Torrence Goes Three For Three In Winning Top Fuel Title

An introspective Steve Torrence joined a select group of NHRA icons with his third consecutive Top Fuel world title Sunday during the season-ending 20th annual Dodge NHRA Finals, as all four professional point-leaders added to their multi-championship resumes.

Matt Hagan (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) joined Torrence as NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series world champs at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hagan claimed his third career championship, Enders won an historic fourth title among women competitors while Smith also celebrated a fourth championship.

Hagan and Enders both won their respective finals on a day when Antron Brown (Top Fuel) and Angie Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) closed out their seasons with event Wally trophies.

Torrence clinched his championship while parked in the staging lanes when rival Doug Kalitta _ the only driver still eligible for the title _ was upset in the first round by newly crowned Rookie of the Year Justin Ashley and his Strutmasters.com dragster. That outcome allowed Torrence to join Joe Amato (1990-92) and Tony Schumacher (2004-09) as the third driver in NHRA history to win three consecutive Top Fuel world titles.

Torrence advanced to his seventh final in 10 races in 2020 before losing to Brown, a three-time world champion who snapped a winless streak dating to 2018. Torrence finished a season impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with four victories, continuing a dominating stretch featuring 24 wins over the last three seasons.

“I’m proud of my team _ Richard Hogan, Bobby Lagana _ all of those guys who give heart and blood to be out here and do this. It’s unbelievable,” said Torrence, a 37-year-old resident of Kilgore, Texas. “Three championships in three years. The success that we had…we’re just a bunch of hillbilly pipe-liners from East Texas and to be out here and do this is unreal. I thank my mom and dad who support me, and my wife who supports me. I don’t get emotional much, but this is different. Thanks to everybody for everything. It’s unreal.”

A cancer survivor who now advocates on behalf of those facing similar challenges, Torrence said he doesn’t necessarily believe he is a better driver today than he was when he turned pro in 2006. But he added he is a better “racer” than he was when he lost the title on the last day of the 2017 season to Brittany Force of John Force Racing at Pomona, Calif.

“I fall short a lot, everybody sees it,” Torrence said. “It’s not my driving (that has improved), it’s my outlook on everything else. You grow as a person. You can be mature in business and you can be mature in your everyday life, but competition brings out a different side of you (and) you have to be able to harness those emotions.

“I’ve gotten a lot better. (I know) I’ve dug myself a hole with a lot of people. You only get one chance to make a first impression and I screwed that up with a lot of folks. We try to do the best we can. We do this as a family. Yes, it’s a job, but it’s what we do as a family for fun with every one of these guys. You go out there, put your best foot forward and maybe try to change people’s perceptions.

“That’s what I’ve really worked on the last couple seasons _ not so much wearing my heart on my sleeve but trying (instead) to control my emotions better in competition situations.”

Despite sitting-out the season-opening Winternationals and competing in 10 of 11 events, Torrence advanced to seven finals, won four times and finished 193 points ahead of Kalitta, whom he beat by three points in 2019. Billy Torrence, Steve’s father and the No. 1 qualifier in a second Capco Contractors entry, finished third in points.

“I just ran the wrong guy in the first round,” said Kalitta, a 56-year-old native of Mount Clemens, Mich. “It’s just unfortunate. We would have beaten just about everyone else out there. I don’t know what else to say. It’s heartbreaking to go out in the first round at the last race. I know I have a hell of a Mac Tools Toyota team here. I’m really proud of my guys and everything we’ve done this year. We’re just going have to suck it up, put this behind us and move on and know that we have a great running car with a great group of guys. We were just unlucky today.”

Steve Torrence tipped his cap to Kalitta Motorsports, the Michigan-based team founded by 82-year-old drag racing legend Conrad “Connie” Kalitta, Doug’s uncle.

