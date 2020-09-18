Mayer Tracks Down Moffitt To Win Bristol Trucks

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series title contender Brett Moffitt led the most laps and won a stage in Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway, but worn tires forced him to settle for another second-place finish, his fourth this year.

“It sucks!” said Moffitt, who’s still searching for his first victory this season. “We’ve had a lot of fast trucks and none of them worked out.”

Thursday night Moffitt won the first stage and led twice for 117 of the 200 laps. However, Moffitt lost the lead to eventual winner Sam Mayer when Mayer, with fresher tires, drove under him and into the lead with 30 laps remaining.

“It’s unfortunate because I felt like we had a truck so strong tonight that ultimately the guys that were racing against us had to play an alternate strategy and it just so happened it worked out for them better than it did for us,” Moffitt said. “It cost us another win, but at that point whatever we did they were going to do the opposite. I’m not pointing fingers at anyone. It’s just unfortunate the way these races keep playing out for us.”

“The tire Goodyear brought this year versus last year is a little bit softer and shows more wear, which makes great racing, but when you’re running left sides in the PJ1 it just really ate up the left-front tire and that was ultimately the downfall of our race. Just used too much left-front tire, got tight and the 24 (Mayer) was just better than us at the end.”

Even though Moffitt was unhappy with second, the 2018 Truck Series champion did achieve one of his objectives at Bristol. He gained more points than any other title contender in the Truck Series playoffs’ opening race.

“Going into tonight my main goal, outside of winning the race, was to outpoint the playoff competitors,” Moffitt said. “We did that. If we can keep showing the playoff guys that they’ve got to go through us to win the championship, even though we have yet to reach victory lane, I think that’s the motive to pound in their head this first stage.”

Moffitt, Grant Enfinger and Tyler Ankrum were the only title contenders to record top-10 finishes at Bristol. Enfinger finished seventh and Ankrum, the Stage 2 winner, placed eighth. Matt Crafton took 11th, Sheldon Creed 12th, Christian Eckes 13th, Ben Rhodes 14th, Todd Gilliland 15th, Zane Smith 17th, and Austin Hill 26th.

Moffitt’s second-place finish gave him the lead in the driver standings. He is nine points ahead of Creed in second and leads the 10th-place Gilliland by 42 points.

The second Truck Series playoff race is Sept. 25 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Talladega’s Oct. 3 Truck race marks the end of the playoffs’ first round.