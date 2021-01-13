Larson Owns Day 2 of Chili Bowl

Kyle Larson launched defense of his 2020 Golden Driller Award as part of his “Redemption Tour” at Tulsa Expo Raceway Tuesday night to headline Day 2 of the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals.

Larson’s fourth Warren CAT Qualifying Night victory in as many years punched the Californian’s ticket into Saturday’s championship A-Feature for the 10th time since 2010. Larson posted his seventh overall preliminary night win at the wheel of the MAVTV No. 01, finishing 0.395-seconds in front of Thomas Meseraull _ who led the first 10 laps _ after 30 circuits around the quarter-mile clay oval.

Zach Daum placed third from seventh, with Cole Bodine up five spots to fourth. Danny Stratton rounded out the top five after starting 13th.

Larson realized Chili Bowl redemption last January from a final-lap loss to Christopher Bell in 2019, emerging from their one-on-one battle as champion of the 34th annual event. Competing in his 13th Chili Bowl and ninth A-Feature, Larson prevented fellow-NASCAR regular Bell from securing a record-tying fourth consecutive Golden Driller Award as overall champ of “The Super Bowl of Midget Racing.”

Larson’s 2020 season truly was all over the map. Larson lost his NASCAR ride in the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro with Chip Ganassi Racing after uttering a racial slur during an iracing event while the Cup Series was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Larson spent the summer barnstorming and dominating the nation’s dirt track scene before signing last fall with Hendrick Motorsports for a return to Cup as driver of the No. 5 Camaro in 2021.

Derek Hagar was sixth Tuesday night, with Chase Johnson making up 12 positions to grab seventh. Hank Davis in eighth was pursued to the line by Daison Pursley, the night’s Hard Charger from 22nd. Frank Flud also made up ground with a run from 21st to 10th.

A field of 62 signed-in Tuesday night for a two-day total of 119 entries.

Fatheadz Eyewear Heat Races went to Carson Kvapil, Johnson, Meseraull, Daum, Brody Fuson, Tanner Carrick, Davis and Larson. C-Features were topped by Charlie Crumpton and Matt Westfall. Team Toyota Qualifiers went to Shane Golobic, Larson and Jonathan Beason. A pair of Dave.com B-Features were won by Shane Cottle and Kvapil.

The 25-lap Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions saw native Oklahoman Bell trail early, only to blow the field away by 4.573-seconds. Cannon McIntosh, the early leader, placed second with Larson third via a last corner pass around Daum and Justin Grant.

Oklahoma teen-ager McIntosh opened the 35th annual program Monday night with a statement win, wheeling the Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian No. 71K to his second Cummins Qualifying Night victory in as many years. McIntosh handed car-owner Kunz his 30th A-Feature win at the River Spirit Expo Center.

Tuesday’s WorldWide Technology Raceway Flip Count made it to 23, with all drivers uninjured.

The Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire continues Wednesday with Circle City Raceway Qualifying Night, with all who attend reminded that masks are required while inside the River Spirit Expo Center. Fans unable to attend can follow the action live on http://www.floracing.com.

Meanwhile, MAVTV Motorsports Network will provide coverage of Saturday’s closing program starting at 6:30 p.m. (EST). Additionally, fans can tune in to MAVTV at 6:30 a.m. Saturday for a special Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl Nationals Marathon leading into the live SPEED SPORT broadcast from River Spirit Expo Center at 6:30 p.m.

Continued updates are available on Social Media (@cbnationals) and at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Tuesday Results/Warren CAT Qualifying Night