“I’m a big Doug Kalitta fan,” Torrence said. “The amount of time that he’s spent out here, to come up short _ not just one time, but so many times _ it’s a mixed emotion for me. I know where his head’s at right now. I know how he feels. I’m happy for my team and myself, but I was saddened for Doug and that whole Mac Tools team. They fought so hard. They had a great car.”

Brown beat Torrence in the final by covering the 1,000-foot distance in 3.759-seconds at 315.34 mph in his Toyota dragster. Brown, who now has 51 career victories, beat Don Schumacher Racing teammate/eight-time world champ Tony Schumacher, Clay Millican and Billy Torrence to reach the final. The victory was Brown’s first since he prevailed at Pacific Raceways in Kent, Wash., in the summer of 2018.

“This was medicine today,” said Brown, a 44-year-old native of Chesterfield, N.J. “We’ve been so close at a lot of races, but just in the wrong spot at the wrong time. Sometimes, you’ve got to have a little luck on your side. We just stayed poised. It really started about three races ago and it paid dividends this weekend.

“We’re just going to keep our heads down, work harder and smarter this offseason. We’re going to be that much farther ahead next year. We’re going to pick up where we left off this year. Winning here is a great motivator for the guys. It shows all the guys that we have all the parts and pieces here at Don Schumacher Racing. We have all the TRD Toyota backing and all the engineering. We’ve been down for so long and kicked all over the place that this is a really good positive motivation for the team to see that the work they’ve been doing will pay off and has paid off.”

In Funny Car, Hagan clinched his third world title when DSR teammate Tommy Johnson Jr. lost in the semifinals. Hagan finished in championship form by covering the 1,000-foot distance in 3.914-seconds at 326.40 mph in his Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye to beat teammate Ron Capps in the final. The Funny Car class was dominated by DSR drivers in the absence of John Force Racing once racing resumed in July. DSR’s four-car juggernaut won every race in 2020.

Hagan won Sunday for the third time in 2020, 36th time in his career and handed team-owner Don Schumacher his organization’s 14th straight victory in the class.

“It’s been incredible for these guys to do the job that they’ve done,” Schumacher said. “I mean all the guys here at the racetrack, all of the drivers, all of the crew chiefs _ Matt Hagan and (crew chief) Dickie Venables, (crew chief) Rahn Tobler and Ron Capps, Jack Beckman, Tommy Johnson Jr. _ all of the guys. But (also) everybody back at the shop that builds these chassis, builds these race cars, builds all the engine parts that we utilize. What a great, great job by everybody.”

Hagan was focused when NHRA returned to racing in July, winning the first event outside Indianapolis and holding the point lead over the final four races. He beat two-time world champion Cruz Pedregon, Paul Lee and Alexis DeJoria to reach the final. Hagan and Brown’s victories also gave DSR its second straight double-up in the nitro categories and 67th overall.

“It’s been a dogfight the whole time,” said Hagan, a 37-year-old resident of Christiansburg, Va. “This race, this championship was for my brother I lost three years ago. It still hurts, but this kind of stuff, he’s riding with me. We had to battle it out and I can’t say enough about how proud I am of Dickie Venables and all my guys. They bust their butts each day and I try to drive the wheels off this thing.

“We’ve got a hell of a team with Don Schumacher Racing, Dodge SRT, Pennzoil, Mopar. Everybody that’s been a part of this, I can’t thank you enough. I love my team, I love my guys and I love everybody who allows us to do this. I also love our NHRA fans. They allow us to get this adrenaline going at 300 mph, and I just love it. I’m in awe of my guys right now.”

Enders made NHRA history as her four world championships are most for any female in NHRA competition, surpassing Shirley Muldowney’s three in Top Fuel and Angelle Sampey’s three in Pro Stock Bike. Enders clinched her second straight title early in the day when three-time world champ Jason Line and five-time world champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. both lost in the first round in their final starts in a “Factory Hot Rod” class marking its 50th anniversary season.

