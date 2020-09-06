Harvick Opens Cup Playoffs With Darlington Win

By Deb Williams | Senior Writer

RacinToday.com

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Kevin Harvick opened the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs the same way he marked the sport’s return from the pandemic shutdown with a victory at Darlington Raceway.

However, Sunday’s win that guaranteed him a berth in the playoffs’ second round didn’t come as easily as the one four months ago. In fact, Harvick wasn’t even the top lap leader, setting the pace on just three occasions for 32 of the 367-lap Cook Out Southern 500.

“Strategy and making the right calls was 100 percent what kept us in this race tonight,” says Harvick, whose eighth win this season and 57th career victory places him in sole possession of ninth on the NASCAR Cup Series all-time win list.

“(We) definitely weren’t the fastest car, but (we) definitely put ourselves in a position to capitalize on a moment.”

Harvick’s victory marked the second time in as many days that the third-place car successfully capitalized on a victory opportunity in the closing laps. In Saturday’s Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 Xfinity Series race, the third-place car emerged victorious when the first- and second-place drivers crashed while battling for the lead. The scenario repeated itself Sunday night in the Labor Day classic. This time it was Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott, who saw victory slip from their grasp while dueling for the lead with 15 laps remaining. Together, the two drivers totaled 310 laps led, but when Truex attempted to slide in front of Elliott in turn one the two banged together and then slammed into the wall. Truex had to pit with a flat tire with 12 laps remaining, while Elliott limped to a 20th-place finish. After finishing 22nd, Truex described the incident simply as “two drivers going for the same spot.”

“It was close, obviously, and I thought I had enough momentum and distance on him (Elliott) that he was going to let me in there,” Truex said. “I didn’t expect him to be on my right rear and I was committed. Once I figured he was still there, nothing I could do. Obviously, it was nothing intentional, just two guys going for the win and not enough room for both of us there.”

Elliott basically agreed.

Harvick trailed Elliott and Truex by about four seconds on the 1.366-mile track when the incident occurred.

”At that point it was managing what I had behind me and trying to make sure that I didn’t make any big mistakes to give up big chunks of time,” Harvick said. “As we went through the next couple laps, obviously, I could see the 9 (Elliott) and 19 (Truex) getting progressively closer to me as we were making laps, and the 19 pitted there. When I passed the 9 I saw that he was all tore up. So it was definitely a strange cycle of laps there over those four or five laps.”

However, if it hadn’t been for crew chief Rodney Childers’ strategy throughout the race, Harvick wouldn’t have been in position to have an opportunity at victory.

“We didn’t have the race car that we needed, but that strategy that they kept employing got us track position and was going to be the winning strategy if the caution doesn’t come out at the end,” Harvick explained.

“I think there were several moments where we could have been a lap down and he (Childers) called this race to win. I think he knows the importance of winning races. He also knows the importance of that cushion (57 bonus points) that’s sitting there.

“But the best way up (through the playoff rounds) is to have that cushion get bigger, and tonight we were able to do that, and as you go into the next round, that cushion is going to be bigger than it was when we got here today (Sunday). That’s just the great spot that we’re in that we can continue to be aggressive and make aggressive calls and do aggressive things to try to win. Tonight, we were fortunate to be in the right spot, but we were fortunate that we were in the right spot because of great pit calls and all the things that were happening on the pit box and in the pit stall.”

In winning the first Darlington race in May, Harvick dominated the event, leading twice for 159 laps. Three days later in the second Darlington race he finished third and led 10 laps. However, Childers said Sunday the amount of knowledge they gained in those two races may have been more harmful than beneficial for the traditional Labor Day weekend event.

“We did a few things to come back here, but stuck with somewhat the same balance that we had back when we were here earlier this year, and man, we were just out to lunch when we started the race,” Childers said. “We were out of control loose; just had to keep tightening the car up over and over and over all night long. I mean, we wore the pit crew out by just making so many adjustments.

“I think we ended up with five and a half rounds out of the right rear by the end of the race and packer and air pressure adjustments and rounds in the left rear and all kinds of stuff. We gave up a lot of spots on pit road trying to get the car better, and things just kept working out for us. We just happened to be in the right spot at the right time at the end.”

Harvick leads Denny Hamlin by 19 points headed into Richmond next weekend. Entering the second race in the first playoff round, Clint Bowyer, rookie Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney occupy the last four positions in the 16-car playoff field. Four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs in two weeks at Bristol.

###

NASCAR Cup Series Race – 71st Annual Southern 500

Darlington Raceway

Darlington, South Carolina

Sunday, September 6, 2020

(8) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 367. (12) Austin Dillon (P), Chevrolet, 367. (13) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 367. (30) Erik Jones, Toyota, 367. (3) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 367. (4) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 367. (15) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 367. (16) Kurt Busch (P), Chevrolet, 367. (10) Aric Almirola (P), Ford, 367. (9) Clint Bowyer (P), Ford, 367. (5) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 367. (14) Cole Custer # (P), Ford, 367. (2) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 367. (26) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 367. (31) Ryan Newman, Ford, 367. (19) Michael McDowell, Ford, 367. (35) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 367. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 367. (29) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 367. (1) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 367. (11) Matt DiBenedetto (P), Ford, 366. (6) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 366. (24) Tyler Reddick #, Chevrolet, 366. (7) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 366. (28) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 364. (20) Chris Buescher, Ford, 364. (25) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 363. (23) Brennan Poole #, Chevrolet, 362. (34) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, 360. (37) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 360. (32) Quin Houff #, Chevrolet, 357. (38) Josh Bilicki(i), Chevrolet, 356. (39) Joey Gase(i), Ford, 351. (21) Christopher Bell #, Toyota, 349. (33) Timmy Hill(i), Toyota, Overheating, 296. (18) John Hunter Nemechek #, Ford, Accident, 245. (27) Corey LaJoie, Ford, Accident, 234. (17) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Transmission, 217. (36) James Davison, Chevrolet, Engine, 162.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 132.256 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 47 Mins, 26 Secs. Margin of Victory: .343 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 34 laps.

Lead Changes: 18 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C. Elliott (P) 1-71;D. Hamlin (P) 72;K. Busch (P) 73-74;C. Elliott (P) 75-83;K. Busch (P) 84-85;M. Truex Jr. (P) 86-117;C. Elliott (P) 118;M. Truex Jr. (P) 119-172;K. Busch (P) 173;K. Harvick (P) 174-181;A. Bowman (P) 182;M. Truex Jr. (P) 183-231;D. Hamlin (P) 232-247;M. Truex Jr. (P) 248-306;D. Hamlin (P) 307-308;K. Harvick (P) 309-319;C. Elliott (P) 320-352;M. Truex Jr. (P) 353-354;K. Harvick (P) 355-367.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Martin Truex Jr. (P) 5 times for 196 laps; Chase Elliott (P) 4 times for 114 laps; Kevin Harvick (P) 3 times for 32 laps; Denny Hamlin (P) 3 times for 19 laps; Kurt Busch (P) 3 times for 5 laps; Alex Bowman (P) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 19,48,9,11,1,88,22,24,18,4

Stage #2 Top Ten: 19,11,4,88,48,18,20,3,14,1