Fatheadz Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 2MD-Carson Kvapil[2]; 2. 57D-Aiden Purdue[1]; 3. 9JR-Derek Hagar[4]; 4. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr.[5]; 5. 08K-Michael Faccinto[7]; 6. 56D-Mitchell Davis[8]; 7. 17K-Patrick Kop[6]; 8. (DNF) 73G-Avery Goodman[3].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 72-Chase Johnson[1]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 3. 39B-Cole Bodine[7]; 4. 75A-Bryan Stanfill[8]; 5. 3PS-Brad Wyatt[3]; 6. 10P-Dylan Postier[2]; 7. 3-Roy Larkin[6]; 8. (DNF) 4U-Jeremy Hill[5].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[5]; 2. 7U-Kyle Jones[1]; 3. 19-Frank Flud[8]; 4. 79K-Kyle Simon[3]; 5. 2BX-Brett Becker[6]; 6. 51-Curtis Jones[7]; 7. 0FG-Kevin Quinn[4]; 8. B51-Johnny Brown Jr.[2].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 5D-Zach Daum[3]; 2. 41X-Howard Moore[2]; 3. 91A-Chris Andrews[4]; 4. 68W-Danny Stratton[6]; 5. 22B-Troy Betts[5]; 6. 21B-Brenden Bright[7]; 7. 23T-Tristan Lee[1]; 8. (DNS) 68C-Corby Scherb.

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 73X-Brody Fuson[4]; 2. 55D-Nick Drake[7]; 3. 8J-Jonathan Beason[8]; 4. 81X-Dillon Welch[2]; 5. 54-Matt Westfall[1]; 6. 7W-Steve Young[3]; 7. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[5]; 8. (DNF) 2W-Tony Bruce Jr.[6].

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 98K-Tanner Carrick[6]; 2. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[1]; 3. 15S-Dennie Gieber[3]; 4. 72W-Tye Wilke[5]; 5. 5B-Bobby Brewer[2]; 6. 72K-Chad Turner[8]; 7. (DNF) 37T-Kelby Watt[4]; 8. (DNF) 26-Cory Eliason[7].

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 14E-Hank Davis[6]; 2. 45H-Shane Cottle[3]; 3. 9P-Daison Pursley[2]; 4. 21F-Anton Hernandez[1]; 5. 74Z-Zack Merritt[4]; 6. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[7]; 7. (DNF) 98-Ryan Padgett[5].

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 01-Kyle Larson[4]; 2. 20H-Noah Harris[2]; 3. 51H-Mike Hess[7]; 4. 31B-Kyle Beilman[3]; 5. 2R-Carson Sousa[6]; 6. 82-Toby Alfrey[1]; 7. (DNF) 2T-Tanner Allen[5].

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[1]; 2. 2T-Tanner Allen[5]; 3. 10P-Dylan Postier[4]; 4. 23T-Tristan Lee[7]; 5. 37T-Kelby Watt[8]; 6. 5B-Bobby Brewer[2]; 7. 4U-Jeremy Hill[10]; 8. (DNF) 4F-Chad Frewaldt[6]; 9. (DNF) 17K-Patrick Kop[3]; 10. (DNF) B51-Johnny Brown Jr.[9]; 11. (DNF) 72K-Chad Turner[11].

C-Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 54-Matt Westfall[2]; 2. 26-Cory Eliason[8]; 3. 3PS-Brad Wyatt[1]; 4. 82-Toby Alfrey[4]; 5. 7W-Steve Young[3]; 6. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr.[9]; 7. 0FG-Kevin Quinn[7]; 8. (DNF) 73G-Avery Goodman[10]; 9. (DNF) 3-Roy Larkin[5]; 10. (DNF) 68C-Corby Scherb[11]; 11. (DNF) 98-Ryan Padgett[6].

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[4]; 3. 98K-Tanner Carrick[6]; 4. 08K-Michael Faccinto[8]; 5. 41X-Howard Moore[2]; 6. 73X-Brody Fuson[5]; 7. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[1]; 8. 15S-Dennie Gieber[7]; 9. 2R-Carson Sousa[9]; 10. 22B-Troy Betts[10].

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 01-Kyle Larson[5]; 2. 9JR-Derek Hagar[1]; 3. 14E-Hank Davis[6]; 4. 39B-Cole Bodine[4]; 5. 72-Chase Johnson[3]; 6. 20H-Noah Harris[2]; 7. 79K-Kyle Simon[8]; 8. 74Z-Zack Merritt[10]; 9. (DNF) 81X-Dillon Welch[9]; 10. (DNF) 9P-Daison Pursley[7].