Enders celebrated briefly before rolling to her fourth victory of the season and 29th in her career. Enders trailered fellow-Texan Alex Laughlin, Troy Coughlin Jr. and No. 1 qualifier/four-time world champ Greg Anderson to reach the final. Enders covered the quarter-mile in 6.643-seconds at 206.39 mph in her Melling Performance/Elite Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro to beat first-time finalist Kyle Koretsky. It gave Enders her seventh career win in Vegas and second straight at the Speedway Motorsports, Inc., facility.

“It’s no secret that I’ve struggled this year, the last couple of years honestly,” said Enders, a 37-year-old native of Houston. “It’s been an uphill battle. I speak so highly of these guys, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart. Between (crew chiefs) Rick Jones, Mark Ingersoll and Rickie Jones, (team-owner) Richard Freeman has organized the most amazing group of people. All of these guys, they give their lives to this. I could not be more proud. I’m so blessed. I’ve never been in a situation like that where I’ve depended on other people to handle it for us. I love this life I get to live.”

Matt Smith’s latest title aspirations became reality when four-time world champ Eddie Krawiec was defeated in the second round. Smith did his job aboard his Denso/Stockseth/MSR EBR, beating Sampey aboard her Harley-Davidson FXDR in the opening round and six-time/reigning champ Andrew Hines and his H-D one round later.

The new four-time champion was a step ahead of the class for most of the season, qualifying No. 1 five times, winning twice and advancing to three finals. Smith also won the Mickey Thompson Pro Bike Battle, becoming just the fourth rider in Pro Stock Motorcycle history to win four championships.

“This was a long, hard deal today,” said Smith, a 47-year-old resident of King, N.C. “That (Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson) group played their cards right and I had to race them in the first and second rounds. If you want to be the champ you have to beat the champ and I just beat the champ (Hines) to win this, so we are the champions. I can’t thank Denso and Mark Stockseth enough for what they do for me.”

Angie Smith gave the husband-and-wife team another reason to celebrate, picking up her second career victory with a quarter-mile run of 6.917-seconds at 194.83 mph aboard her Denso EBR to beat popular veteran Steve Johnson and his Suzuki in the final. Angie Smith advanced to the championship round with wins against Katie Sullivan, Scotty Pollacheck and Hector Arana Jr.

“You never know when you’re going to get back here, and I’m so emotional,” said Angie Smith, a 41-year-old resident of King, N.C. “I want to thank my team. They’ve built me up and have told me to never give up. This one’s for them.”

The 2021 NHRA season is scheduled to begin with the 52nd annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, March 12-14, at Gainesville (Fla.) Raceway.

Chris Karamesines marked the end of a colorful Top Fuel career Sunday in Las Vegas. A legendary match-racer, “The Golden Greek” made his professional debut in the 1964 season-opening NHRA Winternationals at Pomona, Calif. Karamesines posted numbers of 4.260-seconds at 203.00 mph during a first-round loss Sunday to Leah Pruett, who ran 3.753 at 317.64.

Karamesines competed in a career-high 19 NHRA national events in 1990, posting runnerup results at Montreal and Kent, Wash., along with an 11-15 won/loss record.

A longtime independent racer, Karamesines was ranked No. 30 on NHRA’s 50 Greatest Drivers list during the sanctioning body’s 50th anniversary celebration in 2001. Karamesines, in fact, pre-dates the NHRA point-scoring system _ first utilized in 1974 to crown Gary Beck (Top Fuel), Shirl Greer (Funny Car) and Bob Glidden (Pro Stock) as world champions.

Karamesines won his first major national title in 1959 by claiming the World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova, Ill. He also won the American Hot Rod Association Top Fuel world championship that season at Great Bend, Kan. Although unofficial, he is believed to have posted the first 200 mph run in his Chizler dragster at 204.54 mph in April 1960 at Alton (Ill.) Dragway.

Karamesines’ barnstorming resume includes stops at the 1966 AHRA Nationals in Smithfield, Texas; the 1972 AHRA Marathon Nationals in Rochester, N.Y., and the 1972 International Hot Rod Association Empire Nationals in Leicester, N.Y. He made a brief switch to Funny Car in 1975. Ten years later, he repeated as American Drag Racing Association World Finals Top Fuel champion in Spokane, Wash.

