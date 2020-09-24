Castroneves Replaces Askew At Indy GP

Arrow McLaren SP announced Thursday that veteran driver Helio Castroneves will replace Oliver Askew in the INDYCAR Harvest Grand Prix. Askew has been declared not fit to drive by the INDYCAR Medical Team.

Following the race at Mid-Ohio, Askew reported a balance and coordination issue, which triggered an examination from the INDYCAR Medical Team. As a result, Oliver is not medically cleared to race and is subject to INDYCAR’s Return to Racing Protocol.

“This was an incredibly tough call but I have to follow the advice of the INDYCAR Medical Team and my doctors. My priority right now is focusing on my health,” Askew said. “Despite not being in the car, I will be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Harvest GP, giving whatever insight and support to Arrow McLaren SP that I can.”

Long-time Team Penske driver Castroneves will be behind the wheel for the doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

“The welfare of Oliver, our team members and fellow competitors is paramount,” said Arrow McLaren SP co-owner Sam Schmidt.

“We therefore support Oliver and the decision of INDYCAR. Withdrawing to focus on his health and recovery is the right thing to do.”

Helio will join Pato O’Ward, driver of the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet, to complete the team’s driver lineup in Indianapolis.

“First and foremost, we wish Oliver the best and that he is able to take time to recover,” Castroneves, a three-time winner on the Indy oval, said. “I look forward to getting back on track and helping to build on the great progress that Arrow McLaren SP has made this year.”

The races will take place on Friday, October 2nd at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and Saturday, October 3rd at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.