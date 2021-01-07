IndyCar Schedule Is On the Move – Again

By John Sturbin | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

INDYCAR officials have revised the start of the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series schedule due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in Florida, originally scheduled for Sunday, March 7, has been moved to Sunday, April 25. With the revision, Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala., will host the season-opener with the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday, April 11.

“It’s not surprising that an event of this magnitude, scheduled for the first week of March, is still subject to the implications of the pandemic,” Mark Miles, Penske Entertainment Corp. president/CEO, said in a statement from Indianapolis. “We’re delighted we were able to work with Mayor Rick Kriseman’s administration and Green Savoree Racing Promotions to find a more suitable date, which helps consolidate the beginning of our schedule and allows us to stay on NBC network television.”

The series will return to the Streets of St. Pete after Josef Newgarden’s win last October for Team Penske, which culminated with Scott Dixon’s sixth series title for Chip Ganassi Racing. NBC will remain as television home of this year’s race on the demanding street layout.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will mark the 18th NTT IndyCar Series event in the city. The traditional season opener since 2011, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg received a three-year title sponsorship extension from Bridgestone Americas, Inc., last October.

“We appreciate the officials at INDYCAR for their support in setting a new date for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, and also to Mayor Kriseman and his team at the City of St. Petersburg for identifying a time when it will be conducive for more fans to attend,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of GSSP, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete. “We are grateful to keep the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in the springtime window and also maintain the live national broadcast coverage of the race on NBC.”

An updated listing of green flag times for the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series schedule will be announced at a later date.

REVISED 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES SCHEDULE

Sunday, April 11 _ Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (NBCSN)

Sunday, April 25 _Streets of St. Petersburg, Fla. (NBC)

Saturday, May 1 _ Texas Motor Speedway Race 1, Fort Worth (NBCSN)

Sunday, May 2 _ Texas Motor Speedway Race 2, Fort Worth (NBCSN)

Saturday, May 15 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course (NBC)

Sunday, May 30 _ The 105th Indianapolis 500-Mile Race (NBC)

Saturday, June 12 _ The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 1, Detroit (NBC)

Sunday, June 13 _ The Raceway at Belle Isle Park Race 2, Detroit (NBC)

Sunday, June 20 _ Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (NBCSN)

Sunday, July 4 _ Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio (NBC)

Sunday, July 11 _ Streets of Toronto (NBCSN)

Sunday, Aug. 8 _ Streets of Nashville, Tenn. (NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 14 _ Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road-Course (NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 21 _ World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill. (NBCSN)

Sunday, Sept. 12 _ Portland (Ore.) International Raceway (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 19 _ WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, Calif. (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 26 _ Streets of Long Beach, Calif. (NBCSN)