“It’s been my life,” said Karamesines, a native/resident of Chicago who will turn 90 on Nov. 11. “I love the fans, they’ve treated me real well, and especially my sponsors. I love it.” Karamesines was awarded a “lifetime sponsorship” from Lucas Oil products in 2012, and also thanked Don Schumacher for his ongoing support after his final pass.

Karamesines finished 13th in the 14-car order Sunday _ one spot ahead of eight-time world champion Tony Schumacher.

Final finishing order (1-16) at the 20th annual Dodge NHRA Finals presented by Pennzoil at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race was the final of 11 events in the 2020 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _ 1. Antron Brown; 2. Steve Torrence; 3. Justin Ashley; 4. Billy Torrence; 5. Leah Pruett; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Troy Buff; 8. Doug Kalitta; 9. Jim Maroney; 10. Kebin Kinsley; 11. Shawn Langdon; 12. Cameron Ferre; 13. Chris Karamesines; 14. Tony Schumacher.

Funny Car _ 1. Matt Hagan; 2. Ron Capps; 3. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 4. Alexis DeJoria; 5. Bob Tasca III; 6. Blake Alexander; 7. J.R. Todd; 8. Paul Lee; 9. Jack Beckman; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Terry Haddock; 12. Tim Wilkerson; 13. Jim Campbell; 14. Steven Densham; 15. Dave Richards; 16. Chris Morel.

Pro Stock _ 1. Erica Enders; 2. Kyle Koretsky; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Cristian Cuadra; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 7. Bo Butner; 8. Matt Hartford; 9. Deric Kramer; 10. Jason Line; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Jeg Coughlin Jr.; 13. Mason McGaha; 14. Chris McGaha; 15. Aaron Strong; 16. Alex Laughlin.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _ 1. Angie Smith; 2. Steve Johnson; 3. Hector Arana Jr.; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Andrew Hines; 7. Joey Gladstone; 8. Scotty Pollacheck; 9. Angelle Sampey; 10. Ryan Oehler; 11. Chris Bostick; 12. Katie Sullivan; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Cory Reed; 15. David Barron; 16. Freddie Camarena.

Sunday’s final results from the 20th annual Dodge NHRA Finals:

Top Fuel _ Antron Brown, 3.759-seconds, 315.34 mph def. Steve Torrence, 3.740-seconds, 322.19 mph.

Funny Car _ Matt Hagan, Dodge Charger, 3.914, 326.40 def. Ron Capps, Charger, 4.463, 173.70.

Pro Stock _ Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.643, 206.39 def. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _Angie Smith, EBR, 6.917, 194.83 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.990, 189.07.

Top Alcohol Dragster _ Megan Meyer, 5.200, 281.07 def. Joey Severance, 7.126, 128.70.

Top Alcohol Funny Car _Sean Bellemeur, Chevy Camaro, 5.500, 266.06 def. Bob McCosh, Camaro, 5.499, 266.64.

Pro Modified _Steve Jackson, Chevy Camaro, 5.789, 247.47 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.890, 224.96.

Top Fuel Harley _Jay Turner, Harley, 6.390, 214.96 def. Rickey House, Harley, 6.444, 214.79.

Factory Stock Showdown _ Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 7.999, 170.23 def. David Barton, Camaro, 8.013, 170.71.

Competition Eliminator _ Cody Lane, Chevy Cavalier, 8.504, 156.30 def. Doug Engels, Dragster, 7.279, 182.65.

Super Stock _Terry Emmons, Chevy Cavalier, 9.199, 146.27 def. Bryan Worner, Chevy Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Stock Eliminator _ Justin Lamb, Chevy Camaro, 10.200, 104.83 def. Mike Cotten, Plymouth Duster, 12.849, 80.63.

