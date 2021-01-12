McIntosh Opens Chili Bowl With A Win

Oklahoma teen-ager Cannon McIntosh opened the 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Monday night in Tulsa with a statement win, wheeling the Keith Kunz Motorsports-Curb-Agajanian No. 71K to his second Cummins Qualifying Night victory in as many years.

“I really didn’t think I was going to be able to do it again,” McIntosh, an 18-year-old resident of Bixby, Okla., said after the 30-lapper. “But you just have to believe and as the night went on, I started to believe more and more that I could do it and just told myself to be patient and be consistent. That’s what it took to win tonight.”

McIntosh handed car-owner Kunz his 30th A-Feature win around Tulsa Expo Raceway’s quarter-mile clay oval at the River Spirit Expo Center. McIntosh battled early-on with Ryan Bernal and his No. 87W and Tyler Courtney’s No. 7C. Pulling away through the final five laps, McIntosh found the checkered flags with a 1.446-second margin over Courtney. Third went to Blake Hahn with Chris Windom and David Gravel making up the top five.

Advancing seven positions, 16-year-old Jacob Denny was the night’s highest finishing Rookie of the Year contender. NASCAR regular Chase Briscoe was seventh, with Tim McCreadie completing a run from fifth in the C-Feature to eighth in the A-Feature. Trey Marcham moved up eight positions to finish ninth with Carson Macedo, who had climbed as high as third, slipping to tenth.

The night’s A-Feature Hard Charger was Gary Taylor with 12 positions gained.

Last January, Kyle Larson found redemption from a last-lap loss to Christopher Bell in 2019, emerging from their one-on-one battle as champion of the 34th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. Competing in his 13th Chili Bowl and ninth A-Feature, Larson prevented fellow-NASCAR regular Bell from securing a record-tying fourth consecutive Golden Driller Award as overall champ of “The Super Bowl of Midget Racing” featuring a 24-car field.

Monday’s Cummins Qualifying Night saw 57 drivers make the call. Fatheadz Eyewear Heat Race wins went to Hahn, Courtney, Paul White, Bernal, Macedo, Briscoe, Jacob Denny, and Ryan Hall. C-Features were topped by Zac Moody and Jerry Coons Jr., who like McCreadie, advanced into the A-Feature. Team Toyota Qualifier wins went to Courtney, Kory Schudy, Macedo and Windom, while Dave.com B-Mains went to Trey Marcham and Kade Morton.

The WorldWide Technology Raceway Flip Count made it to seven, with all drivers uninjured.

The 35th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire continues on Tuesday, with Warren CAT Qualifying Night and the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions (VIROC). A reminder to all who attend that masks are required while inside the River Spirit Expo Center.

Those who cannot make it in person can see the action live on http://www.floracing.com.

Meanwhile, MAVTV Motorsports Network will provide coverage of Saturday’s closing program starting at 6:30 p.m. (EST). Additionally, fans can tune in to MAVTV at 6:30 a.m. Saturday for a special Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl Nationals Marathon leading into the live SPEED SPORT broadcast from River Spirit Expo Center at 6:30 p.m.

Continued updates are available on Social Media (@cbnationals) and at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Monday Results/Cummins Qualifying Night

Fatheadz Heat Races: Top 40 in passing points advance to Qualifiers

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 2. 56A-Riley Kreisel[2]; 3. 45X-Roger Crockett[4]; 4. 32T-Trey Marcham[5]; 5. 91K-Kevin Bayer[7]; 6. 38-Braydon Cromwell[3]; 7. 4G-Chase Majdic[8]; 8. (DNF) 63-Trey Burke[6].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7C-Tyler Courtney[1]; 2. 55V-CJ Leary[2]; 3. 10G-Marcus Thomas[3]; 4. 116-Claud Estes III[4]; 5. 2-Brett Wilson[5]; 6. 17L-Rocky Silva[7]; 7. 33-Bryson Smith[6].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. P1-Paul White[1]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[5]; 3. 28K-Kory Schudy[4]; 4. 0B-Kevin Woody Jr[2]; 5. 67K-Holley Hollan[3]; 6. 7K-Kolton Gariss[7]; 7. 40M-Chase McDermand[6].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 87W-Ryan Bernal[7]; 2. 11S-Stephen Schnapf[5]; 3. 47K-Kevin Brewer[4]; 4. 45K-Kyler Johnson[6]; 5. 91S-Kyle Shipley[3]; 6. 9-Tim McCreadie[2]; 7. (DNF) 98B-Joe Boyles[1] McCreadie docked at the checkered flag for advancing before the cone on a single file restart.

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 21T-Carson Macedo[1]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[7]; 3. 07W-Mitchel Moles[6]; 4. 22Q-David Prickett[3]; 5. 22-Sean McClelland[2]; 6. 17Z-Zac Moody[4]; 7. (DNF) 85-Jerry Coons Jr.[5].

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 5-Chase Briscoe[6]; 2. 0G-Steven Russell[1]; 3. 8M-Kade Morton[7]; 4. 7RS-Christopher Larson[4]; 5. 121-Steve Glover[5]; 6. 91W-Cody Hays[3]; 7. 2C-Trevor Casey[2].

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Jacob Denny[2]; 2. 89-Chris Windom[1]; 3. 14S-Clinton Boyles[5]; 4. 21E-Emilio Hoover[4]; 5. 32-Gary Taylor[3]; 6. 2S-Cole Scott[6]; 7. (DNS) 4-Mike DuChare.

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 79-Ryan Hall[2]; 2. 1D-David Gravel[7]; 3. 73-Dylan Ito[6]; 4. 5F-Danny Frye III[3]; 5. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[1]; 6. 7F-Roy Entze II[4]; 7. 3T-Taylor Peterson[5].

