Hamlin, Jordan, Wallace To Team Up

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin and former NBA star/current NBA team owner Michael Jordan have announced that they will for a new Cup Series team and its car will be driven by Bubba Wallace.

The announcement was made on social media on Monday night.

Jordan said in a news release, “Growing up in North Carolina, my parents would take my brothers, sisters and me to races, and I’ve been a NASCAR fan my whole life. The opportunity to own my own racing team in partnership with my friend, Denny Hamlin, and to have Bubba Wallace driving for us, is very exciting for me. Historically, NASCAR has struggled with diversity and there have been few Black owners. The timing seemed perfect as NASCAR is evolving and embracing social change more and more.

“In addition to the recent commitment and donations I have made to combat systemic racism, I see this as a chance to educate a new audience and open more opportunities for Black people in racing.”

Hamlin currently drives for Joe Gibbs Racing. He is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500.

“Starting a race team has been something that Michael and I have talked about while playing golf together over the years, but the timing or circumstances were never really right,” said the 39-year-old Hamlin. “It just makes sense now to lay the foundation for my racing career after I’m done driving and also help an up-and-coming driver like Bubba take his career to a higher level. Plus, Michael and Bubba can be a powerful voice together, not only in our sport, but also well beyond it.”

Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to multiple NBA titles in the past. He is currently the owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

Wallace currently drives for Richard Petty Motorsports. He is the only African American driver in the series.

The new team will reportedly be one-car effort. The team reportedly will buy the charter of Germain Racing. Team owner Bob Germain announced on Monday that he was putting the team’s charter up for sale.

NASCAR released a statement reading: “We proudly welcome Michael Jordan into the NASCAR family, and look forward to watching Michael, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace compete in 2021. Michael is an iconic sports figure and celebrated champion whose fiercely competitive nature has placed him among the greatest athletes of all time. His presence at NASCAR’s top level will further strengthen the competition, excitement and momentum growing around our sport. We wish Michael and his team tremendous success.”

Wallace has made 105 career starts at NASCAR’s top level, all of them with RPM.