Super Comp _ Marko Perivolaris, Dragster, 9.052, 181.30 def. Steve Casner, Dragster, Foul/Red Light.

Super Gas _Mike Boehner, Chevy Camaro, 10.012, 151.34 def. Roger Kato, Chevy Camaro, Foul/Red Light.

Top Sportsman _ Don Meziere, Chevy Cobalt, 6.960, 187.70 def. Bryan Warr, Chevy Camaro, 7.007, 196.70.

Top Dragster _ Bradley Johnson, Dragster, 6.318, 181.03 def. Al Kenny, Dragster, 15.783, 36.01.

Super Pro _ Devin Isenhower, Dragster, 8.022, 112.14 def. Ken Sweo, Ford Capri, Foul/Red Light.

Pro ET _ Jeff Hefler, Chevy Nova, 9.886, 120.66 def. Derick Adams, Chevy Camaro, 11.315, 111.34.

Sportsman _ John Mclaughlin, Chevy Malibu, 13.533, 94.84 def. Justin Cervantes, Chevy Camaro, 12.032, 103.87.

ET Motorcycle _ Don DePeel, Kawaski, 8.632, 149.45 def. Robert Meeks, Kawasaki, 9.232, 141.43.

Final round-by-round results from the 20th annual Dodge NHRA Finals:

TOP FUEL

ROUND ONE _ Troy Buff, 3.844, 309.77 def. Jim Maroney, 3.901, 314.90; Leah Pruett, 3.753, 317.64 def. Chris Karamesines, 4.260, 203.00; Antron Brown, 3.720, 326.87 def. Tony Schumacher, 9.131, 81.00; Justin Ashley, 3.700, 325.61 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.733, 322.73; Billy Torrence, 3.777, 325.22 def. Cameron Ferre, 4.073, 294.95; Clay Millican, 3.740, 324.36 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.970, 235.39; Steve Torrence, 3.736, 325.45 def. Kebin Kinsley, 3.937, 285.95;

QUARTERFINALS _ B. Torrence, 3.796, 324.67 was unopposed; S. Torrence, 3.808, 323.81 def. Buff, 4.117, 215.07; Ashley, 3.777, 320.36 def. Pruett, 3.810, 321.65; Brown, 3.761, 325.61 def. Millican, 3.881, 268.65;

SEMIFINALS _ S. Torrence, 3.752, 326.24 def. Ashley, 3.728, 325.77; Brown, 4.041, 232.27 def. B. Torrence, 6.742, 87.52;

FINAL _ Brown, 3.759, 315.34 def. S. Torrence, 3.740, 322.19.

FUNNY CAR

ROUND ONE _ Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 3.933, 327.82 def. Jack Beckman, Charger, 3.975, 317.05; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota Camry, 3.982, 309.91 def. Terry Haddock, Ford Mustang, 4.178, 275.28; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.901, 328.38 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.034, 312.35; Ron Capps, Charger, 6.031, 109.69 def. Chris Morel, Charger, Broke; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.942, 323.74 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 5.047, 153.56; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.916, 328.14 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 12.006, 75.95; Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.934, 135.41 def. Steven Densham, Mustang, 5.874, 117.57; J.R. Todd, Camry, 4.429, 239.31 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 4.457, 244.56;

QUARTERFINALS _ Capps, 3.953, 325.45 def. Todd, 4.075, 297.94; DeJoria, 3.930, 321.73 def. Alexander, 3.986, 316.75; Johnson Jr., 3.939, 323.81 def. Tasca III, 3.960, 324.12; Hagan, 3.934, 321.81 def. Lee, 4.181, 258.57;

SEMIFINALS _ Capps, 3.906, 329.83 def. Johnson Jr., 3.943, 324.20; Hagan, 3.915, 326.48 def. DeJoria, 4.053, 261.02;

FINAL _Hagan, 3.914, 326.40 def. Capps, 4.463, 173.70.