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[6]; 2. 57D-Aiden Purdue[2]; 3. 56D-Mitchell Davis[9]; 4. 51-Curtis Jones[10]; 5. 91A-Chris Andrews[1]; 6. 19-Frank Flud[5]; 7. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr.[7]; 8. 51H-Mike Hess[4]; 9. 31B-Kyle Beilman[8]; 10. (DNF) 75A-Bryan Stanfill[3].

Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 8J-Jonathan Beason[5]; 2. 68W-Danny Stratton[1]; 3. 7U-Kyle Jones[2]; 4. 45H-Shane Cottle[3]; 5. 2MD-Carson Kvapil[4]; 6. 21F-Anton Hernandez[9]; 7. 55D-Nick Drake[6]; 8. 21B-Brenden Bright[10]; 9. 2BX-Brett Becker[8]; 10. 72W-Tye Wilke[7].

Dave.com B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature

B-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 45H-Shane Cottle[1]; 2. 72-Chase Johnson[3]; 3. 19-Frank Flud[2]; 4. 20H-Noah Harris[5]; 5. 75A-Bryan Stanfill[9]; 6. 74Z-Zack Merritt[8]; 7. 91A-Chris Andrews[4]; 8. 10P-Dylan Postier[15]; 9. 23T-Tristan Lee[14]; 10. 72W-Tye Wilke[10]; 11. 2T-Tanner Allen[12]; 12. 51T-Eddie Tafoya Jr.[6]; 13. 2BX-Brett Becker[11]; 14. 22C-Charlie Crumpton[13]; 15. (DNF) 79K-Kyle Simon[7]; 16. (DNS) 81X-Dillon Welch.

B-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 2MD-Carson Kvapil[1]; 2. 21F-Anton Hernandez[4]; 3. 9P-Daison Pursley[11]; 4. 55D-Nick Drake[2]; 5. 2R-Carson Sousa[9]; 6. 41X-Howard Moore[3]; 7. 51H-Mike Hess[5]; 8. 26-Cory Eliason[14]; 9. 54-Matt Westfall[13]; 10. 3PS-Brad Wyatt[15]; 11. 15S-Dennie Gieber[7]; 12. 22B-Troy Betts[12]; 13. 21B-Brenden Bright[8]; 14. 31B-Kyle Beilman[10]; 15. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[6]; 16. 82-Toby Alfrey[16].

Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions

VIROC (25 Laps): 1. 84X-Christopher Bell[6]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 3. 01-Kyle Larson[3]; 4. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 5. 2J-Justin Grant[7]; 6. 21H-Brady Bacon[11]; 7. 08-Tanner Thorson[1]; 8. 1R-Brad Sweet[12]; 9. 21-Daryn Pittman[10]; 10. 87-Aaron Reutzel[13]; 11. (DNF) 97-Rico Abreu[8]; 12. (DNF) 3N-Jake Neuman[14]; 13. (DNF) 1S-Spencer Bayston[2]; 14. (DNF) 89-Chris Windom[9].

A-Feature: Top 2 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature.

A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 01-Kyle Larson[2]; 2. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[1]; 3. 5D-Zach Daum[7]; 4. 39B-Cole Bodine[9]; 5. 68W-Danny Stratton[13]; 6. 9JR-Derek Hagar[11]; 7. 72-Chase Johnson[19]; 8. 14E-Hank Davis[5]; 9. 9P-Daison Pursley[22]; 10. 19-Frank Flud[21]; 11. 7U-Kyle Jones[16]; 12. 55D-Nick Drake[24]; 13. 08K-Michael Faccinto[12]; 14. 8J-Jonathan Beason[3]; 15. 20H-Noah Harris[23]; 16. 21F-Anton Hernandez[20]; 17. 56D-Mitchell Davis[8]; 18. 98K-Tanner Carrick[4]; 19. 57D-Aiden Purdue[10]; 20. 45H-Shane Cottle[17]; 21. (DNF) 2MD-Carson Kvapil[18]; 22. (DNF) 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 23. (DNF) 73X-Brody Fuson[15]; 24. (DNF) 51-Curtis Jones[14].

Lap Leader(s): Thomas Meseraull 1-10; Kyle Larson 11-30

Hard Charger: Daison Pursley plus-13