C-Features: Top 4 advance to corresponding B-Feature

C-Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 17Z-Zac Moody[3]; 2. 9-Tim McCreadie[5]; 3. 40M-Chase McDermand[6]; 4. 22-Sean McClelland[1]; 5. 98B-Joe Boyles[8]; 6. 2S-Cole Scott[2]; 7. 3T-Taylor Peterson[7]; 8. 38-Braydon Cromwell[4]; 9. (DNS) 4-Mike DuChare.

C-Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 85-Jerry Coons Jr.[6]; 2. 91W-Cody Hays[4]; 3. 4G-Chase Majdic[2]; 4. 7F-Roy Entze II[3]; 5. 6K-Michael (Mike) Snider[1]; 6. 2C-Trevor Casey[7]; 7. 33-Bryson Smith[5]; 8. (DNS) 63-Trey Burke.

Team Toyota Qualifiers: Top 16 in combined passing points advance to the A-Feature

Qualifier 1 (10 Laps): 1. 7C-Tyler Courtney[3]; 2. 87W-Ryan Bernal[6]; 3. 45X-Roger Crockett[1]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[5]; 5. 56A-Riley Kreisel[2]; 6. 10G-Marcus Thomas[7]; 7. 0B-Kevin Woody Jr[9]; 8. 7K-Kolton Gariss[10]; 9. 7RS-Christopher Larson[8]; 10. (DNF) 79-Ryan Hall[4].

Qualifier 2 (10 Laps): 1. 28K-Kory Schudy[1]; 2. 07W-Mitchel Moles[4]; 3. 55V-CJ Leary[2]; 4. 5-Chase Briscoe[6]; 5. 32T-Trey Marcham[7]; 6. P1-Paul White[3]; 7. 67K-Holley Hollan[10]; 8. 21E-Emilio Hoover[8]; 9. 11S-Stephen Schnapf[5]; 10. 2-Brett Wilson[9].

Qualifier 3 (10 Laps): 1. 21T-Carson Macedo[3]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 3. 91K-Kevin Bayer[7]; 4. 47K-Kevin Brewer[1]; 5. 0G-Steven Russell[2]; 6. 73-Dylan Ito[4]; 7. 8M-Kade Morton[5]; 8. 22Q-David Prickett[8]; 9. 121-Steve Glover[9]; 10. (DNF) 91S-Kyle Shipley[10].

Qualifier 4 (10 Laps): 1. 89-Chris Windom[2]; 2. 14S-Clinton Boyles[3]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 4. 35-Jacob Denny[5]; 5. 1D-David Gravel[6]; 6. 45K-Kyler Johnson[1]; 7. 116-Claud Estes III[7]; 8. 5F-Danny Frye III[8]; 9. 17L-Rocky Silva[9]; 10. (DNF) 32-Gary Taylor[10].

Dave.com B-Features: Top 4 advance to the A-Feature

B-Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 32T-Trey Marcham[1]; 2. 9-Tim McCreadie[14]; 3. 0G-Steven Russell[4]; 4. 56A-Riley Kreisel[3]; 5. 40M-Chase McDermand[15]; 6. 116-Claud Estes III[7]; 7. 17Z-Zac Moody[13]; 8. 45K-Kyler Johnson[5]; 9. 7K-Kolton Gariss[8]; 10. 22Q-David Prickett[9]; 11. 7RS-Christopher Larson[10]; 12. 0B-Kevin Woody Jr[6]; 13. 73-Dylan Ito[2]; 14. 17L-Rocky Silva[11]; 15. (DNF) 22-Sean McClelland[16]; 16. (DNF) 91S-Kyle Shipley[12].

B-Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 8M-Kade Morton[2]; 2. 11S-Stephen Schnapf[3]; 3. 85-Jerry Coons Jr.[11]; 4. 32-Gary Taylor[12]; 5. P1-Paul White[1]; 6. 67K-Holley Hollan[6]; 7. 2-Brett Wilson[10]; 8. 5F-Danny Frye III[7]; 9. 7F-Roy Entze II[16]; 10. 91W-Cody Hays[14]; 11. 79-Ryan Hall[5]; 12. 47K-Kevin Brewer[15]; 13. (DNF) 10G-Marcus Thomas[4]; 14. (DNF) 21E-Emilio Hoover[8]; 15. (DNF) 4G-Chase Majdic[13]; 16. (DNF) 121-Steve Glover[9].

A-Feature: Top 2 advance to Saturday’s A-Feature

A-Feature (30 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 7C-Tyler Courtney[4]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[12]; 4. 89-Chris Windom[7]; 5. 1D-David Gravel[8]; 6. 35-Jacob Denny[13]; 7. 5-Chase Briscoe[3]; 8. 9-Tim McCreadie[19]; 9. 32T-Trey Marcham[17]; 10. 21T-Carson Macedo[5]; 11. 8-Alex Sewell[10]; 12. 32-Gary Taylor[24]; 13. 11S-Stephen Schnapf[20]; 14. 28K-Kory Schudy[11]; 15. 45X-Roger Crockett[16]; 16. 55V-CJ Leary[15]; 17. 0G-Steven Russell[21]; 18. 8M-Kade Morton[18]; 19. 56A-Riley Kreisel[23]; 20. (DNF) 07W-Mitchel Moles[6]; 21. (DNF) 14S-Clinton Boyles[9]; 22. (DNF) 85-Jerry Coons Jr[22]; 23. (DNF) 87W-Ryan Bernal[1]; 24. (DNF) 91K-Kevin Bayer[14].

Lap Leader(s): Ryan Bernal 1-3, Cannon McIntosh 4-30.

Hard Charger: Gary Taylor, plus-12