PRO STOCK

ROUND ONE _ Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.687, 205.82 def. Jeg Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.667, 205.29; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.667, 206.73 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.669, 205.01; Bo Butner, Camaro, 6.658, 204.57 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.636, 205.57; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.662, 205.47 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.820, 172.17; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.629, 207.02 def. Aaron Strong, Camaro, 6.708, 204.08; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.632, 206.16 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.666, 205.79; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.691, 204.98 def. Jason Line, Camaro, 6.653, 205.51; Troy Coughlin Jr., Mustang, 6.676, 204.85 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.692, 205.10;

QUARTERFINALS _ C. Cuadra, 6.683, 205.54 def. Hartford, 6.732, 204.82; Enders, 6.677, 205.91 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., 6.673, 205.51; Koretsky, 6.645, 205.98 def. Butner, 6.696, 196.33; Anderson, 6.620, 207.53 def. Stanfield, 6.648, 205.76;

SEMIFINALS _ Koretsky, 6.665, 205.66 def. C. Cuadra, 6.686, 204.85; Enders, 6.642, 206.42 def. Anderson, 6.625, 207.66;

FINAL _Enders, 6.643, 206.39 def. Koretsky, Foul/Red Light.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE

ROUND ONE — Hector Arana Jr., 6.957, 192.19 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.981, 192.11; Angie Smith, 6.914, 195.11 def. Katie Sullivan, Suzuki, 7.026, 190.00; Joey Gladstone, 7.741, 124.64 def. Freddie Camarena, Suzuki, Foul/Red Light; Scotty Pollacheck, 7.020, 191.62 def. David Barron, Foul/Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.983, 187.70 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.057, 187.29; Matt Smith, 6.872, 196.27 def. Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.916, 191.40; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.903, 196.10 def. Cory Reed, Foul/Red Light; Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 6.944, 193.10 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 7.023, 187.94;

QUARTERFINALS _ Johnson, 6.980, 188.99 def. Gladstone, 7.017, 190.86; A. Smith, 6.955, 194.52 def. Pollacheck, 8.259, 114.22; Arana Jr., 6.946, 194.32 def. Krawiec, 6.893, 194.18; M. Smith, 6.875, 196.13 def. Hines, 6.949, 193.13;

SEMIFINALS _ A. Smith, 6.950, 192.17 def. Arana Jr., Foul/Red Light; Johnson, 7.073, 188.49 def. M. Smith, Broke;

FINAL _A. Smith, 6.917, 194.83 def. Johnson, 6.990, 189.07.

Final point standings (top-10) following the 20th annual Dodge NHRA Finals presented by Pennzoil at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the last of 11 events in the 2020 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel _1. Steve Torrence, 1,015; 2. Doug Kalitta, 822; 3. Billy Torrence, 793; 4. Leah Pruett, 754; 5. Antron Brown, 709; 6. Shawn Langdon, 595; 7. Justin Ashley, 594; 8. Clay Millican, 493; 9. Tony Schumacher, 464; 10. Terry McMillen, 436.

Funny Car _1. Matt Hagan, 1,020; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 915; 3. Jack Beckman, 848; 4. Ron Capps, 828; 5. Bob Tasca III, 679; 6. J.R. Todd, 663; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 615; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 605; 9. Paul Lee, 464; 10. Cruz Pedregon, 436.

Pro Stock _1. Erica Enders, 922; 2. Jason Line, 755; 3. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 747; 4. Greg Anderson, 693; 5. Matt Hartford, 628; 6. Alex Laughlin, 582; 7. Aaron Stanfield, 563; 8. Chris McGaha, 487; 9. Bo Butner, 477; 10. Deric Kramer, 458.

Pro Stock Motorcycle _1. Matt Smith, 703; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 593; 3. Scotty Pollacheck, 587; 4. Andrew Hines, 576; 5. Angie Smith, 514; 6. Angelle Sampey, 495; 7. Ryan Oehler, 448; 8. Steve Johnson, 445; 9. Hector Arana Jr., 434; 10. Jerry Savoie, 323.