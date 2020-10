RacinToday.com

An unrelenting mist forced NASCAR to postpone Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The remainder of the Round of 8 Playoff race has been rescheduled to 10 a.m. ET Monday (NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

NASCAR called a caution on Lap 42 because of wet track conditions. Ten laps later, the red flag waved. The race, which began at 3:45 p.m. Eastern was postponed at 8:45.