Flat Track Bikes Return to Devil’s Bowl

After a near-three decade absence, Progressive American Flat Track motorcycle racing returns to the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, this weekend with the Roof Systems Dallas Half-Mile I & II presented by Law Tigers.

Separate rounds on Friday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Sept. 26, will launch the second-half of the Grand National Championship schedule. Sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing in Daytona Beach, Fla., AFT is the world’s premier dirt track motorcycle racing series and one of the longest-running championships in the history of motorsports.

Briar Bauman, rider of the No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750, is intent on defending his AFT SuperTwins presented by Vance & Hines crown against Jared Mees and his No. 9 Indian Motorcycle/Progressive Insurance FTR750.

The two have accounted for seven of eight Main Event wins this season while trading the championship advantage following each successive doubleheader. Bauman will take a five-point lead onto the Devil’s Bowl’s high-banked, black clay surface.

Roof Systems sports a high-profile presence in the premier category via a pair of front-running efforts _ HCRR Racing/Ben Evans Racing, backed by Roof Systems of Dallas, and the Roof Systems of Dallas racing team.

Both outfits have flashed potential in 2020. Brandon Robinson (No. 44 HCRR Racing/Ben Evans Racing Indian FTR750) has posted two runnerup finishes in the last three races. Brandon Price (No. 92 Roof Systems of Dallas Indian FTR750) has run up-front all season while Dan Bromley (No. 62 Roof Systems of Dallas Indian FTR750) secured two top-fives last time out at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa.

In the AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys class, Roof Systems Racing ace Trent Lowe (No. 48 Roof Systems of Dallas/Shoei Helmets Honda CRF450R) is fresh off the best ride of his young professional career. Lowe pushed championship leader Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) to the checkered flag en route to his first-career Progressive AFT podium.

Daniels has emerged as the title frontrunner during his second pro season on the strength of three wins and a runnerup result in eight races. Preseason championship favorites Henry Wiles (No. 17 RMR Honda/Honda Talon CRF450R) and Mikey Rush (No. 14 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F) remain within striking distance of Daniels.

A similar scenario exists among reigning AFT Production Twins champ Cory Texter (No. 1 G&G Racing/Roof Systems Yamaha MT-07), 2019 runnerup Ryan Varnes (No. 68 RVR/RoyBuilt Don’s Kawasaki Ninja 650) and Indy winner Ben Lowe (No. 25 Roof Systems of Dallas/Bruce Lowe Excavating Yamaha MT-07) regarding the streaking James Rispoli (No. 43 Latus Motors Racing Harley-Davidson XG750R). Rispoli has won four of the last five races and finished lower than second just once all season. As a result, he has built a 30-point advantage at the season’s midpoint.

Progressive AFT has worked with local health and government officials in an effort to offer a safe and healthy spectator experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under current Texas guidelines, tickets will be limited to 50 percent capacity to allow for proper social distancing.

Tickets can be purchased at https://store.americanflattrack.com/ebooking/ticket/view/id/3128/#selectTickets. General Admission Grandstand tickets are $25 (children 12-and-under are free with the purchase of an adult admission), while Premium General Admission Grandstand tickets are $35 (all ages). Reserved Indoor Suite and Premium Indoor Suite options also are available. A $10 multi-day discount is available for each pair of Friday/Saturday General Admission tickets purchased in advance.

The Main Event program is scheduled for at 8 p.m. (CDT) both evenings. Live coverage of the weekend’s racing will be available on any device for less than $1 per event via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

The Roof Systems Dallas Half-Mile I presented by Law Tigers will air on NBC Sports Network on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. (EDT). The second race will air on NBCSN the same day at 9:30 p.m. The broadcasts will include exclusive features, aerial drone and onboard footage and the expert commentary of Progressive AFT legend Chris Carr.