillon Welch.

K-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K-Feature 1 (7 Laps): 1. 25C-Courtney Crone[4]; 2. 14R-Jake Nail[2]; 3. 98B-Joe Boyles[1]; 4. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr.[8]; 5. 37T-Kelby Watt[3]; 6. 2C-Trevor Casey[6]; 7. 15-Aaron Farney[11]; 8. 3-Roy Larkin[15]; 9. 88W-Dustin Weland[16]; 10. 7JW-Jarrad Warhurst[5]; 11. 08J-Jace McIntosh[14]; 12. (DNF) 26M-Marshall Skinner[9]; 13. (DNF) 4U-Jeremy Hill[13]; 14. (DNF) 15L-Luke Howard[7]; 15. (DNF) 3T-Taylor Peterson[12]; 16. (DNF) 17M-Kala Keliinoi[10]; (10-minute time limit reached).

K-Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1K-Brayton Lynch[2]; 2. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[1]; 3. 7W-Steve Young[3]; 4. 0T-Alex Schriever[11]; 5. 117-Ryan Ellis[4]; 6. 51X-Joe Walker[9]; 7. 78M-Merle Scherb[13]; 8. 0-Johnny Murdock[16]; 9. 5H-Casey Hicks[14]; 10. 5B-Bobby Brewer[8]; 11. 2S-Cole Scott[6]; 12. (DNF) 36-Kevin Reed[12]; 13. (DNF) 97A-Austin O’Dell[5]; 14. (DNF) 33-Bryson Smith[15]; 15. (DNF) 60-Earl McDoulett Jr[7]; 16. (DNF) 34-KJ Snow[10]; (10-minute time limit reached; Ellis docked two spots at the checkered flag for advancing before the cone on the last single-file restart).

L-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding K-Feature

L-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 15-Aaron Farney[4]; 2. 3T-Taylor Peterson[1]; 3. 4U-Jeremy Hill[3]; 4. 08J-Jace McIntosh[7]; 5. 3-Roy Larkin[9]; 6. 88W-Dustin Weland[2]; 7. 20Y-Austin Yarbrough[6]; 8. 6S-Tyler Slay[14]; 9. 11W-Aaron Werner[11]; 10. 44D-Evan Turner[13]; 11. 28Q-Sean Quinn[12]; 12. (DNF) B51-Johnny Brown Jr.[10]; 13. (DNF) 14C-Zack Morgan[8]; 14. (DNF) 50K-Kaeden Cornell[5]; 15. (DNS) 4F-Chad Frewaldt; 16. (DNS) 38-Braydon Cromwell.

L-Feature 2 (7 Laps): 1. 0T-Alex Schriever[2]; 2. 36-Kevin Reed[6]; 3. 78M-Merle Scherb[4]; 4. 5H-Casey Hicks[9]; 5. 33-Bryson Smith[1]; 6. 0-Johnny Murdock[10]; 7. 84S-Shaun Shapel[8]; 8. 68C-Corby Scherb[14]; 9. 44C-Blake Carrier[5]; 10. 22Z-Zac Millikin[11]; 11. (DNF) 35X-Tyler Robbins[7]; 12. (DNF) 27S-Austin Wood[12]; 13. (DNF) 0FG-Kevin Quinn[3]; 14. (DNF) 58-Norman Rose[13]; 15. (DNS) 73G-Avery Goodman; 16. (DNS) 17K-Patrick Kop; (10-minute time limit reached).

M-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding L-Feature

M-Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3-Roy Larkin[2]; 2. B51-Johnny Brown Jr[4]; 3. 11W-Aaron Werner[6]; 4. 28Q-Sean Quinn[1]; 5. 44D-Evan Turner[3]; 6. 6S-Tyler Slay[9]; 7. 99K-Robert Carson[5]; 8. 17D-Garrett Smithley[8]; 9. 69-Stephen “Gravy” Fairfield[7]; 10. (DNS) 715-Robert Bell; 11. (DNS) 1L-Cody Lampe; 12. (DNS) 72K-Chad Turner; 13. (DNS) 71J-Joe Weaver; 14. (DNS) 19U-Pierce Urbanosky; 15. (DNS) 4-Mike DuChare.

M-Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 5H-Casey Hicks[2]; 2. 27S-Austin Wood[7]; 3. 22Z-Zac Millikin[5]; 4. 68C-Corby Scherb[4]; 5. 58-Norman Rose[6]; 6. (DNF) 17K-Patrick Kop[1]; 7. (DNS) 99-Anthony Macri; 8. (DNS) 98-Ryan Padgett; 9. (DNS) 11Y-Travis Young; 10. (DNS) 63-Trey Burke; 11. (DNS) 40-JT Imperial; 12. (DNS) 98M-Ricky McNamar; 13. (DNS) 15N-Joey Brasil; 14. (DQ) 4R-Scott Towslee[3].