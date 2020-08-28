Pandemic Cancels TMS Events

FORT WORTH, Texas – A series of popular fall spectator events at Texas Motor Speedway have been canceled due to health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tony Stewart presents The Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals, an American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) race scheduled for Oct. 23-24, and multiple events in September and October are affected. Additional events eliminated at “No Limits, Texas” include the Southwest Swap Meet (Sept. 17-20), the Goodguys 28th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals (Sept. 25-27) and the Pate Swap Meet (Oct. 1-3).

“It’s unfortunate that these great events won’t be taking place this year at Texas Motor Speedway but we look forward to getting them back on the schedule as soon and safely as possible,” TMS President/General Manager Eddie Gossage said in a news release.

NASCAR is booked to return to “The Great American Speedway” Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 24-25, during the Texas 500 Playoff weekend. A unique doubleheader on Sunday will begin at 11 a.m. (CT) with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (FOX Sports 1 and the Performance Racing Network). That race will be followed by the NASCAR Cup Series Texas 500 (2:30 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Network and PRN). Fans will be allowed to attended under state guidelines and social distancing protocols with gates to open at 10 a.m.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Xfinity Series race on Oct. 24 (3:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN and PRN) will be a non-spectator event.

Tickets for the Oct. 25 Texas 500/SpeedyCash.com 400 doubleheader races are available starting at $48 at https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/texas-500-nascar-race-weekend/. One ticket will be good for both races and children 12-and-under will be admitted for $10. Further details can be found on the Texas Motor Speedway website.

Tickets also are now on sale at ticketmaster.com/encore-metallica for the Aug. 29 Encore Drive-In Nights concert series featuring Metallica on Big Hoss, the world’s largest HDTV. Each ticket purchase _ which admits one carload of up to six people _ will include four digital downloads of Metallica’s S&M2, the long-awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.

###

TMS has opened one of its campgrounds to victims of the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana.

The free campground is located on Speedway property off Highway 114, just south of the Lone Star Kartpark. The adjacent shower/restroom facility will be open and available utilizing local, state, and federal enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing protocols. Directional signs to the campground will be posted throughout the facility.

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter is working with the American Red Cross to help collect monetary and blood donations for those affected by the hurricane. Please visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/scc-pub.html/ to make a donation. It is asked that any physical donations be made directly to local shelters.

“The devastating effects of Hurricane Laura are wide-reaching, so our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone whose lives have been disrupted,” TMS President/General Manager Eddie Gossage said. “We’re honored, as always, to be working with the American Red Cross to provide assistance. 2020 has been a difficult year for all of us. Providing a safe place to shelter and regroup for those displaced by the storm is a positive on both an individual basis and for the community as a whole.”